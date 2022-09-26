Best cargo bikes: Great bikes for carrying kit and kids

Unless you live in central London or you’re a seasoned courier, the cargo bike is a relatively new phenomenon in this country.

But head over to Holland, Denmark and other bicycling nations and you’ll see thousands of these slightly madcap machines: two- or three-wheeled contraptions with a large load-carrying section, designed primarily for moving cargo around, but equally adopted by parents looking for cheap, eco-friendly transport for the school run.

It’s amazing how quickly the cargo bike has become a viable replacement for cars. Especially as they now come in electric variants with handy pedal assistance for added ease of use.

Unless you’re a master with the bungee straps, it’s impossible to fit much luggage on a standard bike. A cargo bike is very different, as the chassis of this machine has been designed with load-lugging in mind, so it has a large, bucket-like section at either the front or the rear for carrying said goods.

You can fit truly epic loads into some of these bikes, too. The Babboe Big offers a three-wheeled variant in which you can fit four kids, a dog and school bags!

With so many cargo bikes on the market, it can be hard to find the right model. To make life easier, we’ve created a handy guide on what to look out for below. Plus we’ve rounded up five of the best cargo bikes on the market.

Best cargo bikes at a glance

How to choose the best cargo bike for you

Two or three wheels?

The cargo bike adopts many shapes and forms. The most common is a typical two-wheel layout, where the frame or chassis has been elongated to house a cargo area at the front or back.

These are the most bike-like, and although the length takes a little getting used to (the turning circle is affected, for example), you can largely treat them as you would most push bikes. Two-wheelers also let you use cycle lanes without clogging them up, and allow you to thread through traffic – if you’re brave enough.

Having the load on the front or rear will depend on personal preference. We found having heavy loads on the rear of the bike can make handling tricky at lower speeds, while the front-loading cargo bikes tackle this issue with clever articulated steering dampers. That said, steering Long John-style cargo bikes is a task to be mastered in itself.

Three-wheeled cargo bikes are far easier to ride and better balanced, with the load kept stable even when the rider comes to a stop. This adds peace of mind for parents carrying precious cargo, but they’re large, heavy and cumbersome. The extra width means they often don’t fit on slender cycle ways, and it’s very difficult to thread through stationary traffic.

Electric or pedal-powered?

Clearly, electrical assistance is rarely something riders would pass up, seeing as it takes the strain out of journeys by providing an additional shove via motors and battery packs.

That said, adding an electric motor system isn’t cheap. Expect to part with at least £1,600 for an entry-level electric cargo bike.

Electric bikes are also heavier. This isn’t usually a problem when up and running, but it does make low-speed manoeuvres tricky, and parking can be a heavy-lifting challenge.

Which size?

The size of the bike and its maximum payload is going to depend on what you plan to use it for. If it’s just for popping to the shops for light grocery shopping, then you’ll unlikely need a huge cargo area and electric assistance to help shift it.

However, if you’re planning on ditching the car in favour of a carbon-free school run (good for you!), then you’ll need something that can safely seat children, with room spare for bags and other items.

We’ve predominantly focused on those larger cargo bikes here, but many of the brands mentioned also offer a more compact version.

The best cargo bikes to buy

1. Larry vs Harry Bullitt: The best cargo bike for speed

Price: From £2,600 | Buy now from Larry vs Harry

The original and arguably still one of the best cargo bikes, the Larry vs Harry Bullitt is a modern take on a classic Danish Long John, where the lengthy load area sits at the front of the bike.

This isn’t some bolt-on shed build; far from it. The Bullitt features a lightweight, stiff, three-dimensional frame that neatly incorporates a highly customisable deck area at the front.

Slim and speedy, this machine weighs only 22.3kg in its naked form (light for a cargo bike) but can carry up to 180kg. With a wide array of gearing options and the addition of an electrified version, there really is a Bullitt for everyone.

