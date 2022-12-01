Best maternity jeans: Stylish, supportive denims to wear during pregnancy

For many, it usually takes only a few weeks into pregnancy to realise that the hope of wearing your trusty old jeans until the second trimester at least is nothing but a pipe dream. After all, it isn’t only a growing bump that needs accommodating; expanding hips, bottom and general swelling all over put finding a good pair of maternity jeans high up on the list of essential things to do once you come to know you’re with child.

If this is your first pregnancy, you might even question whether it’s possible to buy maternity jeans that are as stylish and flattering as ordinary jeans, but we can assure you that you most certainly can. Nowadays, maternity jeans are extremely well made, form-fitting, comfortable and – most importantly – offer superb support for your growing bump.

So, if you’re in your first trimester, and not really in the mood for a maternity wear shopping trip, we’ve found some of the best maternity jeans you can buy online, in receipt of rave reviews by those with growing bumps. We’ve also put together a brief guide on the features to look for when shopping for the best pair of maternity jeans for you.

How to choose the best maternity jeans for you

What types of maternity jeans are available?

The way that maternity jeans differ from ordinary jeans is in the design of the midsection or waistband. On pregnancy jeans, the part covering the tummy is typically made from a stretchy elastic, with stretchy side panels as well to accommodate further growth.

These waistbands are either over-the-bump elastic sections that can expand over a burgeoning belly, stretching as you grow (and easily hidden under a top), or under-the-bump and fully elastic, sitting comfortably under your belly. Aside from that, the style options – cut and rise, for example – remain the same as regular jeans.

Cut – When it comes to the cut of a pair of jeans, there are a few main styles available. You have your classic straight leg or bootcut options, the baggier boyfriend jean, or the “mom” jean that features a high waist and slightly tapered leg. There’s also the skinny jean, which is more like a pair of leggings, hugging every inch of the lower body. Other options include wide leg, or flare – which is an exaggerated version of the boot cut – and there are cropped jeans, too, which end just above the ankle.

Waist rise – The waist style is categorised as a pair of jeans’ rise. Low-rise jeans sit on the hips; mid-rise jeans sit just below the belly button; high-rise jeans cover the belly button. Opt for a low-rise pair of maternity jeans, and they will likely have an under-the-bump midsection, whereas mid-rise and high-rise jeans will usually sport a large piece of stretchy fabric that sits over the bump.

Styles – Similar to regular jeans, maternity jeans can be ripped, dyed, patterned, and even sequinned or bejewelled. And, as far as colours go, although blue is the most popular shade around – with black coming in second – there are jeans available in practically every colour, offering an array of outfit options whether styled up or down.

What features should I look for in a good pair of maternity jeans?

The main factors to consider when shopping around for the best maternity jeans are comfort and quality. Typically, the more expensive a pair of jeans, the higher the quality – although this isn’t always the case.

If you want a pair of maternity jeans that will last a long time, perhaps seeing you through future pregnancies as well, then we suggest you opt for a pair made from premium denim, which is strong and durable, and likely to have seams that are well-stitched. This may well mean you’re spending a little bit more. However, if you don’t plan to hold on to your maternity jeans for long beyond the birth of your baby, there are plenty of affordable options available. For ultimate comfort during pregnancy, it’s best to find denim with at least a little bit of stretch, to avoid feeling restricted in any way.

If you’re not a fan of the high waist – over-the-bump maternity jeans might feel a little suffocating for some – then your best option is a pair of jeans that sit comfortably underneath your bump. However, note that in those last few months of pregnancy, when you feel like you’re hauling around a watermelon 24/7, many maternity jeans with over-the-bump panels offer bump support that can alleviate some of the additional belly weight.

Whatever your preferences then, we’ve found the best maternity jeans in an array of styles, cuts, waist rises, colours and budgets to suit every taste, starting from just £22.

The best maternity jeans to buy in 2022

1. M&S Maternity Ivy Over Bump Skinny Jeans: Best maternity jeans overall

Price: £35 | Buy now from Marks and Spencer



They may sport a skinny cut, but this pair of over-the-bump jeans from Marks and Spencer are extremely comfortable for all-day wear. Arriving with plenty of stretch, sitting down and getting up doesn’t have to be more difficult than need be while pregnant. The over-the-bump panel can also be folded down, giving you a two-in-one midsection option.

