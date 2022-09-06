Best Dryrobes and alternatives: Post-beach garments to keep you cosy and warm

The Dryrobe is everywhere these days. From Rita Ora to journalist Bryony Gordon (both of whom have been papped wearing the camouflage-and-pink version), the towel-slash-coat is becoming to British beaches what Hunter wellies are to British festivals.

The hybrid garment is made up of a fleece inner layer that dries the skin like a towel would, with a hardy windproof outer layer that insulates you from the cold. They’re massively versatile, handy for hunkering down in and getting changed under. Think of it like a warm, wearable towel – one that’s chic enough to don even when you haven’t just taken a plunge into the Cornish coastline or English Channel.

The original Dryrobe comes in all manner of shapes, sizes and colours, so there’s bound to be something to suit every taste. And if you can’t quite get on board with the outerwear of the moment, or you’re baulking slightly at the price tag, we’ve come up with a couple of alternatives that will keep you toasty and warm on the beach, even in the most bitterly British of summertimes.

Best Dryrobes and alternatives to buy

1. Dryrobe Advance Long Sleeve: Best Dryrobe for colder weather

This long-sleeved outer shell with fleecy innards, otherwise known as Dryrobes’ Advanced Long Sleeve model, is perfect for the autumn and even winter months. Whether you’re taking a dunk on a blustery October morning or braving the New Year’s Day swim, this Dryrobe’s synthetic lambswool interior will keep you toasty warm and has the added bonus of acting as a changing room stall thanks to its generous size. Plus, its outer shell is made from 100% recycled nylon and its lining made from 100% recycled polyester.

The Dryrobe Advanced Long Sleeve comes in a range of colours, from predominantly black with a blue, pink or red trim, to a combination of camouflage and grey, black or pink.

Key details – Inner layer: 100% recycled polyester; Outer layer: 100% recycled nylon; Colours: Multiple; Weight: 1.3kg; Pockets: Yes

2. Dryrobe Advance Kids Short Sleeve: Best Dryrobe for kids

The Dryrobe Advance Kids Short Sleeve will keep your children warm and dry while they’re changing for, and recovering from, myriad beachside activities year-round. Whether it’s paddle boarding or surfing lessons, the roomy garment is built for surviving the elements. What’s more, it’s made using recycled fabrics, so eco-conscious Gen Z are all the more likely to be enamoured.

Key details – Inner layer: 51% acrylic, 49% recycled polyester; Colours: Black (with pink, blue or grey trim), camouflage (with grey trim), blue (with grey trim); Weight: 1.3kg; Pockets: Yes

3. Dryrobe Dog: Best Dryrobe for furry friends

It’s not just humans who need protecting from Mother Nature’s whims. How often do you finish a beach walk only to see your four-legged furry friend shivering silently in the brisk winds? The Dryrobe Dog is the perfect antidote to colder, wetter weather, with its winning combination of synthetic lambswool interior and a hardy wind- and waterproof outer shell. The garment is engineered with dogs in mind, so it’s built to withstand all the fetching, catching, leaping, jumping and running you can, er, throw a stick at?

Key details – Inner layer: 51% acrylic, 49% recycled polyester; Colours: Black (with red or grey trim), camouflage (with grey or pink trim); Weight: 1.3kg; Pockets: No

4. Gorilla Robe ECO Waterproof Robe: Best eco-friendly Dryrobe alternative

If you’re on a budget, Gorilla Robes offers wallet-friendly alternatives to the premium Dryrobe range. Their ECO Waterproof Dry Changing Robe with long sleeves retails at just £90, combining a wind- and waterproof outer fabric with a snuggly polyester Sherpa wool fleece lining to seal in heat. While its nylon fabric is made from recycled plastic bottles, its real USP is its kangaroo-esque double front pouch – two roomy front pockets for easy access and for storing valuables respectively.

Key details – Inner layer: Polyester Sherpa fleece lining; Outer layer: Polyester; Colours: Blue, black, green, red; Weight: N/A; Pockets: Yes

