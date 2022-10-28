Best women’s skinny jeans 2022: The slim-shaped denim staple makes a return

Love ’em or loathe ’em, you can’t deny that a good pair of skinny jeans can be styled in several ways. And while they may have been deemed “over” by the Gen Zs on TikTok in favour of baggier styles, for a lot of us, they’re an easy-to-wear and flattering staple that look awesome whether worn in the daytime with an oversized knit, coat and ankle boots, or with a sparkly top, blazer and heels for a night on the town.

Good skinny jeans will often benefit from having been made with stretchy elastane, which delivers a shaping, slimming effect and makes them comfy, too – think structured legging but with added warmth. A fail-safe addition to your capsule wardrobe, the right pair of skinny jeans will let the rest of your outfit do the talking.

As for fashion, skinny jeans are available in different styles. As mentioned, some are stretchy and figure-hugging, while others are more slim-leg than super-skinny. The type you go for will depend on what delivers for you: some find a super high-rise skinny jean comfortable and secure, while others don’t like having a restrictive material sitting across their tummy.

No matter your desired denim, colour or budget, we’ve rounded up the very best women’s skinny jeans available right now. And if you don’t know where to start, check out our guide on how to choose the best skinny jeans for you.

Best women’s skinny jeans: At a glance

How to choose the best women’s skinny jeans for you

What features should I look for in a good pair of skinny jeans?

No matter what your style, here are some of the things you should consider when shopping for a pair of skinny jeans.

Elastine: Skinny jeans are typically made of a majority-part denim with a much smaller percentage of elastane. The higher the percentage of elastane, the stretchier – and often comfier – the jeans will be.

Shaping: Some brands, such as Levi’s, offer styles that include a comfy and flattering waistband with a tummy control panel that’s designed to pull you in.

Sizing: The best jeans will be the pair that fits you like a glove. A brand with a good size range can often mean the difference between a “meh” pair of jeans, and those that feel “wow”. Some styles are even available in half sizes, making it even easier to achieve that perfect fit.

Colours: There’s nothing worse than finding your dream fit of skinny jeans and realising they aren’t available in your favourite shade of denim. If you’re particular about colour, then keep an eye out for brands that offer their styles in a range of colours.

How do I style skinny jeans in 2022?

To keep things fresh and on-trend, we recommend wearing skinny jeans with something more oversized on the top half; this will help to balance out your proportions. We love pairing our denims with oversized blazers, boyfriend shirts or chunky knits, which help to create a more balanced look overall.

It’s important to apply the rule of thirds when styling skinny jeans. Ideally, you want to aim for something slightly cropped or a little more longline on the top half to ensure a more flattering look, rather than something that cuts across the centre of your body. Thinking of your body in thirds is a fool-proof way of pulling together outfits that make you feel your best.

The best women’s skinny jeans to buy in 2022

1. M&S Magic Shaping High Waisted Skinny Jeans: Best women’s skinny jeans overall

Hugging your body from hip to ankle, our favourite skinny jeans are these ultra-stretchy, magic shaping jeans from M&S. Built with 4% elastane and a premium bi-stretch fabric, the jeans expertly contour, lift and shape, while feeling super-comfortable. They fit true to size (although some reviewers found them slightly on the snug side) and are available in an impressive range of sizes, which includes shorter and longer leg lengths.

Customers love them for offering excellent value for money, being super-comfortable and staying “up” all day. Buyers also mentioned that the jeans wash well and don’t suffer from any colour fading. All in all, these skinny jeans are a great all-rounder – a pair of denims you’ll be digging out of your wardrobe time and again.

Key details – Colours: Medium indigo, indigo mix, black, white; Elastane: 4%; Size range: Petite 6 – Long 20

2. Topshop Curve Joni Jeans: Best women’s skinny jeans for curves

Topshop’s Joni Jeans are legendary when it comes to skinny, flattering jeans for those with curves – and they come highly rated by customers. Featuring an extra high waist to hold in the tummy, they’re super stretchy and make your bottom look fantastic.

Unlike previous versions of the Joni Jeans, this new design comes with belt loops for those who might need them, although reviewers loved their natural fit around the waist. Made with 3% elastane, they deliver maximum comfort – and we’ll be styling ours with a proportion-balancing oversized shirt and strappy heels for a classic evening look.

Key details – Colours: Black, mid blue; Elastane: 3%; Size range: 18–28

3. Stradivarius Super High Waist Skinny Jeans: Best budget women’s skinny jeans

If you’re looking for a pair of good-quality jeans with added stretch that won’t break the bank, then you can’t go wrong with these Stradivarius super high-waisted skinnies. They’re insanely comfortable, wash well and are great for anyone with a generous hip-to-waist ratio. In terms of fit, they’re true to size.

We’re also pleased to find a pair of skinny jeans that come with five pockets, since on occasion they can be missing on slim-fit styles. These jeans are available in both petite and tall options and in plenty of colour options – including a rather quirky khaki – if you’re looking for something other than black.

Key details – Colours: Washed black, grey, medium blue, khaki, blue; Elastane: 3%; Size range: 4–18

4. Levi’s 312 Shaping Slim Jeans: Best women’s skinny jeans for shaping

Like their moniker suggests, Levi’s Shaping Slim Jeans are best for giving the illusion of a snatched silhouette and longer legs, shaping and sculpting your best assets. These best-selling jeans are made with an innovative tummy-slimming panel, which ensures you feel confident yet comfortable. We recommend opting for your usual size for a glove-like fit.

Thanks to the perfect ratio of elastane and cotton, these jeans are incredibly soft, lightweight and an all-round favourite with avid Levi’s fans. The best part about opting for a pair of jeans from this brand (aside from the fact Levi’s creates universally great jeans) is that they’re available in half sizes, too, which delivers the best chance that you’ll find your perfect fit.

Key details – Colours: Darkest sky blue, lapis breeze blue, black, Tribeca sun blue; Elastane: 2%; Size range: 26W L30 – 34W L34

5. H&M Skinny Low Jeans: The best low-rise skinny jeans

Whether or not you’re a fan, the low-rise trouser is back, so for those who are looking for a low-rise twist on the faithful skinny jean, H&M Skinny Low Jeans are the answer to your prayers. They’re ultra-flattering, skinny – but not too skinny – and feature a well-fitting and comfortable waistband. Customers have praised these online for being true low-rise and still maintaining that “proper denim” feel.

While they have a little less stretch than the other skinny jeans on this list, they do give eventually. They’re also a great option for those who don’t like to have any restrictive material sitting around their tummy area. Despite being available in a generous range of sizes, the leg length remains the same across all options. Nevertheless, these are a great, super-stylish pair of jeans for the price.

Key details – Colours: Light denim blue, denim blue, black; Elastane: 1%; Size range: 4–22

