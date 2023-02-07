Best raincoats for women 2023: Keeping you dry and stylish

British weather is notorious for being unpredictable, but did you know that, according to Current Results’ data, it rains approximately 159 days per year in the UK? Consider this your sign from the universe that it’s time to get yourself a good raincoat. Raincoats are not only ‘nice to have, just in case’ but, with it raining practically 45% of the time here in ole Blighty, owning one is a no-brainer.

While you may already have a chunky waterproof and weatherproof winter jacket, this is not exactly suitable on the sunny spring or autumn days that inevitably end in drizzle. This is where a good raincoat comes in.

Raincoats get a bit of a bad rap for (a) reminding us of primary school, (b) being tediously practical and (c) being very much an afterthought in the coat department. However, despite being a sensible option, waterproofs don’t have to be drab and there are plenty of cheery, yet sophisticated, raincoats that are ultra-stylish. You’ll find a plethora of fashion-forward raincoats on the high street that you will actually look forward to wearing, and we’ve picked out the best of them for you to choose from, so protective they will have you dancing in the rain (no, really!).

Your pristine hair and voguish attire need never have to suffer the elements again – say hello to the top-rated rain-resistant cover-ups that are worth investing in. Whether you’re after something functional for the commute, a bright coat for gloomy days, or something high-performance on a budget, we have it all.

READ NEXT: The best umbrella

Best raincoats for women: At a glance

How to choose the best raincoat for you

What’s the difference between water resistant and waterproof raincoats?

If a raincoat is labelled ‘water resistant’ it means that the jacket is able to ward off water to a degree, but not entirely. If a jacket is completely waterproof then it's impermeable to water, no matter how much time it spends in a downpour. Water resistant will be fine for everyday use, but if you’re forever on outdoor adventures, you may want to consider the latter.

What features should I look for in a good raincoat?

Raincoats should all be rainproof, obviously, but there are other features you may want to consider when shopping for one. From colour to the overall weight and thickness, a lot of the factors that go into choosing a raincoat are down to personal preference, but here are a few things you should think about:

Hood: Ideally you want your raincoat to have a hood, unless you want to commit to a hat or an umbrella (or simply just get wet). Some hoods are detachable, which are great for warmer months, and some are extra large and adjustable, ensuring you are fully protected from the wind and the rain.

Pockets: Large and secure pockets are always welcome in any type of coat and could mean the difference between having to lug around a tote or not. Making sure there is enough space for your keys, your phone, and maybe some emergency snacks, is recommended.

Size: We don’t mean the clothing size, but the overall chunkiness of the coat. Some raincoats can fold up compactly and be stored in your tote, ready to bring out at the first sign of rain. Choose your raincoat’s weight and thickness by considering whether you prefer to wear it and go, or tuck it away in your bag, just in case.

Colour: A completely personal decision, but, as your raincoat is the final layer of your outfit, it’s a colour you will see and, ultimately, wear a lot. Do you want a simple, yet elegant, black coat, which will go with everything? Or perhaps you’d prefer a mood-boosting pop of colour that will cheer up your outfit (and you) time and time again? The choice is all yours.

READ NEXT: The best wellington boots

The best raincoats for women to buy in 2022

1. Kin Oversized Parka: Best overall

Price: £99 | Buy now from John Lewis & Partners



Practical, warm, and undeniably chic, the Kin Oversized parka – sold exclusively at John Lewis & Partners – is the ultimate coat for all weather and everyday use. We love the bang-on-trend, boxy silhouette and the drop shoulder sleeves. It’s shor-proof and really lightweight, perfect for layering with your winter knits.

The hood is detachable, making the jacket super versatile. It comes up a bit large, so you may want to go down a size if you don’t want the oversized fit. Customers hailed this the perfect dowalking coat, and loved the roomy pockets. However, as much as they liked the go-with-everything khaki, they wished it came in more colours.

