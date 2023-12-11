Best free CRM 2023: Sales management at zero cost

What are the key features of a CRM?

There are several features that you should look for in any CRM, free or otherwise:

Contact management

A sales pipeline and lead scoring system to help your team track the progress of sales leads

Interaction tracking so that any team member can see every interaction between the team and a lead or customer

Ideally, we want to see table and drag-and-drop Kanban board views for tracking pipelines, email integration, analytics, lead scoring and forecasting, third-party integrations and workflow automation so the CRM can automatically trigger actions in response to specified events.

What should you look for in a free CRM?

Specifically, when looking for a free CRM, you should check out its limitations, as well as its features:

How many user seats does it include?

Is there a limit on the number of contacts or products you can list?

Do you get just a single sales pipeline or more?

How we test CRM suites

When testing CRM suites, we load them with dummy data, including contacts, leads and sales pipelines. We try linking them to various email and other communications tools, adding users to our sales team, tracking interactions with leads and customers, experimenting with automations and we try out any first- and third-party extensions. We also refer to any available analytics to see what data is captured and presented, as well as how well the interface looks on various screen sizes.

We specifically run through the setup and data import processes for each CRM suite, testing how they handle different data formats and how much help they provide first time users. We also look at how approachable any CRM will likely be for a company moving to a fully-fledged sales suite for the first time. What assumptions do they make, and how much jargon will you need to understand?

READ NEXT: Best small business VoIP