Best tie-dye kits 2023: Fun home-dyeing for kids and adults
Create some cool colour effects on clothes with these DIY tie-dye sets
Tie-dyeing is a fantastic way to create fun, eye-catching patterns on fabric. Whether you’re dyeing bed sheets, wall hangings or T-shirts, this distinctive style of resist-dyeing has been popular across the world for thousands of years.
Although tie-dyeing is thought to have originated in China and Japan, it was adopted by free spirits in the 1960s and 1970s and quickly became synonymous with the hippy peace movement of the time. Today, it’s remained popular with kids and teenagers as a way to be creative with their clothes.
The process of tie-dyeing is relatively simple. It’s done by gathering fabric into folds and then holding it in place with elastic bands or string. The fabric is then dipped or submerged in dye, or the dye can be squirted on. Depending on how you’ve gathered and tied the fabric, the colours will be absorbed in some places and not others. Once the dyeing process is done, the fabric can be untied to reveal eye-popping patterns.
How to choose the best tie-dye kit for you
What do I need to do tie-dyeing?
Tie-dye kits cover pretty much everything you need for tie-dyeing. You’re going to need a piece of fabric to dye – white T-shirts work really well – and some disposable gloves so you don’t get dyed, as well as rubber bands or string, dye and squeezy bottles. If you’re going to do it indoors, it’s always best to have protective coverings for your furniture and floor, especially if you’re doing it with young kids.
What is the right age to do tie-dyeing?
It depends on your child whether they’re ready to get tie-dyeing. Most kits we came across were intended for six-year-olds and up, and that feels about right. Of course, if you feel your child is ready before that, that’s up to you. Just beware that some of the products in tie-dye kits can potentially be harmful, particularly if ingested, so you’ll need to keep a close eye on your kids while they’re using them.
What do I need to consider when choosing a tie-dye kit?
If you’re working with kids, look for a set that will get them excited. Check what colours are included in the pack, and that these are going to align with their taste preferences – kids will always let you know what they do and don’t like, after all. Also, think about how much material you’re planning to dye: if you’re only decorating one T-shirt, you’re not going to need loads of dye, but if you’ve got several items, or several kids wanting to have a go, look for a pack with enough dye in it to get the job done.
Most dyes need to be used within 24 hours once they’re mixed (this usually involves adding warm water to a powder in a squeezy bottle), so make sure you’ve got enough white fabric items at the ready before you start, as it’s not something you can just pack away and come back to later.
How we test tie-dye kits
We tried out a range of kits with our kids, where appropriate, to see which provided the most fun and the best effects. We know that testing the products gives a more rounded and more reliable idea of what they’re like. We were looking for vibrant, varied colours, and useful extras to help preserve our furniture and homes, such as gloves and protective tablecloths. During testing we used plain white T-shirts to try out the kits, as these tended to be the cheapest and most-fun thing for our kids to use.
The best tie-dye kits you can buy in 2023
1. Hobbycraft Tie-Dye Bumper Box Kit: Best large tie-dye kit
Price: £30 | Buy now from Hobbycraft
There’s so much dye in this kit we were able to have a mini tie-dyeing party with our little testers. As you have to leave the dye to set for 6-8 hours, it makes a good pre-sleepover activity, if you can bear the extra chaos. With so many colours to choose from, our testers were able to really let loose with their creative flair.
Key details – Dye colours: Grass green, light green, orange, gold, dark blue, dark purple, dark red, red, yellow, pink, royal blue, dark green, black, purple, grey; Recommended age: 8+
2. Rit Tie-Dye Accessory Kit: Best for adults
Price: £14 | Buy now from Rit Dye
The only thing not included is the dye, but Rit Dye sells individual colours separately and offers a huge range. We went for aquamarine, but you could buy as many as you like (bearing in mind you have three squeezy bottles). As you can buy liquid dye that comes premixed there’s not too much faff, and we got brilliant colours that lasted well.
Key details – Dye colours: Sold separately; Recommended age: Not specified
3. SES Creative tie-dye textile paint: Best for younger kids
Price: £15 | Buy now from Hobbycraft
This kit is a great introduction to tie-dye for kids, but it does rely heavily on adult help. We liked that the dye was resealable so we didn’t have to use it all in one go, and there’s plenty of it, too!
Key details – Dye colours: Purple, aqua, yellow, green, orange, red; Recommended age: 5-12 years
4. Tybo Tidy Tie-Dye Design Studio: Best mess-free kit
Price: £20 | Buy now from John Lewis
The orb isn’t huge, so you’re not going to be able to cram anything much bigger than a tee or a tote in there, but we liked that there are two sachets of each of the colours included, as well as gloves and elastic bands. The instructions are very kid-friendly, too.
Key details – Dye colours: Purple, green, orange, red, yellow, blue; Recommended age: 6+
5. So Slime Tie-Dye slime kit: Best non-fabric tie-dye kit
Price: £10 | Buy now from Hobbycraft
It’s actually really easy and relatively mess-free to use: the dyes come in tiny squeezy bottles, which you squeeze into the slime that’s housed in a petri dish-style container. Then you can add the glitter, which unfortunately comes in sachets, not resealable tubes. Our kids were absolutely thrilled with the whole prospect, which makes up for having three new slimes in the house, we suppose.
Key details – Dye colours: Pink, blue, yellow; Recommended age: 6+