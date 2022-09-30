Best cotton knickers UK: Undies for optimum comfort

After a while, our underwear drawer tends to look a little worse for wear and in need of a revamp. When it comes to choosing the best knickers, quality is super important since these items of clothing come into direct contact with our most delicate parts.

While cotton might not be the most lavish underwear material, it certainly is the best for protecting your sensitive, intimate areas and preventing irritation and even infection. Though cotton is soft against skin, it’s actually sturdier than other fabrics, more durable and more breathable. Cotton undies can keep their shape better too, as well as provide ultimate comfort and support.

They can be just as pretty as their silky and lacy counterparts as well, but with all the benefits that cotton can bring for better health down there. Below, we lay out our top picks, which feature a range of cotton knicker styles to suit all body shapes and sizes. We’ve also put together a helpful buying guide on how to choose the best cotton knickers for you.

READ NEXT: Best lingerie brands

Best cotton knickers: At a glance

Best cotton knickers for most people: Thought GOTS Organic | Buy now

Best brazilian cotton knickers: Lindex Emelie Brazilian Knicker | Buy now

Best VPL-free cotton knickers: M&S No VPL Knickers | Buy now

Best maternity cotton knickers: H&M MAMA Hipster Briefs | Buy now

How to choose the best cotton knickers for you

What types of cotton knickers are available?

Cotton knickers are available in a range of styles to suit all different body shapes and sizes. If you don’t already have a rough idea of what you feel most comfortable in, there are many types to choose from. Knickers differ according to their cuts and how much coverage they provide. Establishing what cut you prefer is a good place to start before shopping around.

The three most common cuts are full brief, Brazilian and thong. All of these cuts are widely available in high, low or mid-rise styles.

Full briefs provide a lot of coverage and support around the rear, while thongs are a lot more minimal, offering a discreet appearance that is perfect for wearing under tight clothing. The Brazilian sits somewhere in between the full brief and the thong. It’s slightly more skimpy than a full brief knicker but offers a lot more coverage and support than a thong.

What features should I look for in good cotton knickers?

Cotton percentage: The best cotton knickers are made from a high percentage of cotton ideally 90%. But, If combined with other fabrics, the gusset, at least, should be 100% cotton. This is because cotton, unlike synthetic fabrics, is a naturally occurring fibre which is great for absorbing excess moisture. So after a long day, your netherregions will still feel comfortable no matter the weather.

Fit: You want to make sure your knickers fit you correctly and that they are not tight or restrictive. This will avoid any chafing and friction which can result in discomfort or irritation. If the style is low-waist, for example, and you have wide hips, consider sizing up for a better fit. The same applies to knickers with minimal coverage such as the g-string.

READ NEXT: Our pick of the most comfortable bras

The best cotton knickers to buy in 2022

1. Thought GOTS organic cotton high waisted jersey brief: The best overall cotton knickers

Price: £12 | Buy now from Thought



A trusty pair of black cotton undies should always have a place in your underwear drawer. These organic cotton knickers from Thought feature a flattering high-waisted hipster shape, great for elongating the legs. They are perfect for basic everyday wear and will provide supreme comfort as they have a high cotton percentage. With medium to full coverage, these knickers offer a good amount of support and will flatter your natural body shape.

Made from soft organic cotton, they have a more luxurious feel than standard cotton knickers. Organic cotton is not exposed to harsh chemicals during the growing process, so it’s kinder to sensitive skin. Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified, these undies are made from the most sustainable materials. Reviewers rave that the quality is fantastic and that they are built to last.

Key details – Material: 95% organic cotton, 5% elastane jersey, GOTS certified; Size range: XS-XL; Style: High waisted; No. in pack: 1; Colour: Black

Buy now from Thought

2. Calvin Klein High Waisted Hipster Panty: The best sport-style cotton knickers

Price: £25 | Buy now from Calvin Klein



Calvin Klein will always be the go-to brand when it comes to sport-style undies and these cotton hipster panties offer both comfort and flexibility. They’re a great option for both really active days or lounging around. Featuring the signature Calvin Klein logo waistband, which stretches and moulds to your body’s shape, you can rely on these knickers to remain comfy during any monthly hormonal fluctuations too.

These knickers fit true to size, so there’s no need to size up or down. They will keep their shape and last a long time due to their durable construction. To keep these undies in good condition, it's recommended to wash in the machine as usual but keep them out of the tumble dryer.

Key details – Material: 53% cotton, 35% modal, 12% elastane; Size range: XS-XL; Style: High waisted, hipster; No. in pack: 1; Colour: White, grey or black

Buy now from Calvin Klein

3. Lindex Emelie Cotton Brazilian Knicker: The best Brazilian cotton knickers

Price: £17 | Buy now from Asos



These Brazilian cut briefs by Lindex are ideal for anyone after a cheekier and more playful knicker style compared to the full brief. They are a little more revealing but still offer a good amount of coverage in the areas you need the most support. This cut is one of the most flattering for all body shapes and sizes. With wide sides and a stretchy soft material, these won't dig into skin or cause any unsightly lumps and bumps.

The general consensus from reviewers is that these undies are really great quality for the price and they last a long time. After buying one pack, most customers have returned and stocked up on more. Impressively, these knickers are made from recycled, organic materials, making them a sustainable purchase that’s great for your wardrobe and the environment.

Key details – Material: 90% cotton, 10% elastane; Size range: XS-XL; Style: Brazilian cut; No. in pack: 3; Colour: Nude, black or white

Buy now from Asos

4. Cotton On Organic Cotton G-String Brief: The best thong cotton knickers

Price: £7 | Buy now from Cotton On



For clothing that requires the most discreet underwear, you’ll need a thong that can go unnoticed without sacrificing comfort. This super minimal G-string from Cotton On ticks all the boxes. It feels like you’re wearing barely anything at all, yet is comfortable and supportive where you need it most. Made with 95% organic cotton, these undies offer softness and luxury at an affordable price.

They feature an impressive, hard-to-miss detail too: adjustable side straps that allow you to customise for the perfect fit no matter the size of your hips. Available in 11 colours, keep these undies in perfect condition by popping them on a cold wash and hanging them to dry naturally.

Key details – Material: 95% organic cotton, 5% elastane; Size range: XS-XL; Style: G-string thong; No. in pack: 1; Colour: Available in a range of 11 colours

Buy now from Cotton On

5. Marks and Spencer No VPL Cotton Modal High Leg Knickers: The best VPL-free cotton knickers

Price: £12 | Buy now from Marks and Spencer



If you want comfortable, everyday knickers that can be worn under any item of clothing without showing through, look no further. These VPL-free knickers from Marks and Spencer are the perfect option, especially if you’re not really a thong person. With a flattering high leg fit and good overall coverage, they provide both comfort and support without the annoyance of a VPL.

Made from responsibly sourced Supima cotton, you can count on these knickers for longevity and ultimate softness. Reviewers say that they are light, flexible and don’t dig in or create unwanted bulges anywhere. They’re available in either black or white and come in an impressive range of sizes up to a UK 28.

Key details – Material: Gusset: 100% cotton, Shell: 48% modal, 44% cotton and 8% elastane; Size range: 6-28; Style: High leg, full brief; No. in pack: 5; Colour: Black or white

Buy now from Marks and Spencer

6. H&M MAMA Hipster Briefs: The best maternity cotton knickers

Price: £13 | Buy now from H&M



H&M’s brilliant range of affordable maternity wear includes these highly rated MAMA hipster briefs. They are made with super stretchy, organic cotton and feature wide, flexible sides for good coverage and support. The gusset is made from 100% pure breathable cotton, which is perfect for pregnancy when the skin tends to become more sensitive. The hipster cut is quite low which means these will sit comfortably under a bump without rolling or digging in.

Some women resent investing in maternity wear due to the fact that it’s only for short term use. However, this affordable multipack allows you to stay comfortable without breaking the bank and you can even wear them postpartum. As these fit true to size, there is no need to size up unless you really want to.

Key details – Material: Gusset: 100% cotton; Shell: 95% cotton, 5% elastane; Size range: XS-XXL; Style: Hipster brief; No. in pack: 5; Colour: Black

Buy now from H&M