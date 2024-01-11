Best small business CRM 2024: Software to handle all of your customer interactions

Any good piece of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software will allow sales teams to easily manage their clients – from potential leads to repeat customers – but when it comes to CRM suites, one size doesn’t always fit all which is why we compiled a list of the best small business CRMs.

Small businesses are likely to have very specific requirements. For a start, you’re more likely to have a smaller team with shared responsibilities, and the administration and configuration may be carried out by a regular team member, rather than by a dedicated manager. You’re also more likely to want a streamlined feature set; one that caters to your specific needs and doesn’t leave you to navigate your way through an ocean of irrelevant functionality. But, like any CRM user, first and foremost you’ll need a tool that makes it easy for your team to identify every customer interaction, to track all communications and see where they are along the sales pipeline.

Modern CRMs often have features like Kanban boards to visualise workflow systems and have automation to assign tasks and contact customers. They usually have analytics – enabling you to set targets for sales teams – and data-rich contact management. Dedicated CRM software is, fundamentally, an elegant front-end to a clutch of databases; one that, for many small businesses, can be a significant step up from using shared Excel or Google spreadsheets.