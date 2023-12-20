Best safety boots 2024: Lightweight, comfortable foot protection from £40

Water resistance

Given that most construction work often continues in wet conditions, waterproofness is of prime consideration. After all, chances are that any rainwater gathered on your clothing will soon make its way towards your feet, and you can bet that at some point you’ll slosh through a deep puddle of water.

What you need is a good quality full leather or “Action leather” model with a waterproof rating. The description should say “waterproof” and not just “water resistant” or some dampness may sneak in and ruin your day. Waterproof boots are also essential for working in agriculture, landscaping, forestry and land management.

Comfort

All the tech in the world means nothing if the boots you’re wearing are uncomfortable and clunky. Work boots should be comfortable to wear for very long periods and made of materials that breathe well and provide good arch support.

If possible, visit a shop to try on various different designs and walk around the shop for ten minutes – just as you would’ve done before online shopping became the norm.

What size do I need?

It’s not always possible to try on boots these days, so as a rule of thumb it’s a good idea to order a half to a whole size bigger (than your normal size) to allow for thicker socks. If they turn out to be too big, return them and opt for a half or whole size smaller.

How we test safety boots

For this test, the writer had access to a new housing development he’s shooting for a promotional video. It was the perfect environment to test these boots in: the ground was uneven, muddy and wet.

The first step was to inspect the materials used in the boots. This included checking the upper material (leather, synthetic materials, etc) and the flexibility of the soles.

Fit and comfort is crucial for workers who wear safety boots for extended periods so we wore these boots for 30 minutes at a time and walked all over the site, including the roughest parts, to check each one’s ankle support and decide whether the soles flexed too much.

The next test involved impact resistance, so we dropped a hollowed breeze block and a standard brick on the front of the boot to see how well the toe-caps performed. Our tester is happy (and relieved) to report, they all passed with flying colours.

For the puncture-resistance test, we tentatively stepped on a small upturned nail to see if it would penetrate beyond the outer sole, but thankfully the steel plates fitted to all of these boots did the job they were designed for.

Our final test was to see how well their waterproofing properties performed with the help of a hosepipe. All except the models listed as just “water resistant” performed exceptionally well, especially the Wellingtons, which is hardly surprising.