Key details – Material: Cotton, nylon and polyester; Size Range: 6–20

Buy now from John Lewis & Partners

2. Rubberised Rain Parka Coat In Black: Best on a budget

Price: £42 | Buy now from ASOS



A lightweight and long-line black raincoat that will come to the rescue on rainy days time and time again. It promises to be shower-proof whilst featuring a handy drawstring hood to protect you during heavy downpours. Despite its thin material, customers found the coat to be pretty warm, and loved the deep side pockets. Its longer length is also a godsend, as it keeps you dry and protected all over.

Although it’s not quite a pac-a-mac, it’s still light enough to pack just in case of rain and will carry you right through into spring (read: April showers). It’s important to note that the coat does run large so, unless you like the ultra-oversized look, it’s advised to size it down. It also doesn’t have a zip and relies on press studs for fastening.

Key details – Material: Polyurethane, polyester; Size Range: 4–18

Buy now from ASOS

3. Hybrid Down Parka: Best for the commute

Price: £60 | Buy now from Uniqlo



Warm, wind and rain-proof, this best-selling jacket is great value and made for the commute. It comes in four colours – practical black, muted grey, vivid red, and cheery teal. It’s very warm, yet lightweight, thanks to a hybrid construction of down and bio-warming padding, and is designed to be layered over jumpers.

It has plenty of zipped pockets and a substantial hood, and we love the sporty, unisex vibe. It’s important to note that the coat isn’t completely waterproof, but has a durable water repellent finish which will still keep you dry day-to-day. Some also wished that the coat had an inside pocket, but all in all it’s a brilliant everyday coat that will protect you against the elements.

Key details – Material: Polyester, elastomultiester; Size Range: XXS–XXL

Buy now from Uniqlo

4. Mountain Warehouse Hannah Extreme Waterproof Jacket: Best to keep dry

Price: £140 | Buy now from Mountain Warehouse



For the adventurous type, or for anyone who wants the utmost protection from rain (we feel you), this Mountain Warehouse jacket promises to be ‘extremely’ waterproof, withstanding 2,000mm of water in tests. All seams are taped to make this item fully waterproof and we love the longer length for extra protection.

Despite the hardworking material, it’s still breathable, cool, and surprisingly light. And it features a completely adjustable hood. We love how the jacket is simple, sporty and will pair with just about any outfit. It also comes in khaki, if light grey isn’t your colour.

Key details – Material: Polyester, nylon; Size Range: 6–24

Buy now from Mountain Warehouse

5. Ted Baker Renniey Technical Rain Mac: Best mood-boosting

Price: £195 | Buy now from Ted Baker



To brighten up the gloomiest of days, enter Ted Baker’s sunshienniey rain mac. This mood-boosting cover-up is as practical as it is beautiful and will bag you plenty of compliments. It has plenty of impressive features such as an extended collar, hood, and a length to ensure you’re efficiently protected from the British weather. love how expensive the coat looks and the simple black Ted Baker logo on the sleeve. The coat doesn’t feature a zip, but instead has sturdy popper buttons that do the trick. The best part? It currently has £100 off the RRP, so you purchase now and reap the benefits for years to come.

Key details – Material: Polyurethane, viscose, cotton, polyester and metallised fibres; Size Range: 6–16

Buy now from Ted Baker

6. Iconic Recycled Fabric and Organic Cotton Raincoat: Best sustainable option

Price: £155 | Buy now from PetiBateau



Coming in a generous eight different colourways, this Petit Bateau raincoat is as fun as it is stylish. It’s also a sustainable choice as it’s made with 40% recycled polyester and has an organic cotton lining – we love to see it. Functionality-wise, the coat boasts large pockets and an adjustable hood, while the waxed waterproof knit is comfy and warm.

It nods to a nostalgic raincoat style, making it timeless and handily unisex. We love the nautical lining, which is a nice touch and ensures the jacket looks premium. It’s not the cheapest on the list, but an easy all-rounder made from recycled materials makes it a win-win.

Key details – Material: Recycled polyester and organic cotton; Size Range: XXS–XL

Buy now from Petit Bateau