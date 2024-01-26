Best cycle camera 2024: Top picks from Garmin, GoPro and beyond from £105

The best cycle cameras record video while you ride, which can be useful for a number of reasons. Perhaps you’re a content creator looking to document your two-wheeled adventures and share them with an audience, in which case you’ll need a simple way to record footage on the fly. Or perhaps you’re sick to the rear derailleur of inattentive drivers nearly knocking you off your bike and want to cover yourself in the event of an incident.

Arming yourself with a cycle camera will enable you to do all of the above and more. Think of it as a dashcam for your bike. It’s there to record evidence that can be used to prove your case against a potential reckless motorist, and it may also act as a deterrent for dangerous driving if it’s spotted by the car behind.

Some cycle cameras are minimalist and geared towards personal safety, while others shoot in high definition and are better suited to those looking to create entertaining videos of their rides. Which one will be best for you depends largely on how you intend to use it, and our guide will hopefully make it a bit easier to decide.

Our testers have spent many hours out on the road putting the latest and greatest cameras through their paces. Keep reading for the need-to-know info on cycle cameras in general, followed by our pick of the best options on the market right now.