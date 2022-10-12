Best non-wired bra: Comfort and support for all sizes

If you’re shopping for a new bra, chances are that support and comfort will be high on your list of priorities. Choosing between wired and non-wired bras may feel like you’re having to sacrifice one for the other, but that doesn’t have to be the case. It’s possible to find a cosy and supportive fit with a non-wired bra, even if you’re someone with a large bust.

Many folk believe that wires are the key to proper support, but the truth is that much of it comes from a well-fitting band. And while it’s true that a wireless bra may provide less support than a structured wired one, there are plenty of non-wired options available for all sizes.

There’s been a real surge in the popularity of non-wired bras recently, with people realising that style and comfort don’t have to be clashing concepts. The non-wired bars available now allow you to feel sexy and fashionable, without being uncomfortably strapped in.

Below, we list some of the best non-wired bras in a variety of styles and fits to best suit your needs, and offer advice on choosing the best wireless bra for you.

Best non-wired bras: At a glance

How to choose the best non-wired bra

What types of non-wired are available?

There are several styles of non-wired bras, which makes finding the perfect fit for you super easy. Some of the styles available include:

Bralette – This is generally the lightest type of bra you can find. A bralette typically has little to no structure or padding, and can also be worn as part of an outfit; it tends to be the most stylish of options.

Triangle – Similar to a bralette, these bras feature triangle-shaped cups and can come with padding or without for a more natural fit. They offer less coverage, since they have a plunging neckline and follow the curve of the breast.

Shelf – You don’t hear this name as often, but you’re probably well acquainted with the shape. The most common example is a sports bra. Often, shelf bras don’t feature much shaping or defined cups. They’re full coverage, which means they can offer decent support during exercise. However, not all shelf bras have a sports focus, with plenty of beautiful, feminine styles available.

Full-cup – For those who need better coverage, this style is ideal. Typically, a full-cup bra will come with wider straps and a wide band to deliver better support. This style is particularly popular for those ladies with a larger bust, providing ample support without sacrificing beauty.

Moulded-cup – Offering a seamless silhouette without sacrificing support, a moulded-cup bra can have full cups or a deep plunging neck. This type of bra delivers the structure that wireless bras can sometimes appear to be lacking.

Other considerations

A wireless bra is only as good as its fit, and the only way to achieve that is to know your size. With around 81% of women wearing the wrong bra size, our advice would be to consider a professional fitting – it’s the best way to be sure of your measurements. However, if that isn’t possible, and you’re ordering online, then use a soft measuring tape and our easy guide to measuring yourself at home.

The best non-wired bras to buy in 2022

1. SKIMS Fits Everybody crossover stretch-woven bra: Best overall non-wired bra

Price: £37



The perfect bra will offer a balance of comfort and support, and the SKIMS Fits Everybody crossover bra does exactly that, with sizes to suit almost anybody. The bra has a V-neck, crossover shape with gathered cups. It’s seamless, too, with adjustable shoulder straps to achieve the perfect fit for your body.

The power mesh lining helps to smooth curves while delivering increased support. Paired with the elastic underband, this bra offers an excellent fit with a comfortable level of hold. Super-versatile, its deep neckline makes it suitable for wear under just about any top, from a low V-neck to a standard T-shirt.

This bra has a classic hook-and-eye fastening at the back. The bra is lightweight, and stretches to move with you instead of restricting you. SKIMS was co-founded by Kim Kardashian and was born from her dissatisfaction at the lack of choice and size in the shapewear industry. The products in the line are of really high quality and have become extremely popular.

Key specs – Band range: 30-44; Cup range: A-E; Material: 76% nylon, 24% elastane; Lining: 84% polyamide, 16% elastane; Colours: Onyx

Buy now from Selfridges

2. Body Soft Non Wired Full Cup Bra: Best full-cup non-wired bra

Price: £22



Those women who prefer the comfort of full coverage won’t be disappointed by the Body Soft non-wired, full-cup bra from M&S. Arriving in three neutral colours, the bra is as beautiful as it is comfortable. The stretchy underband features a gorgeous lace pattern, and is super-flexible, moving with your body.

The main part of the bra is lavishly soft, with the padded cups delivering excellent coverage for a higher level of support – perfect for a fuller bust. Wireless bras can be a bit of a challenge for those with larger breasts, but a full cup offers some of the support that’s lost through the lack of an underwire.

