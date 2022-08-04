Most comfortable bra UK 2022: Ultimate, all-day comfort

Comfort is a key feature when shopping for a bra. No one wants to feel like they’re being poked and prodded by wires, or that they’re spilling out the side of their cups. The challenge is that a comfortable bra means different things to different people, depending on a person’s size, shape or style.

But finding the most comfortable bra doesn’t have to be an impossible task. There are ways you can ensure a perfect fit, and there are several features to choose from. Being prepared with the right information can help make finding a comfortable bra so much easier and ensure you don’t feel like you’re in a straight jacket every time you’re wearing a bra.

Just like wearing a bra shouldn’t feel like a necessary evil, shopping for a bra shouldn’t feel like a chore. After all, the goal is to find the most comfortable bra that doesn’t make you excited to take it off at the end of the day. We’ve taken the work out of finding what works so that you can find the most comfortable bra for you.

Most comfortable bras: At a glance

Best full cup bra: Fantasie Fusion | Buy now

Best plunge bra: Kira Spot Mesh Plunge | Buy now

Best side support bra: Fantasie Envisage | Buy now

Best seam-free bra: John Lewis & Partners Anya | Buy now

Best cotton blend bra: M&S Collection Cotton Blend & Lace | Buy now

How to choose the most comfortable bra for you

Are you wearing the right bra size?

Just trying bras on in the shops may seem like the easiest way to go, but it’s easy to get it wrong – and not wearing your proper size can cause major discomfort down the line. If you have a soft measuring tape, then click here to read our guide to measuring your own bra size at home. That’ll give you a better ballpark measurement to work with.

Taking the time to get a professional bra fitting is the best bet for finding your exact bra size. Wearing the right size gives you the support you need for long-term comfort and minimizes the chances of back pain or discomfort cropping up at the end of a long day.

Most stores that sell bras offer fitting services, and many retailers offer virtual fitting options over video chat.

What else do I have to consider when shopping for a bra?

Underwire: While many people seem to be ditching underwire these days, it is not the enemy you may think it is. For those with larger breasts, the underwire provides much-needed support. With a proper bra size, an underwire shouldn't dig into you or cause you discomfort. Then again, some people may just prefer to go for a non wired or wireless bra.

While many people seem to be ditching underwire these days, it is not the enemy you may think it is. For those with larger breasts, the underwire provides much-needed support. With a proper bra size, an underwire shouldn’t dig into you or cause you discomfort. Then again, some people may just prefer to go for a non wired or wireless bra. Cup shape: You know your cup size, but what cup shape works best for you? Full coverage and medium coverage cups offer comfort and support but may just be too much fabric for some people. Plunge bras with triangle cups may be your ideal fit, or they may not hold you up the way you need.

You know your cup size, but what cup shape works best for you? Full coverage and medium coverage cups offer comfort and support but may just be too much fabric for some people. Plunge bras with triangle cups may be your ideal fit, or they may not hold you up the way you need. Fabric: Do you have sensitive skin? Finding the right fabric might be the make or break point for you. A seamless bra, or one with a soft fabric like cotton or microfibre, can help anyone with particularly sensitive skin.

Do you have sensitive skin? Finding the right fabric might be the make or break point for you. A seamless bra, or one with a soft fabric like cotton or microfibre, can help anyone with particularly sensitive skin. Straps and bands: Again, depending on the support you need, this can be a bigger concern. Thick straps and wide bands provide extra support to those who need it. But for anyone who doesn’t it, it may feel like it’s a bit too much.

The most comfortable bras to buy in 2022

1. Fantasie Fusion: The most comfortable full-cup bra

Price: £32 | Buy now from John Lewis



For those with fuller breasts, a full cup bra can provide optimal comfort. As the name suggests, a full cup bra completely covers the breast and reduces or eliminates the appearance of cleavage. It’s a perfect choice for those who want to avoid spillage while still getting the benefit of shaping.

The Fantasie Fusion full cup bra smooths lines and gives a gorgeous silhouette. With multiple panels to provide lift and support, this bra offers side coverage with few seams. It comes in eight colour options to match a variety of styles and outfits. The bra is lightweight and non-padded and includes an underwire for support.

The thicker straps provide extra hold and prevent strain on the shoulders. The back includes a hook and eye clasp with padding for comfort. Overall, the Fantasie Fusion is a perfect everyday bra, particularly for those with larger breasts. It provides a comfortable fit and good support for long-term wear.

