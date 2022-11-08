Best jeans for curvy women 2022: Plus-size denim with a flattering fit

Since the birth of the blue jean in 1873, denim has become a wardrobe staple – a versatile item of clothing that will simply never go out of style. And while you’ll see trends in terms of shape and style come and go, a pair of jeans will likely remain the most popular item in our wardrobes for both casual wear and glamming up for dressier occasions.

Over time, we’ve seen a plethora of styles, cuts, colours and fits – but shopping for the right pair of jeans for your body can be a little frustrating. Some jeans may look great in the picture or on a mannequin, but they might not sit quite right on you – especially if you’re someone with curves.

Luckily, more and more fashion brands are starting to cater for curvier women, making the jeans selection process a little less of a chore. However, shopping for the right pair of jeans for your shape still requires some thought, as well as knowledge about the kind of fit you find comfy. For instance, some people love a skinny leg, while others prefer a more relaxed fit.

In our brief buying guide below, we consider the rise, cut and the material type that jeans come in, as well as what to look out for when buying the best pair of jeans for you. After that, we reveal the best jeans for curvy women available to buy right now.

Best jeans for curvy women: At a glance

How to choose the best jeans for curvy women for you

The rise

Jeans come in many different styles, and are usually categorised by the rise and the cut of the leg. When it comes to the rise, this is defined as the distance between the crotch seam and the waistband, and can be separated into three main categories: low-rise, mid-rise and high-rise.

Low-rise jeans sit below the belly button and can be more flattering for those with a short torso – they can make you appear taller and slimmer. These were all the rage in the noughties, but fell out of favour for the more comfortable mid- and high-rise versions thereafter. Love them or hate them, though, low-rise jeans are making a comeback.

A mid-rise cut also sits below the belly button, although slightly higher than low-rise jeans. These jeans tend to fit most body types well. High rise jeans – also known as “mom jeans” – were pretty popular in the 1980s and have made a rampant comeback in recent times. This cut sits above the belly button and is a firm favourite for creating an hourglass shape, especially on curvier women.

The cut

From skinny jeans to mom jeans and straight legs to flared, there’s a wide range of jean styles to choose from. Jeans can be oversized (the “boyfriend” jean – for example), cropped, tapered and ripped, too. There are so many different styles of jeans available, the cut you go for will often be a personal choice and, if anything, will depend on the kind of look you’re going for.

A wider or oversized cut is mainly reserved for a more casual look, and can even be paired with trainers. A skinny or tapered jean can look great with heels on a night out, but can also be dressed down with some flats or trainers. A classic straight leg is ideal for – among many other looks – pairing with a shirt and blazer for an informal business look.

The fabric

When it comes to the material, comfort is key. Although all jeans are made from denim, they typically come with varying percentages of cotton and elastane, which provide different levels of comfort. Jeans with a high percentage of cotton, for example, are likely to be more comfortable in wider-fit styles, while a higher percentage of elastane brings much more stretch, which is particularly important if opting for skinnies. Curvier women, in particular, will want their jeans to fit like a glove, so the stretchier, the better.

The best jeans to buy in 2022

1. Good American Good Straight Split Pockets: Best jeans for curvy women overall

Price: £159 | Buy now from Good American



For a flexible yet snug pair of jeans that hugs you in all the right places, Khloé Kardashian’s Good American jeans have you covered. These Good Straight high-rise jeans come with a straight leg cut that’s paired with a classic light blue colour for the ultimate vintage look. The distressed back pockets and raw hem further add to their unique look. Perfect for casual styling, they can easily be dressed up with a killer pair of heels, too.

The Good American brand is especially great for plus-size girls, with sizes ranging from size 00 to 30 plus. The super-stretchy jeans are made from a flattering fabric that sculpts the body yet recovers well – and, most importantly, they’re comfortable and stay intact wear after wear. Made from sustainable, organic cotton, which is soft to the touch, this pair of jeans is sure to become your favourite pair in no time at all.

