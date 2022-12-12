Best men’s shirts 2022: The finest casual and formal options for every occasion

The best men’s shirts fit like a glove and won’t go out of fashion in five minutes. But with so many options, finding one that ticks all the boxes can be a challenge. Many cheaper men’s shirts are poorly made and won’t stand the test of time, while some premium options are severely overpriced simply because they’re from designer labels.

A selection of quality shirts is integral to a well-stocked wardrobe; shirts are right up there with jeans, T-shirts and knitwear when it comes to wardrobe-staple status. We’re talking about one of the oldest garments in the world. Something that men have been wearing for centuries. And when something is that deeply embedded in the pantheon of menswear, it’s well worth getting right.

With that in mind, we’ve pulled together some of the best men’s shirts to buy in 2022. They’re all shirts that are of exceptional value or have made their mark on menswear. Whether you’re looking for a flannel to see you through the winter or a luxury dress shirt straight from Jermyn Street, you’ll find it right here.

The best men’s shirts: At a glance

How to choose the best men’s shirt for you

What material should a men’s shirt be made from?

“Shirt” is a broad term. There are many types of shirt for all occasions, and the material varies from one to the next. Generally speaking, the smoother the fabric, the more formal the shirt. This means that tightly spun cotton fabrics such as poplin and silk blends are best for dress shirts, while more textured, open-weave fabrics work better for casual shirts. Some examples of popular casual shirt materials include flannel, brushed cotton, Oxford cloth and corduroy.

How should a men’s shirt fit?

Fit is always important, but there’s something particularly offensive about an ill-fitting shirt. It’s vital to get it right to ensure your shirt is comfortable and hangs correctly. Starting at the collar, you should be able to fit a finger between the fabric and your neck when the top button is fastened. The shoulder seams should sit at the point where the arms join the torso, and the sleeves should sit on the hinge of the wrist when the arms are extended. Around the chest, it should fit without feeling tight. If the fabric is straining at the buttons, that’s a bad sign. Finally, the hem should fall a couple of inches below your belt line, an inch more if you plan to wear it tucked in.

The best men’s shirts you can buy in 2022

1. Polo Ralph Lauren Button-Down Oxford shirt: Best Oxford men’s shirt

Price: £115 | Buy now from End Clothing



With its button-down collar, textured fabric and sharp lines, a classic Oxford shirt is the ultimate preppy staple. It’s not surprising, then, that NYC’s premier purveyor of prep, Polo Ralph Lauren, makes some of the best examples. Take this crisp white version, for example. It has a classic slim cut, a box pleat to the back and the iconic polo-player logo emblazoned on the chest. It’s simple and understated, meaning it can slot seamlessly into almost any outfit, and it won’t be going out of fashion any time soon.

Key details – Cut: Slim; Style: Oxford; Material: Oxford cloth

Buy now from End Clothing

2. Woolrich Oxbow Flannel Check shirt: Best flannel men’s shirt

Price: £110 | Buy now from Woolrich



The red and black buffalo-check pattern is synonymous with flannel shirts, and Woolrich is the brand that invented it. The historic American mill has been making some of the best flannels in the game for almost 200 years, and this one is no exception. It has a classic cut, curved hem and twin chest flap pockets, and is constructed from soft, brushed cotton flannel. Great for adding a pop of colour to autumn and winter outfits.

Key features – Cut: Regular; Style: Flannel; Material: Brushed cotton flannel

Buy now from Woolrich

3. Uniqlo Slim-Fit Oxford shirt: Best-value men’s shirt

Price: £30 | Buy now from Uniqlo



Uniqlo’s slim-fit Oxford shirt is a staple in the Japanese retailer’s range and a prime example of what the brand does so well. It could happily go toe to toe with shirts triple the price in terms of looks and fit, and thanks to the low price it’s the sort of thing you can stock up on to create a solid foundation for your day-to-day outfits.

It’s a classic Oxford with a chest pocket and button-down collar, with plenty of muted, versatile colour options to choose from. It’s slim without being restrictive, but it’s worth bearing in mind that it does fit fairly long in the body.

Key features – Cut: Slim; Style: Oxford; Material: Oxford cloth

Buy now from Uniqlo

4. Turnbull & Asser Two-Fold Regent-Collar shirt: Best dress men’s shirt

Price: £250 | Buy now from Turnbull & Asser



Turnbull & Asser is one of the most respected names on Jermyn Street, London’s shirtmaking capital. The historic brand has created shirts for the likes of James Bond and Winston Churchill, and even holds a Royal Warrant.

This classic white dress shirt is made by hand in the UK from high-quality poplin fabric and finished with mother-of-pearl buttons, including three to each cuff. The cut is regular with a form-flattering drape and plenty of room for movement. We also like Turnbull & Asser’s Regent collar, which has a medium spread and a high stance for a sharp, formal look.

Key features – Cut: Regular; Style: Dress; Material: Poplin

Buy now from Turnbull & Asser