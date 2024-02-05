Best jewellery stores 2024: Brick and mortar shops where you can buy precious metals the old-school way

Shopping for jewellery can be a tricky task, especially if you’re not quite sure what you’re looking for. Even if you do know what you want, it can be somewhat overwhelming trying to decide where to shop for jewellery that fits your personal style and budget. Whether you’re looking for an investment piece that will be worn for many years to come or you’re after a more affordable and trend-led item of jewellery, we’ve put together our list of the best jewellery stores in the UK.

From high-street retailers to independent brands, all are available to peruse and purchase from online, with several having physical stores, too, where you can pop in to try on pieces before you buy.

So, whether you have a specific style in mind or are just looking for some inspiration, read on to see our picks for the best jewellery stores.

Best jewellery stores: At a glance

How to choose the best jewellery store for you

Jewellery can be very personal, whether you’re shopping for yourself or a loved one. Once you know who you’re shopping for, the next thing to think about is the type of jewellery you’re after.

For example, do you have your heart set on a ring, earrings, a necklace or a bracelet? Which finish would you like: gold, silver, rose gold or platinum? Are you looking for a particular gemstone or even pearls? Or is something personalised or more unique on the cards?

If you’re not sure, we’ve included a variety of jewellery stores below, offering products at a range of different price points.

What are the different classes of jewellery?

As you start to browse various retailers, you’ll see that jewellery fits under three main categories, determined according to the raw material from which it is made and the price. These are: