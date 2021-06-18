Best joggers for women 2021: The best joggers for lounging and sport from £18

A decent pair of joggers are a staple of any wardrobe. Comfy, easy to wear and with an elasticated waistband, joggers are perfect for working from home, chilled days on the sofa and cosy nights in.

But sweatpants aren’t just for home life or throwing on after the gym. The relaxed-fit loungewear favourites can also be worn with a crop top, coordinating hoodie or sweatshirt for an on-trend street-style look.

Slim-fit joggers, or those in luxurious fabrics such as leather or silk, can be dressed up with a heel, tight-fitting top and blazer for an evening look. And technical trackie bottoms in sweat-wicking fabrics can even be worn during your workout as well as after.

Joggers come in so many different colours, patterns and fabrics that it’s tempting to never wear anything else.

Here’s how to find your perfect pair.

Best joggers for women: At a glance

How to choose the best women’s joggers for you

While choosing a pair of women’s joggers is relatively straightforward, there are a few things to take into consideration.

How should my joggers fit?

The fit of your joggers can affect the look and what you wear them for. Here’s a quick guide to some of the more popular fits.

Oversized – extra-baggy joggers are popular on Instagram and are a street-style fave.

Regular – your best bet if you want a do-everything jogger, they’re baggy enough for comfort and wearing over shorts on the way home from the gym, and smart enough for going to the shops or meeting friends, too.

Slim fit – Offering a more tailored fit, slim joggers are good if you want a smarter, neater look.

What are you using your joggers for?

Think about what you want to use your joggers for and when. If you’re going to wear them to exercise in, look for sweat-wicking, quick-drying fabrics designed specifically to keep you comfy during workouts.

If you’re walking the dog in your joggers, choose a darker colour that won’t show mud. Avoid oversize joggers, too, as the fabric may become waterlogged if it drags in the grass.

If you’re working from home, comfort really is key, so treat yourself, and splash out on a super-cosy fabric such as cashmere or look for extra-soft fleecy linings.

Don’t forget the time of year, too. Fleece-lined joggers are perfect for autumn and winter, while in spring and summer you’ll probably be more comfortable with a lighter-weight fleece-free option.

How much should I spend on women’s joggers?

How much you want to spend on a pair of joggers is really up to you and your budget. You can buy joggers in pretty much every supermarket and high street store, often for under £20, or you can blow the budget on a designer pair.

If you’re opting for cheaper joggers, however, check the following to ensure you’re not compromising on quality.

Do they have pockets? Some cheaper pairs may not, and pockets come in super handy.

Do they have aglets (the metal or plastic bits on the end of the drawstring)? Drawstrings without can fray and unravel in the wash, making your joggers harder to fasten, and it can be more difficult to retrieve the cord if it goes into the waistband.

What are they made from? Check the fabric: cotton joggers are breathable, while polyester joggers are quick-dry so great for workouts but can make you sweat more. Most joggers will be a blend of both.

The best women’s joggers to buy

1. H&M Cotton-Blend Joggers: The best budget women’s joggers

Price: £18



Budget doesn’t have to mean boring: these affordable joggers come in a range of fashionable colours including pistachio green, sage, light beige and powder pink.

Offering excellent value for money, the muted tones mean they look more expensive than they actually are, and there’s real attention to detail – pockets mean there’s somewhere to store all your essentials and metal ends on the drawstrings help stop fraying.

These joggers are part of H&M’s Conscious collection – products made with a little more consideration for the planet – and the breathable fabric is a blend of cotton and recycled polyester. They’re brushed inside for comfort, although not fleeced, so they’re great for warmer weather.

Coordinating sweatshirts, hoodies and t-shirts are available in some colours. Make sure you wash them on their own the first time, though, as the colour can transfer before they’ve been washed.

Key specs – Size range: XS–XL; Fabric: 60% cotton, 40% polyester

Buy now from H&M

2. Sweaty Betty Gary Yoga Pants: The best women’s joggers for workouts

Price: £85



When is a pair of joggers not a pair of joggers? When they’re yoga pants!

These lightweight joggers are perfect for lounging about or working from home. But the sweat-wicking fabric with four-way stretch means they’re great for low-intensity workouts such as yoga and Pilates, too.

They’re super-soft and easy to move in – as you’d expect from a jogger made with exercise in mind – and they come in both short and regular lengths, so are great for petite women.

The slim-fit gives them a smart look, so you could easily dress them up for a coffee date or trip to the shops, and they have pockets, which many yoga pants don’t. An ideal hybrid jogger.