In addition to the stretchy waistband, this pair of jeans comes with adjustable buttons, so you can loosen the jeans as your belly grows. The Ivy Over The Bump skinnies have a much softer feel than your average denim, actually feeling more like leggings than jeans. They’re affordable, are available in three colours, as well as an array of sizes for petite, average and tall customers.

Key details – Cut: Skinny; Waist: Over-the-bump; Material: 75% cotton, 18% polyester, 6% viscose, 1% elastane (jean), 91% cotton, 9% elastane (waistband); Sizes: 6-20 (short/petite, long), 6–22 (regular); Colours: Indigo, Medium Indigo, Black

Buy now from Marks and Spencer

2. MAMA Super Skinny Jeans: Best skinny maternity jeans

Price: £25 | Buy now from H&M



If you’re not quite ready to part with your skinny jeans, but your belly is begging for a suitable pair that better fits your changing body, you can’t go wrong with these super skinnies from the MAMA range at H&M. Available in seven colours, these jeans are comfortable, have plenty of stretch, and offer a large midsection panel that covers the whole bump, even if you’re due any day.

Note that the pocket detailing at the front is fake, but at least the ones on the back are real. These high-waisted jeans are thin and flexible, making them easy to pull on and take off – and they won’t make you sweat, either. A favourite with many mums-to-be, these jeans are super-affordable and you’ll be forgiven for wanting to pick them up in every colour.

Key details – Cut: Skinny; Waist: Over-the-bump; Material: 91% cotton, 7% polyester, 2% elastane (jean), 95% cotton, 5% elastane (waistband); Sizes: XS-XL; Colours: Dark Denim Blue, Denim Blue, Black, Denim Grey

Buy now from H&M

3. Seraphine Straight Leg Maternity Jeans: Best straight-leg maternity jeans

Price: £59 | Buy now from Seraphine



For a super-flattering pair of straight-cut maternity jeans, look no further than this pair from Seraphine. They’re superb quality, comfortable, and can be both dressed down or glammed up, so whether you decide to rock them with a blazer and heels, or chill with some trainers and a hoodie, these jeans will do you proud.

Made of a stretchy material that will grow with you and your bump, the waistband is strong enough to provide some much-needed support for your expanding belly. The seamless design won’t show beneath a tight-fitting top, either. You can even wear them turned up at the ankles, with some sandals or orthopaedic flip flops, for a great daytime look.

Key details – Cut: Straight leg; Waist: Over-the-bump; Material: 90% cotton, 8% polyester, 2% elastane (jean), 94% polyamide, 6% elastane (waistband); Sizes: 6-18 (petite, regular, long); Colours: Dark wash

Buy now from Seraphine

4. ASOS DESIGN Maternity Slim Mom Jeans: Best maternity mom jeans

Price: £22 | Buy now from ASOS



The price of these budget-friendly maternity jeans from the ASOS Design maternity range certainly isn’t indicative of their quality, with most buyers impressed by the value for money on offer. These are great everyday jeans with a mom cut that’s super-comfortable and flattering (if you like the mom jean look, that is).

The baggier cut of these high-rise jeans provides a roomy feel, while the stretchy material makes moving around effortless. Note that these jeans tend to run a little large, which is great for those who appreciate a little breathing room and want space for expected growth. Those who prefer a cosier fit should size down. The waistband is thick and stretchy, resting just under the belly to deliver plenty of comfort and support.

Key details – Cut: Mom jeans; Waist: Under-the-bump; Material: 99% cotton, 1% elastane; Sizes: 8-20; Colours: Washed Black, Midwash Blue

Buy now from ASOS

5. MAMAJEANS Milano Basic Maternity Jeans: Best coloured maternity jeans

Price: £41 | Buy now from Amazon



In receipt of rave reviews as a result of their reasonable price, comfort and impressive range of colours, the MAMAJEANS Milano Basic Maternity Jeans on Amazon feature a skinny cut that customers say is ideal for everyday wear. Made in Italy from 92% cotton, these best-selling jeans are designed for wear a few months postpartum, too.

Offering a snug fit (which is the norm with skinny jeans), the super-stretchy material doesn’t restrict movement. The jeans’ waist is cut low, but the additional elasticated jersey waistband is large and sufficiently stretchy to cover your bump through to term. Available in 19 different colours, walking away with just one pair is likely to be your biggest challenge.

Key details – Cut: Skinny; Waist: Over-the-bump; Material: 92% cotton, 6% elastomultiester, 2% elastane; Sizes: XXS-3XL; Colours: Range of 19 colours, including Stone, Aubergine, Bluemarine and more