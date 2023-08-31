Best bib shorts for men 2023: The top options from Rapha, Assos and more

Comfort is king when it comes to cycling kit, and the best bib shorts are designed to deliver it. These stretchy garments create a cushy interface between backside and saddle to prevent the pain often associated with extensive miles. If you’re regularly spending upwards of an hour on the bike, then you should definitely have a pair of bib shorts on your shopping list.

Whether you’re new to cycling and searching for your first pair or a seasoned rider looking for your next upgrade, the guide below provides all the information you need to make the right choice. We’ve tested shorts from some of the most reputable brands out there to bring you a carefully selected list of the best bib shorts on the market right now, covering a range of prices.

To discover tech-packed top-flight models to wallet-friendly budget options, here’s everything you need to know when selecting the best bib shorts for you.