Key specs – Size range: XXS–XXL, short and regular lengths; Fabric: 88% polyester, 12% elastane

Buy now from Sweaty Betty

3. Iets Frans... Joggers: The best oversized women’s joggers

Price: £39



Instagram’s go-to brand for oversized sportswear and athleisure basics, Iets Frans… takes inspiration from vintage sportswear. There’s a real 90s vibe to these joggers, which look perfect paired with a bucket hat, gold chain and coordinated sweatshirt or cropped vest top and hooped earrings.

With a high cotton percentage, they’re breathable, soft and comfy. They can be a bit longer if you’re petite, but the cuffed ankle helps disguise this and any excess material just adds to the oversized look. Coordinating sweatshirts are available.

Key specs – Size range: XS–L; Fabric: 79% cotton, 21% polyester

Buy now from Urban Outfitters

4. Nike Women’s Fleece Trousers (Plus Size): The best plus size women’s joggers

Price: £40



Available in a range of shades including muted pastels, classic grey and eye-popping brights, these joggers deliver on style as well as quality.

They’re super-soft and fleece-lined, so great for comfort at home or keeping you warm after a workout. The pintuck detail on the front of the leg gives them a slightly smarter look, so you can get away with wearing them on Zoom calls, and they’re the perfect “relaxed” fit, being neither too tight nor too baggy.

Available in sizes 22–32, there are also coordinating sweatshirts and hoodies to help you create a matching look.

Key specs – Size range: 1X (UK 22–24)–3X (UK 30–32); Fabric: 80% cotton, 20% polyester

Buy now from Nike

5. Hush Theia Slim Joggers: The best slim-fit women’s joggers

Price: £49



If you’ve got thinner legs or prefer a slim-fit silhouette, these Theia joggers are a great option. They’re a more relaxed alternative to leggings, but they’re less slouchy than many joggers.

There’s no fleece lining, so they’re good for warmer weather, and they’re designed to sit on the ankle, which makes them a good option for spring and summer. Taller people might find them a little on the short side, though.

Key specs – Size range: 6–18; Fabric: 55% cotton, 45% polyester

Buy now from Hush

6. Adidas Primeblue Relaxed Wide Leg Joggers: The best wide-leg women’s joggers

Price: £45



If you’re looking for an alternative to cuffed joggers, wide-legged sweatpants make a good alternative. The flared silhouette gives a nod to 70s street style and the classic three-stripe detailing adds to the retro appeal. They look great with a tight white vest top and are cool enough to wear to the pub or on a night out.

These joggers have eco credentials, too. They’re made using Adidas’ Primeblue yarn, which is a high-performance yarn made using upcycled plastic found on shorelines and in coastal areas.

They come up slightly big so you might want to choose a smaller size than usual. Luckily, they start small, as the XS is equivalent to a UK 4-6.

Key specs – Size range: XS-L; Fabric: 53% recycled polyester, 25% cotton, 17% polyester, 5% elastane tricot

Buy now from Adidas

7. M&S Autograph Pure Cashmere Tapered Ankle Grazer Joggers: The best cashmere women’s joggers

Price: £99



If you want to add some luxury to your loungewear, cashmere joggers are a great investment. Super-soft and cosy, you’ll never want to take them off.

M&S comes up trumps with these affordable, quality cashmere joggers with a flattering tapered silhouette. Ideal for keeping you warm in winter, they’re machine washable at 40 degrees, which means you don’t need to spend too much effort caring for them – who has time for handwashing? As well as classic black and navy, there are some fun colours, including hot pink.

The ankle grazer cut means they’re great if you’re shorter, although if you’re on the taller side, you might find your ankles are exposed. Better invest in some cashmere socks as well!

Key specs – Size range: XS-XL; Fabric: 100% cashmere

Buy now from M&S

8. Long Tall Sally Cuffed Cotton Joggers: The best women’s joggers for long legs

Price: £38



No more cold ankles! If you’ve got longer legs, look no further than Long Tall Sally’s range of joggers for taller women.

These black cuffed joggers are an ideal loungewear basic. They’re 100% cotton, so the jersey fabric is super-soft and breathable, they come with an elasticated waist and drawstring so you can let them in or out, and there’s also a matching hoodie for ultimate lounging.

Designed to fit women who are 5ft 8in or taller, the inside leg is a pleasingly long 36in and the inclusive range goes up to size 26 to 28.

Key specs – Size range: 10-28; Fabric: 100% cotton

Buy now from Long Tall Sally