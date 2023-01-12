Best boob tape 2023: Lift and shape without the need for a bra

Boob tape really is your BFF for those occasions where you want (or need) to go braless. Doing exactly what it says on the tin, boob tape is a strong adhesive fabric strip that’s strategically placed to help lift and secure your assets in the position you need them to sit. It’s your saving grace when wearing tricky silhouettes such as backless dresses, plunging necklines and even swimwear.

Boob tape is nothing new; it’s actually a decades-old stylist hack that has given many a celebrity a gravity-defying cleavage on the red carpet, while avoiding any dreaded wardrobe malfunctions. Nevertheless, brands are continuing to innovate in the shapewear area and you can now pick up adhesive strapless bras for extra support and lift, as well as traditional body tape for versatility.

These tapes are totally beginner-proof and are often made using a breathable, second-skin fabric to ensure that the only worry on your night out is which fun cocktail you’ll opt for next. From inclusive colour options to extra-sturdy tape made with larger cup sizes in mind, read on to discover the highest-rated boob tapes currently available for every occasion and outfit, and our guide to how to choose the best boob tape for you.

Best boob tape: At a glance

How to choose the best boob tape for you

What types of boob tape are available?

Standard boob tape wins for versatility, allowing you to cut and trim the strips to best fit your boobs and outfit. However, it can be a little tricky to get perfect, so it’s best for seasoned pros or for those occasions you have enough time before an event to get it perfect.

Self-adhesive bras, on the other hand, are beginner-proof. They, too, can be trimmed down if needed, but deliver the added benefit of extra lift. If a make is available in various sizes, it’s best to opt for a size up, since you can always cut it down to size.

How do I remove boob tape safely?

To remove boob tape, saturate the tape in plenty of body oil. Allow it to soak in for at least 15 minutes, so that the moisture adequately loosens the bond between the tape and skin. Do not remove the tape quickly or at a 45-degree angle. Instead, remove the tape slowly and pull it back against itself. Once the tape is removed, use more body oil on a cotton pad to remove any remnants of glue that still remain on the skin.

What is the best boob tape for me?

When choosing a boob tape, it’s important to first map out your cup size and desired outcome. If you have small boobs, we recommend a product such as the Perky Pear Mini Lifts, which offer minimal coverage and maximum oomph. Larger cup sizes should look for something extra sturdy and stretchy, such as the cult-favourite Buub Maxi D+ Cupe Adhesive Body Tape.

For a premium offering available in a range of different sizes and skin tones, we love the Nood Game Changer Lift & Shape Bra – and you can’t beat NudeBeaut’s Boob Tape Set if you want maximum security and comfort.

The best boob tape you can buy in 2023

1. Perky Pear Clear Invisible Lift Tape: Best boob tape overall

Created by Samantha Ryder, who wanted to design a boob tape that not only lifted up to a G-cup but also shaped breasts, Perky Pear’s cult products promise to do it all. The tape is made from a skin-mimicking, sweat-proof cotton to ensure that the tape is discrete and comfortable enough to wear all day and night. Customers welcome that the tape stays put, with no movement or jiggle. The shape of the tape allows it to be pulled up, around and over, giving a natural and full cleevage result as well as a classic lift.

The price point is also pretty attractive, delivering 5m of boob tape for just £12. The brand also cleverly suggests that you can cut smaller bits and use them to prevent blisters on night’s out. Whether you’re wearing a backless, deep plunge, or strapless outfit, this versatile and mega-sturdy tape promises not to let you down.

Key details – Type: Boob tape; Colours: Transparent; Size: 5m roll

2. Eylure Body Tape: Best boob tape on a budget

If you’re looking for a strong tape that securely adheres clothes to your body, preventing any dreaded gaping or wardrobe malfunctions, you’ll love this purse-friendly solution from Eylure. Comprising 27 double-sided, pre-cut strips, it’s super-easy to apply; but you can also cut the strips down to custom fit your garment.

Reviewers were impressed with how the tape remained in place from breakfast until the early hours of the following morning, while another commented on how well the strips work really well for larger cup sizes, too. For maximum stickiness, work quickly – although note that it may take a few practice attempts to get the hang of it. Once you do, however, these strips will prove an outfit savour time and time again.

Key details – Type: Pre-cut boob tape-shaped pieces; Colours: Transparent; Size: 27 pieces

3. Nude Perky Pear Mini Lifts: Best boob tape for small boobs

Offering minimal coverage and maximum lift, Perky Pear's Mini Lifts are aptly named, designed to enhance and support cup sizes A to C. They’re made from a sweat-proof, waterproof and hypoallergenic cotton for sublime comfort, and the pre-cut shapes ensure they’re a doddle to apply, remaining perfectly hidden under most clothes.

Video tutorials online offer excellent guidance on how to use them. Perky Pear also has a huge celebrity fan-base with stars including Olivia Bowen, Vicky Pattison, Gemma Collins and many more swearing by these highly-rated patches.

Key details – Type: Pre-cut boob tape-shaped pieces; Colours: Beige; Size: Four pieces

4. Buub Maxi D+ Cup Adhesive Body Tape: Best boob tape for big boobs

For strappy tops you can wear with confidence, the Buub Body Tape is a game-changer for those with big boobs. It’s extra kind to skin, resulting in absolutely zero redness or irritation, and the tape somehow feels as supportive as an actual bra. The quality of this product is impressive, and you don’t need as much as you might initially think, since the tape is super-stretchy while remaining strong and supportive.

Unlike pre-cut shapes, the tape ensures that no extra bulk is added to the boobs – a god-send for those with larger breasts. A staple for your wardrobe, we love the impressive lift and comfort Buub’s tape delivers, alongside the fact that it’s completely invisible. Customers welcomed that it was easy to remove following a soak in the bath, and agreed that they’d be gifting this body tape to all of their girlfriends.

Key details – Type: Boob tape; Colours: Black, Brown, Tan, Nude; Size: 5m roll

5. NudeBeaut Boob Tape Set: Best boob tape kit

Whether you want a lift, an invisible bra or a break from straps, NudeBeaut has got your back (and your boobs). The bundle comes with an impressive eight metres of boob tape and four silicone nipple covers to ensure you feel confident and secure in your favourite outfit. The tape is made from medical-grade fabric that’s beyond comfortable, breathable and suitable for sensitive skin.

We were impressed by how seamless and undetectable the tape is, especially at the superb price point. The brand also shares that its tape is multipurpose, and can be used to support and lift other parts of the body or to prevent blisters and thigh chafing.

The boob tape and nipple covers even come packaged in a premium box, making it a brilliant gift idea as well. We just wish it was available in more than one colour.

Key details – Type: Boob tape and nipple covers; Colours: Beige; Size: 8m roll and four silicone nipple covers