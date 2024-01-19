Best sandals for men 2024: The most comfortable and stylish options from Birkenstock, Grenson and more from £20
Stride into summer in style with our pick of the best sandals for men
The best sandals for men tread the line between comfort and style. They need to be easy to walk in, nice and breathable, and durable enough to stand up to the demands of daily wear.
Practicality and being fashionable seldom go hand in hand. Suffering discomfort has long been the price you pay for being in vogue, which perhaps explains why comfortable sandals have a longstanding reputation for stuffiness.
Thankfully for your feet, this outdated idea is beginning to shift. Function and fashion are no longer mutually exclusive, and as sandals from brands such as Birkenstock and Teva step into the sartorial spotlight, there’s never been a better time to shop for some new warm-weather footwear.
There are lots of styles to choose from, ranging from dressy leather sandals to rubber pool slides, which can make reaching a decision on the ideal pair a tricky one.
With that in mind, our buying guide and tested recommendations aim to arm you with all the knowledge you need to find a pair of sandals that are perfect for your needs whether you’re planning to team them up with smart tailoring or spend every summer’s day at the beach.
Best sandals for men: At a glance
|Best all-round
|Birkenstock Arizona EVA | £45
|Check price at Birkenstock
|Best for walking
|Keen Uneek | £100
|Check price at Amazon
|Best for dressing up
|Grenson Quincy Leather Sandals | £78
|Check price at Grenson
How to choose the best sandals for you
How should sandals fit?
Your sandals should fit like any other pair of shoes, though admittedly there is a bit more leeway with open-toe styles if the sizing is less than perfect. Generally speaking, you want your foot to fit comfortably inside the perimeter of the footbed, with a little extra room around the toes to account for the foot spreading out as you walk. With slip-on styles, make sure not to go too big, or you risk them falling off and tripping you up.
What’s the best material for sandals?
This depends largely on when, where and how you intend to use them. If you’re likely to be getting your feet wet around the pool or at the beach, then leather, cork footbeds and metal hardware probably aren’t the best options. Instead, go for something with a rubber construction that won’t get damaged easily by water.
If, on the other hand, you want something you can wear with casual clothing around town, leather is far more suitable. For walking or hiking, you’ll need soft, comfortable, lightweight materials that don’t sacrifice durability; think canvas, nylon or nubuck.
How we test sandals
The only real way to test a pair of sandals is to get out there and wear them. And that’s exactly what we did in order to paint you the clearest picture. Every pair of sandals on this list has been worn extensively over months if not years, in a variety of settings ranging from chilling on the beach to hiking in the hills.
When we’re testing sandals, we’re looking for the ones that have something unique to offer, but there are a few things we like to see across the board. First, they have to be comfortable, ideally straight out of the box.
Second, they need to be durable enough to stand up to daily wear without falling to bits. And last but not least, they need to look good – ideally with versatility so that they can be worn with a range of outfits.
READ NEXT: Best men’s white trainers
The best sandals for men you can buy in 2024
1. Birkenstock Arizona EVA: Best all-round men’s sandals
Price when reviewed: £45 | Check price at Birkenstock
Birkenstock’s iconic Arizona is arguably the definitive sandal. It’s a perfect piece of design that has been imitated countless times, but, as far as we’re aware, it has never been bettered. Our only gripe is that they’re not great for beach or pool time thanks to the cork footbed and leather straps, which can degrade quickly when water comes into play. That’s why this rubber version of the classic might just be the greatest sandal of all time.
Reasonably priced, supremely comfortable, timeless and almost endlessly versatile, the EVA version of the Birkenstock Arizona is perfect for everything from beach days to summer evenings out around town. It features the classic double-strap design, complete with plastic buckles (no rusting), and it’s extremely lightweight, which is great news for your baggage allowance.
Key details – Style: Open-toe; Main material: Rubber
2. TEVA Original Universal: Best men’s sandals for daily wear
Price when reviewed: £45 | Check price at Asket
Teva’s strappy sandals are built for all-day comfort. They’re great for the beach, but are equally at home pounding pavements all day on summer city breaks. If you’re looking for a do-it-all option you can throw on and forget about, there are few sandals out there better equipped to deliver the goods.
