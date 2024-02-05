Best jewellery stores 2024: Brick and mortar shops where you can buy precious metals the old-school way
These retailers offer classic, statement and fashionable designs to suit all tastes and budgets
Shopping for jewellery can be a tricky task, especially if you’re not quite sure what you’re looking for. Even if you do know what you want, it can be somewhat overwhelming trying to decide where to shop for jewellery that fits your personal style and budget. Whether you’re looking for an investment piece that will be worn for many years to come or you’re after a more affordable and trend-led item of jewellery, we’ve put together our list of the best jewellery stores in the UK.
From high-street retailers to independent brands, all are available to peruse and purchase from online, with several having physical stores, too, where you can pop in to try on pieces before you buy.
So, whether you have a specific style in mind or are just looking for some inspiration, read on to see our picks for the best jewellery stores.
Best jewellery stores: At a glance
|Best overall jewellery store:
|Daisy London
|Best affordable jewellery store:
|Astrid & Miyu
|Best high-end jewellery store:
|Tiffany & Co.
|Best jewellery store with personalised options:
|Abbott Lyon
|Best multi-brand jewellery store:
|Goldsmiths
How to choose the best jewellery store for you
Jewellery can be very personal, whether you’re shopping for yourself or a loved one. Once you know who you’re shopping for, the next thing to think about is the type of jewellery you’re after.
For example, do you have your heart set on a ring, earrings, a necklace or a bracelet? Which finish would you like: gold, silver, rose gold or platinum? Are you looking for a particular gemstone or even pearls? Or is something personalised or more unique on the cards?
If you’re not sure, we’ve included a variety of jewellery stores below, offering products at a range of different price points.
What are the different classes of jewellery?
As you start to browse various retailers, you’ll see that jewellery fits under three main categories, determined according to the raw material from which it is made and the price. These are:
- Fashion or costume jewellery – If you’re on a budget or don’t want to make a major investment, then fashion or costume jewellery is a great option. Usually made from base metals such as copper, brass and aluminium, such jewellery offers a fantastic way to experiment with different styles, colours and designs without having to part with too much cash.
- Demi-fine jewellery – Demi-fine jewellery bridges the gap between fashion/costume jewellery and fine jewellery, offering high-quality plated pieces at reasonable prices. Such jewellery will likely use gold or rose gold “vermeil”, or plating, on sterling silver.
- Fine jewellery – Fine jewellery refers to the highest quality of jewellery and is made from precious metals and real gemstones. Items of jewellery in this category often start at around £500 and go all the way up to the thousands or even tens of thousands of pounds.
What services can jewellery stores also offer?
You can expect most jewellery stores to offer a number of additional services. These include ring resizing and repairs, as well as cleaning, polishing and plating services, to keep your prized possessions looking their very best.
Certain stores, including a few featured in our roundup below, will also engrave your jewellery with anything from initials to a sentimental message or a date. And some in-store locations may offer piercing services as well as welding, which is becoming increasingly more popular. That being said, our roundup below focuses primarily on online jewellery stores.
The best jewellery stores to shop at in 2024
1. Best overall jewellery store: Daisy London
Price when reviewed: From £29 | Check prices at Daisy
Whether you’re looking for an understated piece or want to make a statement, Daisy London is our first port of call for both everyday and occasion jewellery that displays a timeless quality – but with an interesting twist. Add reasonable prices to the mix, and you’re sure to find something here. While Daisy doesn’t have its own physical shop, the jewellery is stocked at a number of retailers including John Lewis and Harvey Nichols.
We’re particularly fond of Daisy’s collaboration with influencer and Mirror Water bodycare brand founder Estée Lalonde, which includes a fantastic range of eye-catching sterling silver and gold-plated designs that are sure to add something special to anyone’s jewellery box. Right now, we’re loving the array of stackable rings on offer, and if you do decide to take the plunge then we’re pretty sure you’ll go back for more.
Key information – Average price range: £29–£299; Delivery: UK and international; Returns: Within 30 days, exclusions apply; Physical store? No; Warranty: 2 years
2. Best affordable jewellery store: Astrid & Miyu
Prices when reviewed: From £40 | Check prices at Astrid & Miyu
Looking for beautiful jewellery on a budget? We’re particularly fond of Astrid & Miyu’s contemporary styles. From huggie hoops adorned with crystals and pearls to simple chain necklaces and signet rings, there’s something for every taste here. And if that wasn’t impressive enough, the brand runs a recycling scheme to give unworn or broken sterling silver and gold items (from any brand) a new lease of life. You’ll receive 1,000 loyalty points for your contribution – equivalent to £10 – to spend on a future purchase, while the money raised from the scheme is donated to food charity The Felix Project.
More recently, the brand has become known for its “welded” jewellery on social media, where a trained jeweller will secure the item permanently, leaving no sign of a join. These bracelets and rings can be personalised with charms, and make the perfect gifts to give to “forever” friends and loved ones. When it comes to returns and exchanges, these personalised pieces are excluded, along with other products such as earrings, huggies and individual products in sets and jewellery advent calendars.
Key information – Average price range: £40–£420; Delivery: Worldwide; Returns: Within 28 days, exclusions apply; Physical store? Yes; Warranty: 12 weeks for piercing jewellery, 1 year for solid gold, sterling silver, brass and titanium items
3. Best multi-brand jewellery store: Goldsmiths
Price when reviewed: From £20 | Check prices at Goldsmiths
If you don’t have a specific jewellery brand in mind or you’re hoping to browse a range of different makes and styles at one time, then for the sheer variety of jewellery brands you’ll find – either in store or online – Goldsmiths is our top pick. As you might expect, you’ll discover everything from necklaces and earrings to bracelets and rings in a variety of finishes and metals.
