Best winter hats for men 2023: From beanies to trapper hats

The best winter hats are essential for keeping you cosy in the coldest conditions, whether your outdoor plans for the winter months include hiking in the countryside or just dashing between the car and the nearest warm building, your winter wardrobe isn’t complete without some insulated headwear. In this article we’ve collected some of our absolute favourite winter hats for men.

If you haven’t got time to shop around, then our at-a-glance list below gives you quick buying links to all our favourite winter hats at a range of prices and in a wide range of different designs. Best of all, many of our recommendations here cost less than £20.

Read on, though, and our mini reviews will give you a helping hand in finding the best winter hat for you, with a range of top notch trapper hats, bobble hats, and beanies.

How to choose the best men’s winter hat for you

What types of winter hats are there?

A beanie is probably the most common type of men’s winter hat, although the term refers to multiple different styles of hat. They are generally close-fitting, some of the more sporty types are brimless, and some have a fold-up cuff. The more characterful cousin of a beanie hat, the bobble hat, simply features a pom-pom attached to the top.

Trapper hats have ear flaps – often with the handy option to clip them together under the chin or over the head – and a longer section at the back to provide cover for your neck. They’re usually lined with a soft, thick material such as fleece or faux fur to provide additional comfort and warmth.

Caps can be a good winter option, too. The visor can help keep low winter sun from obscuring your vision, and can be made from waterproof or windproof materials making them ideal for more active outdoors usage, as they keep your head warm and dry without the risk of overheating.

How active are you?

Make sure to buy one which suits your activity level. Something like a thick beanie or fleece-lined trapper hat is ideal for retaining heat if you’re sitting or moving slowly, but will quickly cause you to overheat once you start working harder. Light, windproof, breathable caps or beanies are the best choice for strenuous exercise.

Do I need to spend a lot of money?

No. You can pick up a good, basic hat for around £10. You will pay a hefty premium for hats from streetwear or high-fashion brands, but they’re not going to keep you any warmer.

If you need the best possible winter hat for outdoors adventures in the wilderness, then it may be worth spending a little more. The warmest, most waterproof, and most breathable hats will tend to come from specific outdoors brands which employ technical fabrics in sensible designs.

Best winter hats for men to buy in 2023

1. Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie: Best all-around winter hat

Price: £16 | Buy now from Carhartt



Carhartt‘s Knit Cuffed beanie is a classic, helping wearers stay warm thanks to a large fold-up cuff – which provides a double layer of warmth around your ears – and its thick acrylic construction. It also comes in an assortment of colours, covering everything from versatile black to bright, sunny yellow.

Warm winter hats can often be a little lacking in the fashion department, but Carhartt’s prominent logo and the huge range of outfit-matching colours add a healthy dash of fashion appeal, meaning you can rely on the Knit Cuffed Beanie to keep you warm without losing any style points.

Key specs - Type: Beanie; Sizes available: One size (22in - 23.8in)

Buy now from Carhartt

2. Proviz REFLECT360 Beanie: Best for runners

Price: £15 | Buy now from Proviz Sports



The cold and dark of the winter months can be off-putting for runners and others exercising outdoors. The Proviz REFLECT360 Beanie does its best to tempt you outside by keeping you both warm and visible, even in the worst conditions.

It’s got a water-resistant exterior and micro-fleece lined interior to keep the chill away, plus the material is also breathable, helping you to stay cool by allowing excess heat to pass through. Reflective detailing on every side improves the wearer’s visibility in darker conditions and there are vibrant yellow and pink versions for those wanting to make sure they really stand out.

Key specs - Type: Beanie; Sizes available: One

Buy now from Proviz Sports

3. Uniqlo Heattech Ribbed Beanie: Best moisture-wicking hat

Price: £13 | Buy now from Uniqlo



Encompassing a whole range of apparel, including tops, tights, socks and hats, Uniqlo’s HeatTech range is something of a global hit. Uniqlo claims this technology absorbs and retains heat from your body, while also wicking away moisture, making it the perfect choice for a winter hat.

The design consists of a bulky ribbed knit available in a range of colours from muted grey to vibrant purple. Combined with the thermal qualities of the fabric, the outfit-matching range of colours and the sensible design make for a great everyday hat that’s ideal for stuffing in your pocket on colder days.

Some people may prefer a hat with a more distinctive look, but for anybody after a more toned-down, minimalistic aesthetic, this is a winner.

Key specs - Type: Beanie; Sizes available: One size

Buy now from Uniqlo

4. Halian Trapper II Waterproof Hat: Best for keeping you warm

Price: £25 | Buy now from Regatta



For chilly winter weather, the Halian Trapper II ticks all the boxes. There’s a soft Borg fleece lining to keep you cosy, and it’s both waterproof and breathable, making it perfect for staying warm and dry in any weather.

The ear flaps can be worn down for extra protection or kept up by a pair of convenient snap buttons, and the subtle, clean navy or grey colour options make it a nice addition to any outfit.

For casual winter comfort with a bit of personality, the Trapper II is a great pick.

Key specs - Type: Trapper hat; Sizes available: S/M (22in), L/XL (22.8in)

Buy now from Regatta

5. Napapijri Semiury Beanie: Best for a distinctive look

Price: £45 | Buy now from Napapijri



Napapijri started out life producing clothing designed for outdoor exploration but has since become a mainstay of the urban streetwear scene.

This Semiury bobble hat is a perennial favourite. The warm acrylic blend and sizable cuff help to keep the wearer warm, while the fun adornment on the peak and Napapijri's distinctive Norwegian flag embroidered across the front make this a perfect choice for people who want style and practicality to go hand in hand. Buy it in red or orange for a real pop of colour, or choose from a range of more subdued shades.

Key specs - Type: Bobble hat; Sizes available: One size (22in - 22.8in)

Buy now from Napapijri

6. M&S Borg Baseball Cap with Thermowarmth

Price: £25 | Buy now from M&S



The British winter isn’t known for its bright, sunny days, but when the sun does emerge, a cap is a great way to protect your eyes from the glare and your skin from UV rays. The inclusion of an adjustable flap – worn down to offer some protection to your ears and neck, or kept up in milder weather – and borg lining make this cap perfect for the winter months.

It comes in multiple sizes so purchasing requires a little more thought than it would with one-size-fits-all hats, but helps to ensure you get the ideal, cosy fit.

Key specs - Type: Baseball cap; Sizes Available: S/M (22.8in), L/XL (23.6in)

Buy now from M&S