We love the simplicity of the Original Universal sandal most of all. There’s nothing fancy about the simple foam footbed, but it’s comfortable and surprisingly durable. The webbing straps are easy to adjust, and they lock the foot into place effectively, with no hotspots or rubbing when adjusted correctly. They’re also nice and light, which makes them perfect for travel.
The no-frills design means the Original Universal sandal is versatile when it comes to styling, too. You can easily team them up with anything from shorts and a T-shirt to jeans and a light jacket and they’ll work a treat.
Key details – Style: Open-toe; Main material: Nylon webbing
3. Keen Uneek: Best men’s sandals for walking
Price when reviewed: £100 | Check price at Amazon
It’s probably fair to say that Keen’s Uneek sandals are a bit of an acquired taste. The bizarre woven uppers and slingback design certainly won’t be for everyone, but for fans of outdoorsy styling who want something a little bit different this is one of the finest options out there.
For those seeking a comfortable sandal for covering big miles, the Uneek is an excellent option. It’s well ventilated while offering good protection to the top of the foot, and the sole is remarkably supportive. It works great with socks, too, if you’re brave enough to dabble in such a bold look, and doing so bolsters the sandal’s comfort.
All of that said, these are best suited to casual hikes and urban exploration. If you’re planning any sort of serious ascent on uneven terrain, you’re definitely going to need something a bit more substantial.
Key details – Style: Closed-toe; Main material: Braided nylon cord
4. Adidas Adilette Aqua Sliders: Best men’s sandals for pool and beach
Price when reviewed: £20 | Check price at Adidas
When it comes to sandals, simple is often best, and things don’t come any less complicated than these easy, breezy sliders from Adidas. For the cheap and cheerful sum of £20, you’ll get a comfortable slip-on piece of footwear that’s perfect for heading to the beach or lounging around by the pool, leaving you with plenty of change for other holiday essentials such as shorts, T-shirts and swimming trunks.
It’s tricky to pick fault with such a cheap and uncomplicated piece of footwear, but if pushed we would say these sandals perhaps aren’t the best option if you’re going to be doing a lot of walking. The slip-on-design is great for quickly popping on and off at the beach, but it can make them prone to slipping off unexpectedly over longer distances – they are called sliders, after all.
Key details – Style: Open-toe; Main material: Rubber
5. Grenson Quincy: Best men’s sandals for stylish looks
Price when reviewed: £78 | Check price at Grenson
There will be times during the warmer months when a pair of rubber pool slides or hiking sandals simply won’t do. Perhaps you’re heading out for an al fresco dinner date, going for some drinks at a terrace cocktail bar or even attending a beach wedding.
For settings like these, you’ll need something a little dressier that still offers all the cooling benefits of a regular sandal – something like this suede fisherman design from historic British shoemaker Grenson.
The Quincy sandal is a smarter alternative to the usual sandal suspects. It’s casual and comfortable, but dressy enough to wear with soft tailoring should the situation call for it. The interlocking suede straps are soft and comfortable right out of the box, and the leather footbed, while not the most supportive, molds to the foot nicely after a few wears.
The real selling point here is the quality. Each pair is handcrafted in the brand’s Northamptonshire factory using the finest Italian leather, and it shows – these couldn’t be further away from your average pair of flip-flops.
Key details – Style: Closed-toe; Main material: Suede
6. Birkenstock Boston: Best closed-toe sandals for men
Price when reviewed: £150 | Check price at Birkenstock
Somewhere between a sandal, a slipper and a shoe, these closed-toe classics from Birkenstock have become an unlikely must-have fashion item. This is largely thanks to the pandemic and the fact people were spending more time at home. “House shoes” became a fashion phenomenon, the ripples of which are still being felt today.
The Boston is a real workhorse of a sandal. It’s great for schlepping around the house on your days off or when you’re working from home, but it’s not averse to venturing outside either, thanks to the treaded rubber sole.
The cork footbed is comfortable right out of the box, and it molds to the contours of the foot over time for a perfect fit. Our tester’s trusty pair have been on the go for three years – they’re still going strong and more comfortable than ever.
There are a few different options to choose from in terms of materials, but the classic suede is the original and, in our opinion, the best. If you want something slightly cosier to see you through the winter months, you could try the wool-felt version instead.
Key details – Style: Closed-toe; Main material: Suede