Fastening is hook-and-eye style, with the soft-touch elastic ensuring that all parts of the bra offer optimal comfort.

Key specs – Band range: 32-42; Cup range: A-E; Material: 69% polyamide, 18% polyester, 13% elastane; Colours: White, black, rose quartz

Buy now from Marks & Spencer

3. ANYDAY Anya Padded Seam Free Bra: Best seam-free non-wired bra

Price: £18



The Anya bra is as close as it gets to wearing no bra at all. Available in sizes from small to extra large, or 8–22, this seamless, pullover bra is moulded for a comfortable and supportive fit. The cups come with removable padding, so you can choose what’s most comfortable for you.

The bra looks lightweight, but don’t be fooled – it has a myriad of supportive details. The band is extra wide and ribbed, while the elastic detailing around the cups replaces the support that would otherwise come from wires. It offers excellent lift, yet, according to many of its fans, it feels almost as if you’re wearing no bra at all.

Arriving in multiple colours, including the staple black and white options plus five others, you’ll easily find a bra that best suits your style. While it may not be a perfect everyday, out-and-about bra for fuller busts, it’s a great option for a cosy day around the house.

Key specs – Band range: N/A; Cup range: N/A; Material: 93% polyamide, 7% elastane; Colours: Almond, deep mink, black, white, grey, rhodonite, veiled rose

Buy now from John Lewis

4. Autograph Marseilles Lace Bralette: Best non-wired bralette

Price: £20



If lace and ruffles are your thing, then this gorgeous bralette certainly delivers on the style front. The Marseilles lace bralette from Autograph is comfortable, too: it has no padding, offering a near weightless fit. It’s designed to enhance your natural shape, while adding a fashionable touch.

The cups connect to the band via a lacy see-through panel. The band itself is wide, with alternating strips of lace and decorative elastics. The bra uses a hook-and-eye closure and arrives in two colours, charcoal and teal. Its delicate straps feature stretch for a comfortable fit.

Like some others on our list, the Marseilles lace bra is more suited to those with smaller breasts, offering good support no matter what you’re doing.

Key specs – Band range: 8-22; Cup range: A-E; Material: 79% polyamide, 19% elastane, 2% polyester; Colours: Teal, charcoal

Buy now from Marks & Spencer

5. Panache Andorra Bra: Best non-wired bra for large busts

Price: From £30



Although it’s often thought that non-wired bras aren’t ideal for those with fuller busts, options with bigger breasts in mind do exist. Shaped much like a wired bra, the Andorra bra by Panache delivers the support necessary for those in this category, but without the wires.

Featuring sturdy cups that use a supportive lining on the bottom, it has a side sling, too. The adjustable straps are sturdy without appearing bulky, and the elastic underband is thick enough to provide support without feeling weighty. The fact that it’s non-padded also ensures there’s no excess bulk throwing off proportions.

The Andorra doesn’t deliver this excellent support at the expense of style. Covered in a beautiful lace pattern, it also features a lace trim around the edge of the cups and the bottom band. With a convenient hook-and-eye closure, this is the perfect bra to support larger busts without sacrificing comfort.

Key specs – Band range: 30-40; Cup range: D-J; Material: 81% polyamide, 12% elastane, 7% viscose; Colours: Black, petal pink

Buy now from Bravissimo

6. Sweaty Betty Stamina Sports Bra: Best non-wired sports bra

Price: £40



For most, a sports bra is a workout wardrobe essential – preferably something that won’t dig in as you move around. The Sweaty Betty Stamina sports bra offers excellent coverage and support. It’s designed with a compression hold to keep you in place through just about any workout.

The bra features a strong ribbed underband that works with the thick shoulder straps to keep your boobs well supported and in place. There’s waffle detailing in the material between and under the cups, as well as along the sides and back, which helps your skin to breathe and keep you comfortable.

Available in sizes from XS to XXL, with several colour choices, you’ll happily find an option to match your style. The bra offers medium-impact support up to a C cup, so it should be fine for use by those with larger busts for standard workouts. It’s also machine-washable.

Key specs – Band range: N/A; Cup range: N/A; Material: 93% polyamide, 7% elastane; Colours: Navy blue, alpine blue, woodland green, ultra black camo, camellia pink, dahlia pink

Buy now from John Lewis