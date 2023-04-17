Best insoles for work boots 2023: Be at ease during the working day

Your feet serve as the foundation for your entire body with regards to support, balance, posture, and overall well-being. Indeed, your feet are more important than you might think, which is why finding the best insoles for your work boots could help improve all kinds of foot-related issues from bad posture to general aches and pains.

If you find yourself working 12-hour shifts, the constant wearing of bulky boots and repetitive strain can take a toll on your lower body. Studies have suggested that workers who spend prolonged periods on their feet have an increased risk of pain and discomfort in their feet, shins, calves, knees, and lower back.

Your feet could even be to blame for your stiff neck, tight lower back or aching knees. It’s vital not to forget such a complex part of the human anatomy, taking care of your feet will take care of your body. Finding the right insoles could make a world of difference to your working day, so be sure to check out our buying guide below to help you understand what type of feet you have and which insoles will work best for you.

Best insoles for work boots: At a glance

How to choose the best insoles for work boots for you

What kind of insoles do I need?

There are several things to take into account when looking for the perfect insole. You have to consider any previous podiatry issues, foot type and what you want from the insole. Below are some factors that can help you determine the best fit.

What kind of foot type do you have?

There are three types of foot arch: Low/flat, neutral and high. Knowing your arch type will ensure you choose wisely and prevent you from purchasing insoles that could potentially cause further issues.

There is a simple, free way to find your arch type.

Take a dry piece of paper or cardboard and place it flat on the ground.

Dip the bottom of your foot in water and stand on the dry paper or cardboard, making sure you place all of your body weight on it.

Check to see how much of your arch touches the paper.

If you have a flat arch, you’ll be able to see near enough the entirety of your footprint: heel, midfoot and forefoot. A neutral arch will comprise of your heel, a narrowish midfoot and your forefoot. Whereas if you have a high arch it will predominantly be your heel and forefoot with some minimal remnants of your midfoot.

What types of insoles are there?

There are four main types, each suited for different arch types. Once you know what kind of arch you have, you can align yourself with the correct insole.

Rigid orthotic arch support – Extremely firm, does not bend

Semi-rigid orthotic arch support – Moderately firm, allows for some flexibility

Cushioned arch support – All-cushioned arch support without a rigid plate

Flat cushion – No support

Low/flat arches can often cause pain in the heel or arch area. Although not all people with flat feet experience issues, some symptoms can include foot fatigue, shin splints and lower back, hip and knee pain.

If you have a low arch, you’ll want a semi-rigid cushioned insole with heel support to help prevent heel and toe pains throughout the day. Anything that you can easily bend won’t offer enough support in the natural arch area and could cause greater instability.

Neutral arches are the less problematic of the three. The majority of issues affect the feet more generally, such as fatigue, aches and pains. For those with neutral arches who spend many hours on their feet, cushioned arches will do the job. These insoles provide some support but the primary focus is providing relief from foot fatigue. With maximum cushioning, they should offer comfort during the working day.

Similar to flat feet, high arches can generate problems in the knees, hips and lower back. However, having a high arch can also cause the feet to roll outwards when walking (supination), which can give rise to ankle instability and discomfort, especially when standing for prolonged periods. High arches will require semi-rigid or rigid insoles. Ideally, a firm but slightly flexible insole that offers good shock absorption will provide comfort and support, while redistributing the weight and pressure of your feet appropriately.

The best work insoles you can buy in 2023

1. Superfeet Green Insoles: Best for high arches

Price: £40 | Buy now from Amazon



Featuring a deep-heel cup, high-density foam and stable arch support, Superfeet green insoles are designed to offer comfort and fight foot fatigue during the working day. The deep heel cup aids natural shock absorption, while the shape helps to stabilise the foot when standing and walking to provide stress relief to the feet, ankles and knees. These insoles also include the addition of soft foam cushioning and a stabiliser cap on the underside, helping to reduce the everyday aches and pains that can be commonly associated with high arches.

Key specs – Material: Polypropylene; Weight: 91 grams Washable: Yes

2. Dr Scholl’s Work Insoles: Best for neutral arches

Price: £21 | Buy now from Amazon



If you're active all day, you might find being on your feet tiring, maybe even the feeling of a dull ache starting to grow. Dr Scholl’s Work Insoles are designed to offer pain relief from everyday foot fatigue. A handy addition in these insoles is the gel cushioning, which provides natural shock absorption to help reduce the impact on your muscles and joints when walking or standing on hard surfaces. Dr Scholl’s also include a small supportive arch to stabilise the foot over extended periods of time, offering all-round comfort.

Key specs – Material: Foam; Weight: 136 grams Washable: Not specified

3. Foot Soothers Premium Orthotic Gel Support Insoles: Best for low arches

Price: £7 | Buy now from Amazon



The Foot Soothers Gel Support insoles have an ergonomic design, focused on relieving aches and pains in the lower body. With medical-grade plastic and a heel gel pad on the underside, they provide stability and arch support to help realign the feet and ankles.

A common problem for those with low arches is foot fatigue and discomfort. The addition of gel cushioning, alongside the heel and arch support, will work to alleviate strain on your feet, as well as benefiting your ankles and knees on those long working days. What’s more, these durable cut-to-size insoles are excellent value for money if you’re looking for relief on a budget.

Key specs – Material: Foam; Weight: 60 grams Washable: Not specified

4. Oboz O-Fit Insole Plus Medium Arch: Best for medium arches

Price: £27 | Buy now from Amazon



Best suited for those with a mid-arch, these insoles are designed with dual-density cushioning, providing a hard layer for stability and a softer, flexible material for comfort. The O-fit also features reinforcement under the metatarsal and heel for extra protection across impact areas when planting your feet. This will help to prevent dull aches and foot fatigue, as well as protecting your ankles, knees and lower back from day-to-day work activities. If you’re looking to alleviate repetitive stress on the lower body, the Oboz O-Fit could be the ideal fit.

Key specs – Material: Foam; Weight: Not specified; Washable: Not specified

5. Easyfeet Premium Anti-Fatigue Shoe Insoles: Best for combatting foot fatigue

Price: £27 | Buy now from Amazon



If you’re active all day, your feet will eventually pay the price. The Easyfeet Premium Anti-fatigue insoles are designed to provide long-lasting comfort and support. Featuring shock absorption gel pads and strong arch support, they focus on protecting the feet, knees and lower back.

The addition of a deep heel can assist correct foot alignment and work to distribute weight evenly when walking or standing for prolonged periods. If you’re looking for a practical, all-round option for relieving regular aches and pains, this is it.

Key specs – Material: Polyurethane foam, Gel, Thermoplastic polyurethane; Weight: Not specified; Washable: Not specified