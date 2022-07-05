Best strapless bra 2022: Comfortable, chic support for busts of all sizes

A strapless bra is a wardrobe essential – especially for those who like to wear strapless or fine-strapped dresses or tops, but for whom going bra-free isn’t an option. However, finding a bra that offers the perfect fit can be tricky.

Buying the wrong-sized strapless bra could be a disaster, invariably because it could slip down around your waist, with you having to hoist it up every few minutes to avoid doing so, or prove too tight around the ribcage, causing a fair level of discomfort.

Strapless bras are an especially difficult area to navigate for women with larger breasts. This is because the structure needs to work really hard in order to provide the appropriate support.

There are plenty of strapless bras on the market, but precious few that do their job and still manage to make women feel attractive and comfortable. So we’ve taken the pain out of choosing the best strapless bra, offering up a range of options, as well as including advice on how you should go about picking the best strapless bra for you.

Best strapless bra: At a glance

How to choose the best strapless bra for you

Have you had a professional fitting?

Statistics reveal that 81 per cent of women wear the wrong-sized bra. This isn’t great news, since not only are these women likely to be uncomfortable and unsupported in their bras, but it can actually lead to physiological issues such as back pain and poor posture.

You should absolutely take the time to have a proper bra fitting. However, in instances this isn’t possible, some retailers offer a tape-measure-free fitting service online.

How much support do you need?

If you have a large bust, chances are you’re going to need plenty of support in order to feel comfortable and secure wearing a strapless bra. You want to feel contained and to be sure that the bra is enhancing your outfit rather than being a potential hindrance.

Those with smaller breasts have greater choice available to them, and could easily even rock a bandeau bra.

What shape will work best?

This really depends on personal taste, and the item of clothing under which you’ll be wearing the bra; but strapless bras come as balcony, sweetheart, bandeau or plunging.

Also, almost all strapless bras arrive with detachable straps.

Why are so many strapless bras padded?

The majority of strapless bras come with padding to help provide structure and support. You might feel that padding adds mass to an already large area, but the benefits of the shape and uplift that padded bras deliver is worth the extra half-centimetre or so in fabric.

The best strapless bras for you to buy

1. Light Pad Multiway Bras 2 Pack: The best value strapless bra

Price: £25 | Buy now from Next



The first thing you’ll notice about this strapless bra is that you get two for the price of one – which is brilliant value, not least because the design here is top-notch, too. It’s as comfortable worn as a regular bra, as it is without its straps. The material is super-soft, ensuring there’s no chafing, itching or pinching, and we found the fit accurate (Next does offer an online bra size calculator). Elsewhere, X rows of hook and eyes form a solid support around the back, and around the front, the deep cups ensure there isn’t any unwanted overspill. Overall, you’ll be confident that everything stays in place.

Key features – Sizes: 30B to 40DD; Material: Colours available: 2 (white, black/white, nude); Detachable straps: Yes

Buy now from Next

2. Flora Strapless Underwire Bra: The best strapless bra for looks

Price: £24: Buy now from Pour Moi



This is a super-pretty bra – it’s indulgently laced, with a low-cut balcony neckline, which puts paid to the idea that strapless underwear is nothing more than unsightly scaffolding. Note that it comes up a little on the small side; but, usefully, you can take the little padded inserts out if you don’t need an extra boost. This is definitely one of the sexier options out there, and it looks fabulous with the straps on too.

Key features – Sizes: 32B to 28F; Material: 81 % Polyamide, 19 % Elastane; Colours available: 2 (white, black); Detachable straps: Yes

Buy now from Pour Moi

3. Sumptuously Soft Padded Strapless Bra: The best all-round strapless bra

Price: £20 | Buy now from Marks & Spencer



As you might expect from M&S, this bra is excellent. It looks attractive, with or without straps – but, crucially, it offers maximum support with minimum discomfort. The mark of a really good strapless is if it remains as securely in place as it does with the straps on – and this bra does exactly that. Wearing it, your boobs feel held and contained. Plus, it’s super-smooth finish – it’s padded, but certainly not bulky – makes it perfect for wearing under tight or silky fabrics.

Key features – Sizes: 32A to 42E; Material: 63% polyamide, 19% polyester and 18% elastane; Colourways: 7; Detachable straps: Yes

Buy now from Marks & Spencer

4. Black Geo Lace Bra: The best bandeau strapless bra for small breasts

Price: £6 | Buy now from Matalan



This bra is best suited for those with smaller busts. Of course, it is available in larger sizes and looks super-flattering (you could even wear this as a top with a high-waisted skirt or trousers); but it’s unlikely to offer much in the way of enduring support that a more ample chest will require.

A perfect option beneath lazy-day loungewear, this bandeau delivers maximum comfort, sitting neatly and discreetly without fuss. And to top it off, it’s super-affordable, too.

Key features – Sizes: Small to Extra Large; Material: 78% Polyester 13% Polyester 10% Elastane; Colourways: 2 (white, black); Detachable straps: No

Buy now from Matalan