Best sliders for men 2022: Comfy, stylish slip-on footwear

Summery slip-on shoes can be an afterthought in a country where it rains for much of the year. But, when the sun does come out to play, it’s always nice to give your feet some fresh air, wiggle your toes and enjoy the weather while it lasts. The best shoes for the job are sliders: simply slip them on and you’re ready to lounge at home, walk to the beach or pop out for a leisurely holiday stroll.

Given their close relation to the sandal and flip-flop, it’s hard to imagine a time before sliders. In fact, the slider as we know it today has only been around for about 60 years: Adidas invented the Adilette sandal back in the 1960s for the German football team. Now the slide has cult status: celebrities from Jonah Hill to David Beckham have been seen walking down the street in their favourite pair of slides since at least the early 2010s, with the trend originally taking off in the 1990s, and their popularity hasn’t waned.

Below, you’ll find a brief guide on how to buy the best slide shoes, the types of features to look out for and how much you need to spend. Scroll a little further down the page and, regardless of whether your priorities are fashion, watersports or post-exercise recovery, you’ll find a list of our tried and tested favourites.

READ NEXT: Best walking shoes

How to choose the best sliders for you

Why choose sliders over sandals or flip flops?

A slide or slider is the flip-flop evolved: it’s typically a summer shoe which has a comfy rubber sole and a chunky single strap that covers the instep. Sliders are simple and convenient – less hassle than a strappy sandal, and they fit more securely than a flip-flop. They’re great for young kids who struggle with laces or flounder in flip-flops, and they’re the perfect slip-on footwear for adults when the weather is good. In fact, you may even see people wearing sliders when the weather isn’t so good; the socks and sliders combo has become something of a fashion statement in itself.

Sliders win out for comfort, too. Flip flops usually lack arch or heel cushioning, and can cause foot problems with regular use – they can damage nerve endings from excessive straining to keep them on your foot, and the y-shaped thong can rub uncomfortably between the toes. Sliders, on the other hand, tend to have a thick, wedged heel and arch support to improve comfort, and are pleasingly lacking in pressure points – it’s why you’ll find many sports brands marketing their sliders as ‘recovery’ shoes, designed to be the perfect, comfy post-workout footwear.

If you weren’t already sold, slides are also very much in vogue. Over the past decade or so, sliders have become something of a fashion statement with even high fashion brands like Gucci and Versace getting in on the trend.

How much should I spend?

Everyday sliders retail between around £20 and £40. Comfier or sportier options with sculpted soles tend to command something of a premium, while cheaper sub-£20 sliders tend to have a flatter footbed which may compromise on all-day comfort. If, however, you’re more interested in being at the forefront of fashion, you can spend three figures on exotic sliders from a variety of in-demand fashion brands – it’s entirely up to you.

READ NEXT: Best sunglasses for men and women

The best sliders for men in 2022

1. OOFOS Ooahh Sport Recovery Slide Sandals: Best sliders for all-day comfort

Price: £55 | Buy now from Sigma Sports



The Sport Slides from Oofos are seriously cosy. So cosy, in fact, that the American Podiatric Medical Association has recognised the manufacturer for promoting good foot health.

Slipping on the Sport Sliders, you soon realise why the Oofos brand is so well-valued. The slides feel exceptionally comfy, snugly wrapping around the arch of the foot to provide consistent support and a wonderfully bouncy feel thanks to the cushioned footbed. The strap on top gives a pleasingly snug and secure fit, however we would recommend sizing down – the sole was a tad too long for our size 10 (UK) feet.

Add in the subtle branding, and the Oofos Sport Slides should suit those who want to complete their summer look without compromising on all-day comfort.

Key specs – Material: Synthetic; Colours: Two

Buy now from Sigma Sports

2. Lyle & Scott Simpson Double Strap Sliders: Best sliders with straps

Price: £27 | Buy now from Lyle & Scott



It’s not often you find sliders with adjustable straps, but these Lyle & Scott Simpson sliders fuse slider simplicity with the welcome adjustability of a sandal. This practicality goes hand in hand with sharp looks, too: the bold, white text branding looks great against the all-black strap and sole.

