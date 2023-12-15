The best plus-size clothing brands in the UK 2024
Discover trendy and affordable fashion with our pick of the best plus-size clothing brands in the UK
Are you looking for the best plus-size clothing brands in the UK? From summer maxi dresses to occasionwear and beachwear, we’ve got you covered. The average size in the UK has been 16 for a while now, and most plus-size brands start at 14, meaning the average-sized woman now has more options than ever. However, those who wear larger clothing sizes have fewer options, which is why we’ve covered the best inclusive size ranges, too.
No need to waste hours browsing websites that don’t cater for you – find your perfect outfit with our roundup in no time. From lingerie to swimwear, there are numerous options from the big high-street brands we all know and love. We’ve also included some impressive independent brands that are on their way to becoming leading names in plus-size fashion.
So, no matter your size, budget or occasion, discover the best plus-size brands in the UK that you can shop from today.
Best plus-size clothing brands: At a glance
|Best for on-trend pieces
|ASOS
|View range at ASOS
|Best inclusive range
|Panasonic LUMIX DC-G100 | £699
|View range at Yours Clothing
|Best for beachwear
|Simply Be
|View range at Simply Be
READ NEXT: Best bras for support
The best plus-size brands in the UK 2024
1. Yours Clothing: Best size plus-size brand for size inclusivity
Price range: ££ | Size range: 14-40 | Check price range at Yours Clothing
Yours Clothing is home to an impressive range of clothes designed to flatter curves in UK sizes 14 to 40, with various fit and flare styles and bold prints. The retailer is the best plus-size brand for size inclusivity and for having an impressive range of styles; it’s a one-stop shop for everything from lingerie to wide-fit shoes. They also have a great range of nightwear.
Editor’s favourite: Honestly? Yours Clothing is my go-to for everything from nightwear and swimwear to fancy lingerie, but their plus-size summer maxi dresses have my heart! They are always so bold, with exciting prints and lots of styles to choose from.
Key details – Price range: ££; Size range: 14-40; Returns policy: 21 days to return – free for up to six items, additional items charged at £1 per item
2. ASOS Curve: Best size plus-size brand for on-trend pieces
Price range: £-£££ | Size range: 14-32 | Check price range at ASOS
ASOS is known for producing on-trend pieces. It offers a wide range of sizes, including plus and wide fits, making it a one-stop shop for all your fashion needs. ASOS are the best plus-size brand for trendy pieces for every budget, from £400 wedding dresses to £5 tops, and they frequently receive new stock. They also offer unique plus-size collections that you cannot get anywhere else. However, these other brands tend to stop at a UK size 26/28.
Editor’s favourite: Evening dresses! If you have somewhere fancy to be, ASOS is the place to get that wow outfit and find a statement piece.
Key details – Price range: £-£££; Size range: 14-32; Returns policy: 28 days to return items free of charge
3. Simply Be: Best size plus-size brand for beachwear
Price range: ££-£££ | Size range: 10-32 | Check price range at Simply Be
Simply Be is another excellent plus-size brand that offers a range of high-end accessories and budget-friendly pieces. Their ‘fashion that fits’’ slogan reflects their commitment to providing flattering and stylish collections, such as jeans. If you’re looking for beachwear, including cover-ups, kaftans or throw-on dresses, Simply Be is the best place to go, with a wide range of options up to a size 32.
Editor’s favourite: The Maya Curve range is perfect for bridal wear, bridesmaid dresses or wedding guest outfits. Other plus-size brands stock the Maya Curve range, but Simply Be has the most expansive range of designs.
Key details – Price range: ££-£££; Size range: 10-32; Returns policy: 28 days to return items free of charge
4. Shein: Best affordable plus-size brand
Price range: ££ | Size range: 14-34 | Check price range at Shein
While Shein may not be the most sustainable shopping option, people who wear larger sizes are often limited in choice and may not have the luxury of shopping from more sustainable brands.
Not only is Shein extremely affordable, with options under £10, but their Shein Curve Plus range caters for sizes 22-34. Shein sizes used to stop at 24/26, so it’s great to see that not only have they expanded, but they’ve gone beyond industry standards for plus-size ranges.
Editor’s Favourite: My wardrobe is about 25% Shein robes, jackets and cover-ups. They have an amazing range of styles and prints, including lace, sequin, glitter and leopard print – something for every occasion.
Key details – Price range: ££; Size range: 14-34; Returns policy: 45 days to return – the first return label is free, but £2.50 will be deducted from the refund for additional items
5. In The Style: Best size plus size brand for celebrity and influencer collections
Price range: ££ | Size range: 14-32 | Check price range at In the Style
In the Style is known for its celebrity and influencer collections, with Jac Jossa and Stacey Soloman among their most recent and ongoing collaborations. In the Curve collection, you’ll find everything modelled by a plus-size model, which helps you feel more confident when shopping. Most In the Style collections stop at a size 28, but there is a beautiful collection with plus size influencer Jess Millichamp that goes up to a 32.
Editor’s Favourite: I love the Jac Jossa pleated dress range. I’ve just picked one up for an engagement party, and it was so hard to pick the colour and print. In the end, I went for the super glamorous emerald green version.
Key details – Price range: ££; Size range: 14-32; Returns policy: 14 days to return but £2.50 will be deducted from your refund