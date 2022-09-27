Best push-up bra 2022: For ultimate support and lift

Is your wardrobe lacking a little bit of oomph? Well, it may not be the outerwear that’s the problem. The best push-up bras can elevate even the most basic of outfits to va-va-voom levels. And let's be honest, as we peel ourselves away from comfortable nights at home in sweats and baggy T-shirts to attend all those social events that are quickly filling up our calendars, it’s time for a confidence boost – and what better way to achieve it than with a push-up bra that offers great support and lift?

A push-up bra is suitable for all, no matter if your breasts are big or small. Whether you’re looking to boost what mother nature gave you with some padding, or achieve better shape and lift, there’s a push-up bra for you. And gone are the days of sacrificing comfort in order to achieve a sexy look – these days, push-up bras are perfectly pleasant to wear.

Below, you’ll find our pick of the best push-up bras available now, no matter how you’re looking to enhance your bosom. But first, our guide to choosing the best push-up bra for you.

Best push-up bra: At a glance

How to choose the best push-up bra for you

Choosing the best push-up bra involves finding the correct style, material and size for you.

Style

It's no surprise that breasts come in different shapes and sizes, and when buying a push-up bra – or any bra, for that matter – there’s no one size or shape that fits all.

Finding the right bra for you will first and foremost depend on your shape, with some women’s breasts sitting further apart, while others sit closer together and more upright.

If you have a narrow cleavage, then, you should opt for bras with cups that also sit close together or are touching – plunge bras, for example. If you have a wider gap between your breasts then you should consider push-up bras that have a gap between the cups, such as the balconette style. Opting for the right style of bra for the structure of your breasts will deliver ultimate support and comfort and ensure you achieve the lift you desire.

Material

Bras are usually made with either cotton, nylon, spandex or polyester. Cotton bras are typically softer than other types, so if comfort is the main priority, then look for bras made with a cotton blend. Similarly, microfibre bras are also super soft and comfy.

Nylon bras have a silkier, smoother finish. The material is stretchier, too, compared to others and will therefore feel that little bit more supportive too. Polyester is another common material seen in the production of bras because it’s slightly more durable than other materials and also delivers on the support front. It is slightly less breathable than other materials, however.

Size

A sexy push-up bra will be no good if it doesn't fit you correctly. This is the reason it’s absolutely essential to get yourself measured before making a purchase – and the best way to do this is to book a professional fitting.

The best push-up bras you can buy in 2022

1. Boux Ultra Boost Bra: Best overall push-up bra

Price: £28 | Buy now from Boux Avenue



If you're looking for a mega boost for your bust, this is the bra for you. Offering superb quality, extra comfort and serious lift, the Boux Ultra is the ultimate push-up bra. It does exactly what it says and more. The style is simple and sophisticated, yet still sexy, with an elegant shape that’s as perfect for everyday clothes as it is for wearing beneath a party or wedding outfit.

Made from a soft microfibre material with double foam and embellished with pretty lace, this bra will soon become your number one go-to. Sporting a smooth finish, the Boux Ultra Boost bra can also be transformed to be worn cross-back or halterneck style; it’s a versatile piece that will serve under a number of outfits. A reliable staple for your wardrobe, this bra has plenty to offer and comes in at a reasonable price, too.

Key specs – Available sizes: 30A-38DD; Colours: Black, White; Material: 57% polyester, 35% polyamide, 8% elastane; Care instructions: Machine washable

Buy now from Boux Avenue

2. Pour Moi Rebel Padded Plunge Bra: Best sexy push-up bra

Price: £20 | Buy now from Pour Moi



The Pour Moi Rebel is a push-up bra you won’t want to leave the house without on a special romantic weekend away, or for a spontaneous night out with the girls. Coming in a range of colours, and at a reasonable price, you might want to purchase multiple Rebel Padded Plunge Bras to ensure it’s always available to wear. Featuring super-soft textured lace, wide supportive shoulder straps and removable pads for a more natural look and feel, this bra delivers on the comfort front, too.

This bra promises a boost with or without the extra padding, thanks to its plunging shape and supportive underwire. The cherry on top has to be the cute scalloped edging around the cups and straps, making it not only sexy but super-flattering, too. Good news for you coordinated ladies, matching bottoms are also available in a range of styles.

Key specs – Available sizes: 32A-38F; Available colours: Black, White, Coral, Forest, Red, Black Cherry; Material: 80% polyamide, 20% elastane; Care instructions: Machine washable

Buy now from Pour Moi

3. Curvy Couture Tulip Lace Balconette Bra: Best push-up bra for a fuller bust

Price: £52 | Buy now from Nordstrom



Most fuller-bust bras completely cover the bust, offering maximum support but little to no sensual shape or appeal. This is a great bra for those looking for that push-up look to show off their decolletage, but still want it to offer support and be comfortable. Pretty feminine lace adorns the silky smooth cups of this curve-flattering bra, alongside a rhinestone drop in the centre panel and dinky bows on each strap.

The Tulip Lace Balconette Bra is available in a range of colours, including Bombshell Nude for that soft, romantic look, and Sun Kissed Coral for a vibrant pop of colour. The back strap is slightly sheer, giving the bra a luxe look and feel. For a sexy, feminine bra for a fuller bust, this doesn’t disappoint.

Key specs – Available sizes: 34DD-46H; Available colours: Blue Sapphire, Crantastic, Sun Kissed Coral, Black, Bombshell Nude, Chocolate; Material: 74% nylon, 26% spandex with 82% nylon, 18% spandex; Care instructions: Hand wash cold, line dry

Buy now from Nordstrom

4. Calvin Klein Lift Bralette: Best casual everyday push-up bra

Price: £40 | Buy now from Calvin Klein



We all know how comfortable a good sports bra can be, especially for everyday use. The trouble is, often they’re more “flattening” rather than “flattering”. However, this Calvin Klein bralette, although designed just like a sports bra, comes with all the uplifting features of a push-up bra. Classed as an everyday casual bra, it delivers maximum comfort as you go about your day, but it has a subtle yet all-important lift that can upgrade any outfit under which it’s worn, even if it’s just a T-shirt and pair of jeans.

With its cross-back design and signature CK elasticated underband, this bra provides a good level of support. Its soft moulded cups help to accentuate the wearer’s natural shape while being gentle on the skin. The V-neck shape adds just a little sexiness to this already stylish piece. It comes in four colours, plus an animal print, and a size range from XS to L.

Key specs – Available sizes: XS-L; Available colours: Grey Heather, Nymphs Thigh (pink), Black, White, Mini Animal Print; Material: 53% cotton 35% modal 12% elastane; Care instructions: Machine wash, do not tumble dry

Buy now from Calvin Klein

5. WingsLove Push Up: Best push-up bra for smaller chest

Price: from £20 | Buy now from Amazon



The WingsLove push-up bra is a great option for anyone with a smaller cup size. In each cup of this bra sit two moulded pads to offer maximum volume. The cup design works really well for those who have a wider distance between their breasts, since it helps to deliver a full look without appearing unnatural.

The nylon fabric from which the bra is made is soft and smooth for superb comfort. The bra also features adjustable straps, which can be worn several ways to boost support and volume, while also allowing you to wear a variety of tops without the straps being on display. The WingsLove push-up is definitely more T-shirt bra in terms of style; its design is on the simple side, making it an ideal everyday bra.

Key specs – Available sizes: 32B-38DD; Available colours: Blue, Leopard Print, Nude, Champagne, Light Purple, Black and White; Material: Nylon; Care instructions: Hand wash only

6. Wonderbra Refined Glamour Wired Push-Up Bra: Best deep V push-up bra

Price: £37 | Buy now from Marks & Spencer



You know it’s a good bra if M&S is stocking it, and Wonderbra is certainly well-reputed for the quality, design and comfort of its undergarments. This particular bra has a beautifully feminine V-neck design, which is incredibly flattering in itself. But this feature also makes it ideal worn under a low-cut dress or top, without ever feeling annoyed about it showing through clothing.

The lace adds an element of class and sophistication, and you can complete the look by pairing this bra with the matching knickers. The underwire and soft padded cups help deliver full support and lift, with the fabric’s stretch material finish bringing even more comfort. Sizes range from 32A to 38DD, and there are two great colours to choose from – Pale Pink or Black.

Key specs – Available sizes: 32A to 38DD; Available colours: Pale Pink, Black; Material: 54% polyamide, 35% polyester, 11% elastane; Care instructions: Hand wash only

Buy now from Marks & Spencer