Featuring designer brands such as Michael Kors, Gucci, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, or more reasonably priced options from Olivia Burton or Ted Baker, you’ll be spoiled for choice at this multi-brand jewellery store. Goldsmiths is also the exclusive home of brands such as Mappin & Webb and Jenny Packham. So if you’re looking for variety, you’re likely to find it here. As with most of the stores on this list, the exchange and returns policy excludes earrings, unless faulty, and personalised items.
Key information – Average price range: £20–£78,000; Delivery: UK only; Returns: Within 30 days, exclusions apply; Physical store? Over 90 showrooms; Warranty: Depends on the individual brand; Goldsmiths Care add-on available to protect pieces for up to five years
4. Best jewellery store with personalised options: Abbott Lyon
Price when reviewed: From £15 | Check prices at Abbott Lyon
For those wanting a personalised piece of jewellery, we can’t recommend Abbott Lyon highly enough. Its Signature Name Necklace is reminiscent of Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic piece of jewellery from Sex and the City, whereas other personalised items include the addition of initials, a birthstone or first name to make what is already a personal purchase even more special.
Beyond the custom jewellery, Abbott Lyon’s crystal-adorned Heart Bangle – which is a brilliant alternative to the £4,000+ Cartier Love Bracelet – is also a favourite, as are the on-trend Crystal Teardrop Stud Earrings. The brand also collaborates with celebrities to create special collections; right now you can find pieces by Stacey Solomon and Olivia Attwood. With over 45,000 five-star reviews on the website, you can rest assured that you or the lucky person that you’re purchasing for will be over the moon with their new prized possession. Again, returns exclude earrings unless they’re faulty, or any personalised items.
Key information – Average price range: £15–£149; Delivery: Worldwide; Returns: Within 100 days of purchase, exclusions apply; Physical store? No, opens pop-up stores; Warranty: 2-year warranty on all pieces, including personalised jewellery
5. Best high-street jewellery store: Pandora
Price when reviewed: From £15 | Check prices at Pandora
You may already be familiar with this high-street favourite, but if you’re not, Pandora is quite literally the world’s largest jewellery brand. Its jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through more than 6,500 points of sale, including 2,500+ concept stores.
Despite selling everything from earrings and necklaces to rings and bracelets, Pandora is possibly most known for its wide array of charms, which can be purchased separately. So, for example, you could playfully showcase your personality or some of your favourite items of jewellery, or opt for different shapes and gemstones to create a bracelet or necklace that’s completely unique to you. The concept also makes future gifting easier, as you can continue to add charms year after year to mark special occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries and Christmases.
While you can browse the entire range of jewellery online, we appreciate the number of physical stores around the UK, which provide the means to try on jewellery before making a purchase. However, this excludes bespoke or personalised products, including engraved products.
Average price range: £15–£2,990; Delivery: UK only; Returns: Within 30 days, exclusions apply; Physical store? Yes, over 270 stores in the UK; Warranty: Repair or replace for up to 2 years from the date of purchase
6. Best mid-range jewellery store: Monica Vinader
Price when reviewed: From £25 | Check prices at Monica Vinader
Arguably one of the first to bring demi-fine jewellery to the forefront when it launched in the early 2000s, London-based brand Monica Vinader is also a great pick for those looking to shop more sustainably. Over the past few years, the brand has made significant strides in sustainable production, now exclusively using 100% recycled gold and sterling silver in its jewellery. Many of its designs come with what it calls a “Product Passport”, which allows consumers to trace the exact origins of the materials.
Some of our favourite items include the Siren Stacking Ring, Pearl Scatter Necklace and Nura Wrap Earrings, which look far more expensive than their price tag, and add a touch of affordable luxury to any outfit. As with the others on this list, returns and exchanges exclude engraved items.
Key information – Average price range: £25–£1,495; Delivery: Worldwide; Returns: Within 100 days of purchase, exclusions apply; Physical store? Yes, in UK, US, Asia; Warranty: 5-year warranty on all pieces, plus a lifetime repairs service that’s available for a small fee
7. Best high-end jewellery store: Tiffany & Co
Price when reviewed: From £170 | Check prices at Tiffany & Co
Known for its instantly recognisable Robin Egg blue packaging, there’s a reason that Tiffany & Co has been a globally renowned name in jewellery for almost 200 years. While it’s a favourite with celebrities on the red carpet, the storied brand is possibly best known for its diamond and gemstone pieces.
For those looking to dip their toe in the Tiffany waters, there are a number of accessible pieces priced at around the £200 mark. Or, if money is no object, there are plenty of designs on which you can splurge as well. Vibrantly hued sapphires, rubies, emeralds and aquamarines are paired with a variety of gold, platinum and silver metal, and sit alongside pearl and diamonds aplenty, too.
Some of its most popular and enduring pieces are those that have become synonymous with the brand, such as the Tiffany Keys, Return To Tiffany motif, Tiffany T and Tiffany Locks. So, if you’re looking for a gift that will truly deliver the “wow” factor, look no further. If you’ve got the money to get your jewellery personalised and engraved, then be aware that you won’t be able to return or exchange it.
Key information – Average price range: £170 to POA (price on application); Delivery: UK site to UK only; Returns: Within 30 days, exclusions apply; Physical store? Over 300 stores globally; Warranty: Full lifetime warranty available on engagement rings