That front cargo area can be specified to carry pretty much anything you require, from two children to items of furniture. But be warned, personalising the cargo area with seats, boxes and whatnot rapidly adds up.

However, of every cargo bike we’ve tested, this felt like the fastest and most agile, proving a joy to ride even when that front cargo area sat empty.

Key specs – Weight: From 22.3kg; Width: 43cm; Total carry weight: 180kg; Electric motor: 60Nm or 85Nm motors available

Buy now from Larry vs Harry

2. Tern GSD S10 LX G2: The best cargo bike for durability

Price: £5,000 | Buy now from Tern Bicycles

Tern’s reputation for building extremely reliable and capable electric cargo bikes precedes it.

The GSD S10 LX G2 is capable of carrying a whopping 200kg thanks to a heavy-duty frame and clever construction that sees the cargo area placed on the rear of the bike.

Popular with parents, it fits two Thule Yepp Maxi seats, meaning the school run is a cinch, while flat bench seats are also available when the kids get a little older.

It’s a doddle to ride, too, thanks to a good selection of quality components, such as a Shimano Deore 1 x 10-speed hub, a Bosch Cargo Line Motor that provides up to 85Nm of torque and 400% support, as well as a Bosch dual-battery system (500Wh) that delivers a range of up to 128 miles.

It’s certainly not the cheapest option, but Tern doesn’t scrimp on the extras, with things such as built-in lights, front suspension and powerful disc brakes all adding to the comfort and safety.

Don’t see this as a one-time purchase, but instead break that cost down over the bike’s lifetime, because it really is designed to last that long.

Key specs – Weight: From 34.9kg; Width: 40.5cm; Total carry weight: 200kg; Electric motor: 85Nm Bosch motor and battery

Buy now from Tern Bicycles

3. Raleigh Stride 2: The best cargo bike for easy riding

Price: £4,395 | Buy now from Raleigh

It feels like cargo bikes are being taken seriously when a big player such as Raleigh jumps in on the action.

The second-generation Stride is a gloriously easy-to-ride, low-step frame take on the classic Danish Long John. It packs a 500Wh Bosch battery that can happily travel for around 40 miles on a single charge with 80kg in the front area.

However, this is a heavy beast, with a total bike weight of 60kg. It’s definitely not for someone who has tricky access to parking or needs to regularly bump up and down kerbs.

That said, there’s plenty of room in the front for two kids, with a huge array of optional extras to make it comfortable for them, while an additional rack at the back increases storage further.

Key specs – Weight: From 60kg; Width: 78cm; Total carry weight: 180kg; Electric motor: Bosch Performance CX Cargo Line

Buy now from Raleigh

4. Rad Power Bikes RadWagon 4: The best cargo bike for versatility

Price: £1,649 | Buy now from Rad Power Bikes

It’s easy to draw comparisons between the RadWagon 4 and the previously mentioned Tern GSD range, as the styling and design is similar.

However, the RadWagon 4 deserves a special mention for being one of the most affordable electrically assisted cargo bikes currently on sale. Not only is it great value, it’s also gob-smackingly versatile.

The bike comes as standard with a 250W rear hub motor and 672Wh Lithium-ion battery pack that’s good for around 45 miles per charge, making cycling with relatively heavy loads a doddle.

The 158kg carrying capacity is slightly down on its rivals, but then it packs fantastically cute small but fat tyres, which make riding the machine super simple. There are also rapidly adjustable handlebars and seat posts, meaning all manner of riders can hop on and be comfortable within seconds.

The rear cargo area is just a wooden plank to begin with, but customers can specify child seats, a weatherproof caboose for kids, baskets, bags and buckets that all bolt on with ease.

In fact, anyone who knows their way round a spanner and an Allen key can retrofit the Rad Power Bikes accessories, making this a machine that will adapt and expand with your requirements.

Key specs – Weight: 34.8kg; Width: 70cm; Total carry weight: 158kg; Electric motor: 250W geared motor with three assistance settings

Buy now from Rad Power Bikes