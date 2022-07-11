The best boots for women to buy in 2022

The best boots for women are a fashion staple, and there are plenty of options out there. Whether you’re looking for a specific style or you just want a new pair that will fit properly without rubbing, we’ve done the hard work for you and have put a wide range of boots to the test, to help you get ready for the colder months.

Below, you’ll find a roundup of some of our favourite women’s boots, chosen to suit a range of budgets and preferred styles – from waterproofs to over-the-knee fits. We’ve also included a guide with some helpful tips on what to look out for when you’re shopping for footwear.

While we’ve sorted our top picks into categories, there will be some overlap between them. However, every one of the following product recommendations is definitely worth a mention. So, what are the best boots for women? Read on for our buyer’s guide and roundup.

READ NEXT: The best women's pyjamas you can buy

Best boots for women: At a glance

How to choose the best boots for you

What types of women's boot are there?

If you’ve already had a browse online or in-store, you’ll have noticed that there are a wide array of styles and types of women’s boots available. Whether you’re looking for a classic pair of chelsea boots, a stylish pair of over-the-knee boots, a pair of waterproof rain boots or something that will fit in with your vegan lifestyle, the sheer amount of choice can be a little overwhelming.

And when you consider that these individual boot styles can each come in several different colours, finishes or patterns, the prospect of buying a new pair of boots can become an intimidating one.

When shopping for your next pair of boots, consider which attributes are most important to you. For example, do you prefer a flat or a heeled boot? Will you be wearing them in the city, off the beaten path, or on an assortment of different terrains? And do you need to look for boots with a wider or a slimmer fit?

Taking the time to narrow down exactly what you’re looking for will make the task of buying a new pair of boots much easier, and our roundup should have something for every budget, taste and need.

Which materials should I look out for?

Depending on what you’re looking for from your new pair of boots, there are a few materials that you should take note of. If you’re after something waterproof, materials like rubber, neoprene and polyurethane offer great water resistance. Leather may offer some waterproofing too, especially if it is sealed.

For those prioritising fashion over practicality, suede leather, while not waterproof, offers a chic touch. And those looking for vegan-friendly materials should consider faux versions of leather, wool, and suede, as well as materials such as natural rubber or polyurethane.

How should a pair of boots fit?

It’s important that a pair of boots fit well and comfortably, given how much time you will spend wearing them throughout the year. If you are able to visit a store in order to try out several sizes and fits, this can be a helpful first step to take in ensuring that you find the right pair of boots. If this isn’t possible, and buying online is your only option, you can opt for your usual shoe size, or go half a size up or down depending on the type of socks you plan to wear with them.

Do boots come in different widths or fits?

Depending on the brand, women’s boots often come in different widths to accommodate wider and slimmer feet. With over-the-knee or knee-high boots, there’s often a way for you to tighten or widen the width of the boot around the calf. For all of our picks below, we’ve noted whether or not they come available in wide fits.

How much should I spend?

As you’ll see from our list, you can find boots under £50, but investing in a pair that will see you through several winters or even years makes the most sense.

Ensuring that the boots you buy will last, while remaining in style, will give you the best value for money overall. And when you break down the cost per wear, given how often you will be wearing your boots in a country such as the UK where the weather conditions can change quickly and drastically, the amount that you spend on them will feel much more reasonable.

You will most likely be reaching for your boots throughout the year, but the months of September to around March or April are when boots may be the only footwear you’re wearing. So investing in a good, comfortable pair is essential.

That said, we don’t think that you need to spend much more than £150 on a decent pair of boots, with many of our picks costing less than this.

READ NEXT: Our pick of the best lingerie brands for comfort and style

The best boots for women to buy in 2022

1. UGG Markstrum Boots: The best overall boots for women

Price: £130 | Buy now from UGG

Available in two colours, black and brown that will go with practically everything in your wardrobe, the UGG Markstrum boots add style and practicality to any outfit. The 1.75in heel height makes them perfect for everyday wear and the lack of laces or zips means that you can easily slip them on and off quickly and without difficulty.

