Best puffer jackets for women 2022: Snug and toasty outerwear to beat the cold

A good puffer jacket really is your best friend when it comes to staying snug during the colder months of the year – and the good news is that they’re no longer just a practical choice, with many brands offering more stylish silhouettes. In fact, these ultra-puffy jackets have become more of a sartorial hit in the past couple of years, with even prestigious fashion brands such as Bottega Veneta showcasing their own take on this coat rack staple.

The type of puffer jacket you opt for will really come down to lifestyle and personal preferences. So whether you prefer your puffer insulated with down for partaking in outdoor activities, are looking for something rainproof in which to commute in, or are simply after a budget option that won’t break the bank, we’ve found the best puffer jackets for women on the market right now that are sure to keep you blissfully warm as the temperatures dip.

Read on to discover our top puffer jacket picks for women, but before you part with your money, read our guide on the things to consider to find the best puffer jacket for you.

Best puffer jackets for women 2022: At a glance

How to choose the best puffer jacket for you

What features should I look for in a good puffer jacket?

Not all puffer jackets are created equal and there are some great high-tech and sustainable features to look out for when shopping for a jacket for yourself.

Water resistance – To ensure that you’re kept nice and dry during downpours, water resistance (or even being fully waterproof) is one of the most important things to look for when choosing a functional puffer coat.

Insulation – Jackets will offer different fabric innovations for staying warm in the cold. If you’re living somewhere particularly cold, or even if you just enjoy outdoor activities, insulation will likely be more of a priority.

Hoods – Whether you choose a jacket with a hood is a matter of personal preference, but opting for one with a head cover can save you from having to carry around an umbrella. Some coats have extra-sturdy hoods that won’t fall down in the wind, which is great for those gusty days.

Recycled materials – A lot of options on the market right now are now made using recycled bottles and other recycled and sustainable materials. These materials are both high-performance and good for the planet. A win-win.

What is a down jacket?

The down jacket is made from nature’s natural insulator – either duck or geese feathers that can keep you extra warm. It’s lightweight and packable, but doesn’t insulate well when wet. Cheap down can also be harvested unethically, so it’s important to look for the sustainable promise when shopping for a down coat.

Other jackets use a synthetic insulation that delivers the same degree of warmth as a down jacket but is far less likely to break down/clump together in the wash.

How much should I spend on a puffer jacket?

How much you choose to spend on a puffer jacket will depend on your needs, whether your priority is style or functionality, for example. Note that a high-performance puffer coat is likely to cost over the £100 mark, and will be the result of the high-performance technical fabrics being used to ensure the coat is ultra weather-resistant and that the materials are sourced ethically.

A good puffer coat will last for years and will quickly become your go-to when the weather takes a turn for the worse. So, even though it could prove to be quite the upfront investment, it's important to take into account the price per wear.

The best puffer jackets for women to buy in 2022

1. Everlane The ReNew Long Puffer: Best overall puffer jacket for women

Price: £208 | Buy now from Everlane



This puffer jacket truly has it all – it’s sustainably made, super-insulated, and has a drawstring hood plus a few oversized, lined pockets for your keys and any snacks. We love the longer length for added warmth around the tops of your legs, and it comes in at a great price point for a durable coat that will see you through years of wear.

The outer is 100% recycled polyester, while the filling is made from recycled plastic bottles, lessening the dependence on fossil fuels. Available in three colours, the puffer has been dyed using bluesign-approved dyes, which are also better for the environment.

Reviewers described it as extra-warm and extremely versatile, with a flattering silhouette thanks to a drawstring waist. The ReNew puffer is an excellent option for anyone who’s after an all-purpose jacket that can be worn to the office, for outdoor activities and taking the dog for a walk.

Key details – Material: 100% recycled polyester; Colours: 3; Size: XXS–XL

Buy now from Everlane

2. Finisterre Nebulas Insulated Jacket: Best lightweight puffer jacket for women

Price: £195 | Buy now from Finisterre



Built with adventure in mind, this high-performance jacket is super-lightweight yet impressively warm, waterproof and breathable. Great for outdoorsy folk, it allows you to move with ease while delivering protection against the harsh elements. It gets top marks for ​​microfiber-lined pockets, which are ideal to keep cold hands snug, and a fluorocarbon-free water-repellent finish.

You can layer it with knitwear underneath for extra warmth, and it has a very functional hood that actually stays up. All in all, it’s been rated five stars by hundreds of customers for being exceptionally well made, smart and comfortable. If you’re looking for all the high-tech features of a weather-resistant puffer without the puffiness, this one's for you.

Key details – Material: 100% recycled polyester; Colours: 4; Size: 6–18

Buy now from Finisterre

3. Superdry Hooded Longline Puffer Coat: Best maxi puffer jacket for women

Price: £145 | Buy now from Superdry



If you’re hankering after a cosy, make-shift duvet this winter, Superdry’s long-line puffer coat is here to save the day. It’s definitely our favourite pick when it comes to shape, with its oversized fit and minimalist style perfect for elevating your autumnal basics. It truly delivers when it comes to the finer details, too; it has a bungee-cord hood, ribbed cuffs and two popper-fastened pockets.

Available in eight colour options, including light grey, green and black, you certainly won’t have any difficulty finding one to suit your style. And the cherry on top? It does its bit for the planet, too: this maxi jacket is made from recycled bottles, meaning less waste being sent to landfills or polluting our oceans.

Key details – Material: 100% recycled materials; Colours: 8; Size: 8–16

Buy now from Superdry

4. Lululemon Wunder Puff Jacket: Best women’s puffer jacket for commuting

Price: From £228 | Buy now from Lululemon



Designed for those on the move, the Lululemon Wunder Puff Jacket is fully functional; smart enough for the office yet will adequately keep out the cold. Made from the brand’s trademarked, water-repellent SoftMatte fabric, it offers protection against the wind, rain and snow. It boasts a cinchable waist and hem, meaning you can adjust the silhouette to a shape that suits you.

For added insulation, the jacket is stuffed with 600-fill power goose down that’s been responsibly sourced. Reviewers loved the understated logo, the fact that it’s machine washable, and it includes numerous pockets with zips for added functionality. The Wunder Puff is available in six colours, including Everglade Green, Heathered Plumful and a neutral Black and Trench shade.

Key details – Material: 100% polyester; Colours: 6; Size: 0–26 (US sizes)

Buy now from Lululemon