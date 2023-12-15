The best plus-size clothing brands in the UK 2024

Are you looking for the best plus-size clothing brands in the UK? From summer maxi dresses to occasionwear and beachwear, we’ve got you covered. The average size in the UK has been 16 for a while now, and most plus-size brands start at 14, meaning the average-sized woman now has more options than ever. However, those who wear larger clothing sizes have fewer options, which is why we’ve covered the best inclusive size ranges, too.

No need to waste hours browsing websites that don’t cater for you – find your perfect outfit with our roundup in no time. From lingerie to swimwear, there are numerous options from the big high-street brands we all know and love. We’ve also included some impressive independent brands that are on their way to becoming leading names in plus-size fashion.

So, no matter your size, budget or occasion, discover the best plus-size brands in the UK that you can shop from today.