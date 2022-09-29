Best mom jeans 2022: Comfy and stylish denims for all body shapes

Chic, classic and casual – the best mom jeans have been dominating our wardrobes for some time now, with no signs of falling out of favour. Women are delighted by the high-waisted but roomy denims that are both retro and modern.

Named after the look favoured by “moms” in the 1980s, mom jeans are both practical and comfortable. Typically, these jeans have a tapered hem that falls right at the ankle, offering plenty of space around the thighs and calves, but without being baggy. A classic mom jean silhouette hugs the waist and bum but not the legs.

Shopping for any jeans is notoriously tricky, though – we’re all different shapes and sizes, so there’s no such thing as a perfect pair that will suit everyone. That’s a myth. However, there is a mom jean out there for everyone – and you’ll find the best mom jeans available now in the list below, taking into account size, style and budget. First, though, we offer advice on the things to consider when choosing the best mom jeans for you.

Best mom jeans: At a glance

How to choose the best mom jeans for you

What is your body shape?

There are mom jeans to suit everyone, but given how many different shapes and sizes we all are, it can be hard to know where to begin.

Annoyingly, finding the perfect pair of jeans for you is likely to be a process of some trial and error; but it’s worth looking at the likes of Marks & Spencer, which has a pretty inclusive and diverse sizing system.

Also, while the nipped in waist of a mom jean can put off those of us who are lacking an hourglass silhouette or a washboard stomach, remember that many brands, including Levi’s, offer different leg lengths and waist sizes, so you can opt for a more generous waist without having to drown in fabric elsewhere.

What about fit?

The good thing with mom jeans is that they’re meant to be slightly loose and practical. If you look like you’re wearing a poorly fitting pair of skinny jeans, then your mom jeans are too small. Our advice if you’re unsure is always size up; there’s almost nothing less comfortable than a too tight pair of jeans. Chafing, angry marks around the waist – and sheer relief when you undo the top the button – are all signs you need to size up. Also, if sizing means you need a belt, treat yourself to a smart leather one to instantly elevate your look.

The best mom jeans you can buy in 2022

1. Denim Checkerboard: Best patterned mom jeans

Price: £35 | Buy now from Next



The checkerboard pattern on these jeans is both fun and a nod to grunge – they’re an ideal everyday jean for anyone who loves bold design.

In terms of fit, these are true to size – a snug high-rise waist with zipper and plenty of room around the hips and thighs, which will be music to the ears of anyone with a more generous hip-to-waist ratio! Bear in mind that the hem taper is on the narrow side, though.

The jeans feel really soft to the touch, and are lighter than you might expect since they’re made from 100% cotton.

Key details – Size range: 8-20; Petite and Long ranges: No; Colourways: 1; Material: 100% cotton

Buy now from Next

2. The Mom Jeans: Best mom jeans for size range

Price: £40 | Buy now from Marks & Spencer



A nipped-in high waist, cut generously on the hips and thighs, and a narrow hem – these are a class pair of mom jeans. True to size, possibly a little on the large side, they’re an easy throw-on at weekends but won’t take much to smarten up; just wear with a crisp shirt or brogues for work, for example. Note, too, that there’s a little stretch incorporated into the organic cotton here, which only serves to make these jeans even more comfortable.

We loved the crop on these – an inch of ankle on display is super flattering. They’re the ideal autumn jean!

Key details – Size range: 6-24; Petite and Long ranges: Yes; Colourways: 5; Material: 99% cotton, 1% elastane (exclusive of trimmings)

Buy now from Marks & Spencer

3. 80’s Mom Jeans: Best investment mom jeans

Price: £100 | Buy now from Levi



As you’d expect from such an established brand as Levi, these are beautifully made and carefully cut. They offer a generous high rise, closely fitted around the hips and then a straight leg, which gives even chunkier thighs room to roam. The tapering at the hem is gentle: you could definitely fold up to showcase more ankle.

They’re super-comfortable: the combination of a more tailored cut without being tight makes these jeans flattering and easy to wear. In fact, you’re likely to pine for them when they’re in the wash! These jeans will loosen with wear, so while it’s never a good idea to opt for jeans that are categorically too small for you, if they feel a little roomy when you first try them on, chances are you might need to size down.

Key details – Size range: W23-34 / L28-32; Long and Plus ranges: No; Colourways: 4; Material: 100% cotton

Buy now from Levi

4. Aubrey Denim High Waist Mom Jeans: Best mom jeans for stretch

Price: £42 | Buy now from Pour Moi



These jeans are nice and stretchy, perfect for anyone who appreciates a bit of flexibility in their clothing. But, unlike a lot of stretch denim, these feel weighty and substantial.

These jeans offer a sleek and slim silhouette without being skinny or tight. Except, of course, for the waist and hips, which are snug. The waist is exceptionally high (think bottom of the ribcage high), which makes for a gorgeous shape and an easy way to style cropped knits or fitted, tucked-in T-shirts. The ankle tapers fairly tightly, but is slightly cropped to offer a peek of the ankle.

Key details – Size range: W26-36 / L30-32; Petite and Long ranges: Yes; Colourways: 3; Material: 99% cotton, 1% elastane

Buy now from Pour Moi

5. Peg Top High Rise Jeans: Best value mom jeans

Price: £35 | Buy now from Uniqlo



These mom jeans are a looser fit than others in this roundup, but nonetheless are still high-waisted and straight in the leg. This pair will definitely flatter a wider hip or someone with more of a bottom.

The hems here are slightly tapered, but there’s still room and scope for a relaxed turn-up around the ankles. The stitching is neat and precise, while the denim weighty – the quality is really impressive, especially when you consider the low price point.

Comfortable but pleasingly trim, these could well be the perfect everyday jean.

Key details – Size range: W22-34 / L28-28.75; Petite and Long ranges: No; Colourways: 3; Material: 100% cotton

Buy now from Uniqlo