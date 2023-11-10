Black Friday Coffee Machine Deals – LIVE: Early deals are brewing
Black Friday deals are brewing: we're hunting for the biggest deals on bean-to-cup, capsule, filter and manual espresso machines
It’s that magical time of year where steaming hot Black Friday coffee machine deals start brewing, and here we’ll be pouring (sorry) over all the biggest retailers’s pages – Amazon, John Lewis, Currys, AO and more – to grind out the best deals we can find.
Whether it’s everyday filter coffee or bean-to-cup machines, compact Nespresso and capsule machines or manual espresso machines designed to brew the finest espressos a coffee lover could dream of, we’re not snobby – the only thing that matters is the quality of the deals on offer. Here you’ll find everything from pocket money coffee brewing bargains to discounts on high-end espresso machines which will please the most brilliant of baristas.
How do we pick the best Black Friday coffee machine deals?
We spend all year round checking coffee machine prices in order to keep our Best Coffee Machine page up to date, so we tend to know a good deal when we see one. For every single deal, we also check both average and historical machine prices on Camelcamelcamel in order that we can be 100% sure whether a deal is good, bad or indifferent – we’ll explain exactly why we picked it, and why you should consider doing so too.
Black Friday Coffee Machine deals: LIVE
10 Nov | 10:00
L’OR Barista Sublime, with 150 free capsules
- Average price: £80
- Now only £59 at L’OR
Our favourite all-round Nespresso machine gets a big early Black Friday discount. We’ve seen it cheaper in previous sales, but we’ve never seen it bundled with 150 capsules. If you want simple, tasty espresso and black coffee with zero hassle, this is a smashing deal.
10 Nov | 10:25
Melitta Look V Timer filter coffee machine
- Retail price: £105
- Now only £59.99 at Currys
A huge price hike a few years back sent the Look V Timer soaring to £105, but this discount brings it back down to a far more sensible £60. This machine serves up a big jug of hot black coffee, and the timer function means you can have it brewed for the moment you wake up. Simple, great, affordable.