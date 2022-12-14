Best minimiser bra 2022: For a smooth silhouette without any discomfort

Most bras are designed to lift, separate and push up – but what if you need the opposite of that? A minimising bra can help reduce the appearance of your bust without sacrificing shape and comfort. By holding the bust closer to the chest and evenly redistributing breast tissue, minimising bras can help your clothing to fit better, doing away with issues such as gaping shirt buttons.

With that said, minimiser bras aren’t only for those with bigger busts. They can work with bodies of any size to create a seamless silhouette in your favourite clothes. Whether it’s for a smoother fit or overall comfort, a minimiser bra can work for just about anyone.

Below, we list some of the best minimiser bras currently available, in a variety of styles and fits. But first, we offer advice on what to look for when choosing the best minimising bra for you.

Best minimiser bra: At a glance

How to choose the best minimising bra for you

How does a minimising bra work?

A minimising bra, as the name suggests, reduces the size of your bust. Typically, it does this using two techniques. The first is through simple compression – holding the breast tissue close to the body to reduce the amount by which your boobs project. The second is by redistributing breast tissue: the cup is designed to bring the breast towards the centre and the armpit, which makes the breast wider and, as a result, appear flatter.

What features should I look for in a good minimiser bra?

To choose the best minimiser bra, there are some important features to consider to find the ideal fit for you.

Bra wing – The wing of the bra helps secure the overall fit, while also determining the level of lift. It’s the part of the bra that sits along the side of your body, helping to distribute the breast tissue.

Bra size – While you may think you need to opt for a size down, you’re actually supposed to choose your standard bra size. Minimising bras work to shrink your bust from the starting point.

Bra straps – These are key when it comes to comfort. Look at how wide they are and how far apart they sit. Also, consider whether they have padding for extra comfort.

Materials – Since one of the main roles of a minimiser bra is compression, the material they’re made from can’t contain too much stretch. Otherwise, the amount of compression will be compromised.

Cup shape – It’s best to look for minimiser bras that have distinctly separate cups. Otherwise, you could end up looking shapeless – or, worse still, lumpy. Similarly, make sure the cups aren’t too large, since the bra will have the opposite effect. Note that the cups shouldn’t be adding pressure to your breasts by simply squeezing them downward. Not only is this uncomfortable, but it could cause tissue damage over time.

Fit – A minimising bra is supposed to be tight enough to compress, but it should never feel uncomfortable. The band shouldn’t dig into your body; it should sit just snugly enough to keep everything in place.

The best minimiser bras you can buy in 2022

1. Triumph Amourette 300 Minimiser Bra: Best overall minimiser bra

Price: £38 | Buy now from John Lewis



For a gentle and well-contoured fit, the Triumph Amourette 300 minimiser bra is an ideal choice. It has wide, adjustable straps for comfortable support, and light wires for stability. The cups are soft to the touch, non-padded and bordered by a gorgeous scalloped lace. The lace also extends along the sides of the bra, adding a delicate touch overall.

This minimising bra has a full cup, ensuring that you get proper coverage for a flattering shape. The fabric has a slight stretch, although not enough to compromise the minimising features.

Available in two basic colours, white and black, the bra uses a hook-and-eye fastening for an easy fit. It’s offered in a decent range of sizes, for both cup and band, so will suit a variety of body shapes. Overall, it’s the perfect choice for those looking for a comfortable bra with minimising properties.

Key details – Band range: 32-38; Cup range: C-F; Material: 79% polyamide, 16% elastane, 5% viscose; Care instructions: Hand wash; Colours: 2

Buy now from John Lewis

2. Wild Blooms Minimiser Full Cup Bra: Best full cup minimiser bra

Price: £18 | Buy now from Marks & Spencer



A full cup is the best way to achieve proper and comfortable minimisation, since it allows for better distribution of the breast tissue. With the Wild Blooms bra, you can minimise your boobs by as much as a full cup size. The bra is wired for decent support, and non-padded so it won’t add extra bulk.

Made from an incredibly soft fabric, the bra features lace across the top of the cups. The straps are adjustable, allowing you to achieve your ideal fit. You get the benefit of minimising features, with a comfortable and feminine feel.

A hook and eye closure delivers adjustable band support and the bra is available in a wide variety of sizes plus four colours. As well as delivering superb contouring beneath all your favourite outfits, the elegant flourishes of lace and a central bow result in a bra that offers the perfect mix of comfort and style.

Key details – Band range: 32-44; Cup range: C-H; Material: 83% polyamide, 17% elastane; Care instructions: Machine wash; Colours: 4

Buy now from Marks & Spencer

3. Triumph Triaction Control Lite: Best minimiser sports bra

Price: £52 | Buy now from Triumph



Alongside reducing the appearance of your cup size, a minimising bra also keeps your bust from excessive movement, which is a key feature of a good sports bra. This minimising sports bra from Triumph offers the best of both worlds.

The bra offers extreme support during pretty much any workout, while maintaining a comfortable feel. It’s designed to minimise your cup by as much as one full size. The straps are adjustable, lightly padded and made to reduce friction. The cups are moulded to fit and conform to your shape, while the wire provides support.

The Dynamic Light fabric offers a little stretch, but proper support, too. Available in two colours, black and grey, both with little pink accents, this bra is perfect for minimising your bust while also seeing you through the most intense workouts.

Key details – Band range: 32-44; Cup range: C-G; Material: 81% polyamide, 19% elastane; Care instructions: Machine wash; Colours: 2

Buy now from Triumph

4. Cool Comfort Cotton Rich Minimiser Bra: Best cotton minimiser bra

Price: £16 | Buy now from Marks & Spencer



Made for all-day comfort, this cotton bra is a delicate yet simple everyday piece. Made with Supima cotton, it’s soft, breathable and, according to M&S, responsibly sourced. The Cool Cotton material is designed to keep you feeling fresh throughout the day.

The bra itself minimises the bust by as much as a cup size, with its thick band and wired cups providing excellent support. It’s a more basic bra than some of the other options on the list, featuring only a small scalloped trim along the cup and lace on the back of the straps. However, it remains both cute and functional.

It fastens using a standard hook and eye, and is machine washable for easy maintenance. Overall, this bra is ideal for those looking for a simple and affordable minimiser bra for all-day wear.

Key details – Band range: 32-44; Cup range: C-H; Material: 65% cotton, 21% polyester, 7% elastane, 7% polyamide; Care instructions: Machine wash; Colours: 2

Buy now from Marks & Spencer

5. Meleneca Strapless Minimiser Bandeau Bra: Best strapless minimiser bra

Price: From £27 | Buy now from Amazon



Sometimes, you’d like a seamless silhouette under a strapless top, which is where this minimising bandeau bra comes into play. Available in a good range of colours and sizes, it uses compression to deliver a smooth figure under clothes.

The inside of the cups feature silicone grips to hold the bra in place, alongside wire for support. There’s also boning along the sides of the bra, delivering extra structure to this strapless piece. Minimising your bust by as much as an inch and a half, it’s a perfect fit under any outfit – and since it’s unlined, you won’t have to worry about it adding any bulk. It also comes with a set of straps for a classic, crossback and halter fit.

A practical choice, then – it’s the ideal base for just about any outfit.

Key details – Band range: 30-44; Cup range: A-G; Material: 81% nylon, 19% elastane; Care instructions: Not specified; Colours: 21