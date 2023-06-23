Creative Sound Blaster X5 review: £30 cheaper than usual for Black Friday

On the inside, the X5 is a fully balanced, dual-architecture design using a Cirrus Logic CS43198 DAC chip for each stereo channel. This is a chipset with a) nothing to prove, and b) compatibility with file sizes up to 32bit/384kHz and DSD256. The headphone amplification is of Creative’s own “Xamp” design and is configured to minimise crosstalk and electrical noise.

As well as the fascia controls, there’s a control app available for iOS and Android mobile devices. A fuller version, with a frankly remarkable suite of adjustability and customisation options, can be had for Mac, Windows and Android computers – it’s free too. And here’s where you can request virtual surround sound for your headphones, fiddle with numerous acoustic settings, finesse the sound of your voice when making calls or teleconferencing (if you want to sound like an Orc, or a robot, or a Marine, go right ahead), or give sonic emphasis to footsteps when playing FPS games.

Perhaps the most interesting feature is the mixer. You won’t have noticed a reference to an input selector so far – that’s because there isn’t one. Each of the four inputs (Bluetooth, stereo RCA, digital optical and mic) is open all the time – so if you have four incoming inputs, you can mix their output level relative to each other. And you can set specific mixes for monitoring/listening and for recording.

Creative Sound Blaster X5 review: What did we like about it?

There are caveats about the sound the X5 makes but there’s certainly no arguing with the width and depth of its functionality. No matter if it’s passive listening or active gaming you’re interested in, the X5 does what you want, and more besides.

Gamers in particular are very well served here. From adjusting the response of the mic to focusing on particular areas of the frequency range or specific elements of a soundtrack, the Creative is a useful and helpful device. But no matter what you’re listening to or participating in, the amount of adjustability available in the control app – particularly the desktop version – means it’s always possible to maximise your experience. It’s even able to offer assistance when you’re involved in those endless Zoom calls (although it can’t make them any shorter).