The velcro straps and buckles allow you to stride forward with confidence – all you need to do is make a quick adjustment, and the Simpson sliders are perfect for wearing with or without socks.

Besides the buckles, another striking feature of the Lyle & Scott Simpson is the elevated, rubber footbed which adds not only height but effective support for your foot. That cushioning is welcome since the sole is rock solid – while these aren’t as instantly comfy as others on this list, the hard-wearing rubber sole bodes well for long term durability.

Key specs – Material: Nylon; Colours: One

Buy now from Lyle & Scott

3. Hoka One One Ora Recovery Slide: Best sliders for post-exercise recovery

Price: £40 | Buy now from Hoka



Hoka might be better known for its uniquely-styled running footwear, but its One One Recovery Slides are the perfect footwear for travelling at a slower pace.

The Hoka’s are beautiful in their simplicity. The ribbed design of the upper gives them an attractively organic shape, and they’re available in a range of colours and patterns which are far more eye-catching than our understated all-black pair.

The footbed isn’t as softly cushioned as the OOFOS sliders on this list, but instead it provides a sturdier and overall more secure feeling underfoot. That’s especially important for sore post-run feet, since the raised arch provides greater support than most sliders while still being comfortable due to the thick sole.

For a great value buy that’ll keep you cosy, the Hoka Recovery Slides are one of the best going.

Key specs – Material: EVA; Colours: Eight

Buy now from Hoka

4. Birkenstock Barbados Slides: Best value reliable sliders

Price: From £29 | Buy now from Amazon



If you’ve ever tried the immensely popular Birkenstock sandals, then these sliders swap the cork and leather build of the brand’s pricier pairs for soft, rubbery EVA polymer – they’re comfy, hard-wearing and completely waterproof.

Despite the all-EVA construction and relatively low price, the Barbados sliders have a premium look and feel. They come in a range of colours from classic black all the way through to cool blue and more vibrant reds and yellows, and the classic Birkenstock design, textured finish and embossed logo make for a seriously stylish pair of sliders.

If you want affordable, fashionable sliders – and love the idea of a pair with a bit of style cachet – then these Birkenstocks are a steal.

Key specs – Material: EVA; Colours: Five

5. Nike Victori One: Best Nike sliders

Price: £22 | Buy now from Nike



When you think of sliders, Nike may be the first brand to come to mind. And with their blend of comfort and value, the Victori Ones may just be our favourite slider in Nike’s range.

These come in a range of colours and designs, and there’s even a ‘shower slide’ version which swaps the padded strap for an all-foam construction with a non-slip sole and drainage holes in the footbed.

Whichever you prefer, we love the simplicity of these slides. The spectrum of colours and strap patterns allow them to be at home anywhere from the beach to the club, and the EVA-foam sole is soft and comfortable – you’d be forgiven for wanting to wear them all day and well into the next morning.

Grab yourself a matching pair of Nike socks and the Victori Ones are an enduring must-have summer combo. Given the price point, there’s no excuse not to be bang on trend.

Key specs – Material: EVA; Colours: Five

Buy now from Nike

6. Merrell Hydro Slide: Best sliders for beach sports and beyond

Price: £40 | Buy now from Merrell



Want to stand out? These Merrell Hydro Slides should complete any chic summer outfit. The upper appears as though it’s crafted from rivulets of water, with oval cutouts providing a look reminiscent of tropical coral.

It’s more than just a novel design: those cutouts let water flow in and out, making them perfect for beach days or relaxing by the poolside. The EVA material is waterproof, lightweight and comfy underfoot thanks to the contoured footbed, and the textured sole is surprisingly grippy, too, which is nice to have whether you’re clambering over wet rocks or just walking to the pool bar.

The design isn’t for everyone – trypophobic readers may find the holes a tad triggering – but these are functional, well-designed sliders for active beach holidays and beyond.

Key specs – Material: EVA; Colours: Five

Buy now from Merrell