This is why your espresso tastes bad (and how you can fix it)

What exactly is meant by extraction? Without delving into a chemistry lesson, when water comes into contact with ground coffee, soluble compounds including acids, sugars and oils are drawn out from the beans, which gives us the flavours we associate with espresso. There’s a bell curve to consider here: extract too little and you’ll only get the sour, acidic notes from the coffee. Extract too much and the espresso will taste bitter, because the water has pulled out all it can from the coffee including the bitter plant fibres. The middle point between these is a perfectly balanced espresso.

The process of extraction is key to all coffee brewing methods, not just espresso; espresso brewing perhaps the most unforgiving. A few of the things to think about here are dose size, grind size and – to an extent – the type of coffee you’re using.

Dose size

The size of your dose, which is to do with how much ground coffee you put in your portafilter basket, will vary depending on what machine or, more specifically, what basket you’re using. These will usually come with recommended dose weight sizes – often 7-9g for a single shot basket and 16-18g for a double shot. It’s a good idea to stick to these recommended doses, so make sure to check the manufacturer’s suggestions.

It’s not just weight that’s important when it comes to dosage, volume is also crucial. If there’s too much or too little space between the top of your coffee puck in the basket and the machine’s shower head, you’re going to end up with a spoiled shot and a messy puck. It’s hard to recommend an optimum headspace – that’s the gap between the shower head and the top of the puck – but some people suggest a trick involving placing a thin metal washer or a clean penny on top of your coffee. Lock in your portafilter before unlocking it again and if your dose is correct, you should have just a slight indent where the washer was.

There are also tools available, such as Sage’s dosage razor, which can help you to get your espresso dose right.

Grind size

Grind size also has a huge effect on extraction. You want to grind finely for espresso; too coarse and the extraction time will be too quick and you’ll end up with a sour cup. On the other hand, if your coffee is too fine or densely packed the extraction time will be too long and your espresso will be bitter. The type of coffee you use will in part determine how fine you should grind your coffee so, when switching to a new roast, expect a process of trial and error. I would suggest starting with a very fine espresso grind and then adjust depending on results.

