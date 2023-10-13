HubSpot review: CRM tools for every budget

HubSpot review: What do you get for the money?

HubSpot provides a wide range of sales, marketing, customer service and operations management tools, and its pricing is convoluted and, at its highest tiers, conspicuously expensive. However, it starts with a free tier, which includes feature-limited, but nonetheless very capable, versions of the marketing, sales, service, operations and even CMS tools that will enable you to easily create a website to sell your products or services directly.



Not everything is in the free version, nor the small-business-oriented Starter edition, for that matter. For example, although all accounts get a support ticketing system – a relatively unusual feature in a CRM – only costly Professional subscriptions get the accompanying feedback surveys, knowledgebase or customer portal. Support ticketing systems are useful for service-based businesses once leads are converted.

The complete HubSpot CRM Suite Starter tier costs £45/mth for two users on a monthly rolling contract, or £27/mth if you pay annually. However, for new customers it’s just £216/yr, which works out at £18/mth for your two users. Individual modules are also available, for less than the cost of the whole suite.

Prices for the Professional tier of the full CRM suite for five full user accounts start at £16,839/yr or £1,562/mth. Somewhat confusingly, this is also described as a “starter” suite in some marketing materials, but it’s well beyond the scope of this Small and Medium Enterprise-focused review.



On top of that, all paid-for tiers can have as many free users as they like. For example, if a business on a free account upgraded to the CRM Starter Suite, all users on the account will have full access to Marketing Hub Starter, CMS Hub Starter and Operations Hub Starter.

The Sales Hub and Service Hub Starter require paid-for seats to be assigned for access to all of their features, but free users can still manage deals and leads – although they can’t schedule meetings or issue quotes. As such, depending on the requirements of their role, not every person in a sales team will necessarily need a paid-for licence immediately; although a team with lots of individual autonomy will eventually all need seats.