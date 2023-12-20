Best safety trainers 2024: Comfortable foot protection from £43

Impact protection

If you work in construction, agriculture or any other industry involving heavy equipment and materials, chances are you will drop something on your toes at some point and that’s no joke when it’s a breeze block, forklift wheel or steel beam.

All safety trainers have to meet certain European safety standards and key among them is the inclusion of reinforced toe-caps. All reinforced toe-caps must conform to the European standard EN ISO 20345:2011 and be tough enough to protect the toes against a 200J impact.

Puncture resistance

Puncture-resistant midsoles are essential for workers in construction where nails, screws and other shop objects may litter the site. The midsoles on most good safety trainers are equipped with steel plates that guard against anything sharp.

Slip resistance

Most safety trainers are equipped with slip-resistant soles tested on both wet and oily surfaces. Though these are hard to distinguish from standard ones, slip-resistant soles tend to have a softer type of tread that provides better traction on slippery surfaces. Most models will mention slip resistance in their specifications.

Are safety trainers waterproof?

By their nature, safety trainers are designed for lighter construction duties during the warmer months of the year and, as a result, many models are equipped with breathable mesh linings rather than leather or synthetic waterproof materials.

Consequently, some safety trainers aren’t waterproof or even water resistant. Bear this in mind if your work involves toiling in the rain or in wet and muddy conditions.

How we test safety trainers

Our first step is to inspect the materials used in the trainers. This includes checking the upper material (leather, synthetic materials, etc) and the flexibility of the sole.

Fit and comfort is crucial for workers who wear safety trainers for extended periods, so we wore these test shoes for about 20 minutes at a time and walked around a building site we had access to, including through thick mud.

Our next test involved impact resistance – so we dropped a hollowed breeze block and a standard brick on the front of the shoe from chest height to see how well the toe-caps performed. Thankfully all of the trainers in this test passed with flying colours.

For the puncture-resistance test, we tried them out on a small upturned nail to see if it penetrated beyond the outer sole and we’re pleased to report that all entries did the job they were designed for.

Our final test was to see how well each trainer’s waterproofing properties performed doused by a simple hosepipe. All except the models listed as “non-water resistant” performed reliably.