Key specs – Band range: 30-40; Cup Range: D-H; Material: 56% nylon, 21% polyester, 23% elastane

Buy now from John Lewis

2. Kira Spot Mesh Plunge: The most comfortable plunge bra

Price: £12 | Buy now from Marks & Spencer



Unlike a full cup bra, the plunge bra has a low cut and a deep neckline, and this example from Kira is as stylish as it is comfortable. While it doesn’t provide as much coverage as a fuller cup, it still offers a comfortable fit. Featuring angled cups that create a V-shape, this bra gives support and a natural lift.

The plunge-style bra works perfectly with low-cut outfits and dresses. It features large polka dots over mesh fabric in a bold and bright shade of green. There’s a keyhole space below where the cups connect and a wide band that provides good support.

It’s non-padded, offering a lightweight fit, and has wires for added support. With a simple hook and eye fastener, the Kira bra is made using recycled nylon. The bra is available in a wide range of band and cup sizes, making it a perfect and comfortable option for just about anyone.

Key specs – Band range: 30-40; Cup Range: A-G; Material: 76% polyamide, 14% polyester, 10% elastane

Buy now from Marks & Spencer

3. Fantasie Envisage: The most comfortable side coverage bra

Price: £32 | Buy now from John Lewis



For those looking to eliminate bunching around the underarms, the side coverage bra is a perfect solution. Along with medium or full coverage cups, a side coverage bra has strong side panelling, with wider fabric known as wings. The side panels connect directly to the strap, offering support along with coverage.

These features combine to give a smooth silhouette, without any bumps or spillage. Just because this style has extra fabric doesn’t mean it lacks style. The Fantasie Envisage offers a timeless lingerie look. It comes in two neutral colours with stretch jacquard lace and a gentle shimmer.

The Fantasie Envisage is a full cup bra with wide wires for extra comfort and support. The non-padded bra has a three-piece cup, including side support and hidden seams in the inner cup. It even includes a small metallic charm at the top centre. The extra support provided by the wings makes this a comfortable bra that can be worn all day without noticing.

Key specs – Band range: 30-38; Cup Range: D-H; Material: 66% nylon/polyamide, 21% polyester, 13% elastane

Buy now from John Lewis

4. John Lewis & Partners Anya: The most comfortable seam-free bra

Price: £18 | Buy now from John Lewis



Designed to give the wearer a smooth profile, the seamless bra offers a comfortable fit with no visible lines. This style is typically made from a single piece of fabric, hence the lack of seams. It usually has moulded cups for both support and shaping. It’s a perfect, comfortable option for a bra that disappears under thin or tight-fitting clothing.

The Anya bra comes in four sizes and seven colours. The moulded cups provide comfortable support without wires. The bra’s padding is removable, so the amount of lift and support is up to the wearer, and the band is wide and ribbed, providing support without tightness.

Without seams or wires, this bra fits like a dream without sacrificing support. All in all, the Anya bra is a great bra for light exercises such as yoga and pilates or just day-to-day wear. It also requires less delicate care than most bras as it is machine washable.

Key specs – Size range: S-XL; Material: 93% polyamide, 7% elastane

Buy now from John Lewis

5. M&S Collection Cotton Blend & Lace: The most comfortable cotton blend bra

Price: £20 | Buy now from Marks & Spencer



Comfort isn’t just about the fit of a bra. It also has a lot to do with the material, and cotton is one of the most comfortable fabrics to put against the skin. A natural fibre, cotton is breathable, durable and easy to care for. More importantly, cotton is soft, making it an ideal fabric for sensitive skin.

The M&S Collection Cotton Blend & Lace bra has all the right features for a comfortable bra. The responsibly-sourced cotton blend provides a gentle touch, while the full cup and thick straps provide exceptional support. The underbust band paired with extra side support provides lift and comfort without the need of an underwire.

This bra has just enough stretch to make it a comfortable all-day, everyday piece. It has lace trim along the top of the cups and a small bow in the centre for an extra, feminine touch. The bra is available in three colours and comes in a wide range of sizes.

Key specs – Band range: 34-44; Cup Range: B-H; Material: 44% cotton, 44% polyester, 6% polyamide, 6% elastane

Buy now from Marks & Spencer