Is coffee good for you?

Coffee has been popular along these shores since the 1600s, but has soared to new heights in recent decades, with a higher number of regular drinkers than tea between 2022-23, according to Statista. With today’s best coffee machines delivering cafe-quality at home, the average Brit now drinks an invigorating two cups of coffee per day. This begs the question: is all that coffee affecting our health, for better or for worse?

As we’ll see, coffee can make us feel energised, and may even provide some protection against certain diseases and health conditions. However, this drink isn’t for everyone, and there are a few variables that can influence coffee’s effects on your health. For instance, the type of coffee beans and brewing method used can affect nutritional content.

Of course, how you take your coffee is also important: black, as an americano or short black; or with milk, as a latte or cappuccino. Added milk and sugar can make a coffee drink less healthy, so perhaps think twice before ordering a seasonal option with syrup at your coffee chain of choice.

Is coffee a healthy beverage?

The short answer is, for the majority, coffee is healthy; but that’s assuming you don’t drink excessive amounts.

Coffee’s health benefits come from the fact it’s rich in micronutrients, including:

Potassium (92mg per 100ml) – May reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke and high blood pressure. Provides all-round health benefits, including improved kidney function and nervous system function.

Magnesium (8mg) – Promotes bone health and cardiovascular health. May alleviate anxiety, depression and migraine.

Manganese (0.05mg) – May help maintain healthy hormone function, blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Assists antioxidant formation and plays a role in the digestion of carbs, fats and proteins.

Niacin / B3 (0.7 mg) – Involved in skin health, nervous system health and digestion.

It also contains traces of the micronutrient Riboflavin (B2), but not enough to make a dent in your RDA.

As we all know, coffee also contains the stimulant caffeine. Many people find that caffeine can boost their mood and improve their concentration – on the flip side, some people may experience jitters, or even anxiety. The average shot of espresso delivers about 65mg of caffeine, while longer drinks such as lattes and americanos often contain double or even three times that quantity.

However, despite the caffeine, choosing to drink an unsweetened black coffee over most other caffeinated drinks has dietary benefits. The lack of sugar and fat means it has practically no calories, whereas many soft drinks and energy drinks are loaded with sugar and are therefore pretty calorific.

Coffee remains a better option over “diet” soft drinks, too, since the health effects of the sweeteners in such drinks aren’t fully understood. For instance, the World Health Organization classifies the artificial sweetener aspartame as “possibly carcinogenic”. Coffee, meanwhile, is considered unlikely to increase a person’s risk of developing cancer.