The Chelsea boot has endured as a style staple: it looks great now and will continue to look stylish for years to come, thanks to its classic appearance. We’ve put these to the test in the rain and even during a dusting of snow and were delighted to still have warm, dry feet when we wore them.

Key details – Sizes: UK 3 - 9; Waterproof: Yes; Vegan: No; Available in wide fit: No

Buy now from UGG

2. Merry People Bobbi Wellington Boot: The best waterproof boots for women

Price: £80 | Buy now from Merry People

If you’d like an updated take on the traditional wellington boot to keep your feet dry, this pair from Merry People is a firm favourite of ours. The flexible neoprene lining keeps feet warm and free of water even in the heaviest of downpours. Whether you’re wearing these on a day-to-day basis, or to a muddy festival or campground, you can still look stylish while keeping comfortably dry.

What we really adore about these boots is the fantastic array of colours they come in. With fun options like bright yellow, orange and aqua blue, as well as unique twists on traditional shades such navy, black and brown (thanks to complementing and contrasting soles and linings), stepping out into the rain needn’t be boring. And while some rain boots can rub the skin because they’re too tight or loose, these boots hit the leg at just the right spot.

Key details – Sizes: UK 3 - 10; Waterproof: Yes; Vegan: Yes; Available in wide fit: No

Buy now from Merry People

3. ASOS DESIGN Alford Chelsea Boots in Black: The best budget boots for women

Price: £26 | Buy now from ASOS

If you’re on a budget or you’re simply looking for a pair of boots to take you through the colder months this year, this pair from ASOS is very impressive – especially when you take into consideration the low price tag. Made from faux leather with an elasticated side to allow you to slip them on and off, they are surprisingly comfortable and don't require any breaking in.

While they don’t claim to be waterproof, we’ve had no issues when wearing these out in the rain on a day-to-day basis. The very low block heel makes them comfortable to wear for extended periods too, and they’re also available in a wide fit.

Key details – Sizes: UK 2 - 11; Waterproof: No; Vegan: No; Available in wide fit: Yes

Buy now from ASOS

4. RAID Wide Fit Samba over the knee stretch boots: The best over the knee boots for women

Price: £50 | Buy now from ASOS

If you’ve ever struggled to get a pair of over-the-knee boots to fit up or over your calves, you’re not alone. Whether attempting to pull the sock-like design up or trying to get a zip to stretch over, shopping for over-the-knee boots can be especially tricky. But you should have no problems with this pair from ASOS, which are just £50.

The mid block heel makes them easy to walk in and the faux suede effect gives them a chic and glamorous look. They can also dress up any outfit. This material does mean that they aren’t designed to be out in the rain or the snow, but if you do get caught in an unexpected rain shower, make sure to wipe them clean with a cloth and leave them to dry naturally.

Key details – Sizes: UK 4-5; Waterproof: No; Vegan: No; Available in wide fit: Yes

Buy now from ASOS

5. Hotter Whisper Boots: The best leather boots for women

Price: From £89 | Buy now from Hotter

Available in black, navy and wine (of which the black and navy shades are available in wide, extra wide and slim fit as well as standard), these leather boots from Hotter are great for anyone who struggles to find boots that fit well. They’re also available in half sizes from a size three right up to a size eight.

Hotter is known for the comfort of its footwear, which we can attest to: after wearing them for several winters now, we haven’t experienced a single blister, nor any rubbing, when we slip our feet into these boots.

The dual zips, with one on each side, make getting into the boots incredibly easy too. While they don’t claim to be waterproof, we’ve had no issues in the rain, and have even worn them out in the snow.

Key details – Sizes: UK 3 - 9 (including half sizes); Waterproof: No; Vegan: No; Available in wide fit: Yes

Buy now from Hotter