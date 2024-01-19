Best sandals for men 2024: The most comfortable and stylish options from Birkenstock, Grenson and more from £20

The best sandals for men tread the line between comfort and style. They need to be easy to walk in, nice and breathable, and durable enough to stand up to the demands of daily wear.

Practicality and being fashionable seldom go hand in hand. Suffering discomfort has long been the price you pay for being in vogue, which perhaps explains why comfortable sandals have a longstanding reputation for stuffiness.

Thankfully for your feet, this outdated idea is beginning to shift. Function and fashion are no longer mutually exclusive, and as sandals from brands such as Birkenstock and Teva step into the sartorial spotlight, there’s never been a better time to shop for some new warm-weather footwear.

There are lots of styles to choose from, ranging from dressy leather sandals to rubber pool slides, which can make reaching a decision on the ideal pair a tricky one.

With that in mind, our buying guide and tested recommendations aim to arm you with all the knowledge you need to find a pair of sandals that are perfect for your needs whether you’re planning to team them up with smart tailoring or spend every summer’s day at the beach.