Key details – Style: High-rise, straight leg, raw hem; Colour: Light blue; Elastane: 3.7%; Sizes: 00–30 plus

Buy now from Good American

2. Good American Good Legs Low Crop: Best mid-rise jeans for curvy women

Price: £108 | Buy now from Good American



If you’re aiming for a Y2K look, the Good Legs Low Crop jeans by Good American are a great choice. While they’re labelled as “low”, we’re pleased to note that the cut isn’t dangerously low. They’re more a comfortable mid-rise fit that still manages to stay right on trend. Featuring an innovative gap-proof waistband, they’re a particularly good option for ladies with hourglass figures – or those with more generous thighs in comparison to their waists.

Available in an impressive range of sizes, the jeans’ V-shape waistband and flat tummy tech help to sculpt the lower half of the body, ultimately accentuating your shape and allowing you to show off your curves. These super-comfy ripped jeans are cropped at the hems and are the perfect pair for casual day-time wear; but they can easily be dressed up, too.

Key specs – Style: Mid-rise, skinny leg, ripped; Colour: Blue; Elastane: 1%; Sizes: 00-26 plus

Buy now from Good American

3. Topshop Curve Joni jean: Best high-rise jeans for curvy women

Price: £36 | Buy now from ASOS



If you’ve never owned a pair of Topshop’s Joni jeans, you’re missing out. Affordable, flattering, and possibly one of the comfiest jeans you can get your hands on, the Joni are one of the most highly rated pairs of jeans available online for curvy ladies. Known for being super-stretchy and super high-waisted to hold everything in, these are the perfect denims to make your bottom look fabulous.

Unlike their predecessors, the newest Joni jeans come with belt loops, so you can easily dress them up with a statement belt. Available in both black and mid-blue, the iconic Joni jeans can be brought out of your wardrobe for numerous occasions, whether that’s a casual lunch or a night out on the town.

Key details – Style: High-rise, skinny leg; Colour: Black, Mid-blue; Elastane: 3%, Sizes: 18–28

Buy now from ASOS

4. Levi's Women's 711 Shaping Skinny Soft Jeans: Best skinny jeans for curvy women

Price: From £14 | Buy now from Amazon



The brand may not need an introduction, but Levi’s is the original inventor of the blue jean and continues to maintain its reputation for making some of the best quality jeans available today. These 711 shaping skinny jeans are great for curvy ladies, designed with the Levi’s sculpt fabrication for shaping and hugging the body, delivering superior comfort and a flattering fit.

Although delivering a legging-like, smooth look, these skinny jeans aren’t tight around the ankles. As suh, they can be worn rolled up for a cropped aesthetic, or left as is to lengthen the leg. The best thing about these jeans is how they lift your bottom yet sit comfortably just below the belly button. Of course, they feature the iconic Levi’s leather patch on the back waist and come with an extremely reasonable price tag.

Key specs – Style: Mid-rise, skinny leg; Colour: Black; Elastane: 2%; Sizes: 23–34

5. Curvissa Feel Good Stonewash Jeans: Best straight leg jeans for curvy women

Price: £40 | Buy now from Curvissa



If you’re on the petite side when it comes to height, you may want to pick up a pair of these Curvissa straight leg jeans. They work wonders on curvier figures, elongating the body by giving the illusion of longer legs. The “Feel Good” sculpting denim is designed especially to shape and lift, making you feel fab.

The jeans also feature a special seaming design at the back, which not only adds detail but also lifts and shapes your bottom. The double waistband and four-way stretch fabric deliver maximum support and comfort, making them a great option for all-day wear. And those who like to consider the planet in their choices will be pleased to learn that Curvissa supports the sustainable farming of cotton.

Key specs – Style: Mid-rise, straight leg; Colour: Dark blue; Elastane: 2%; Sizes: 6S–32R

Buy now from Curvissa