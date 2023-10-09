Bag a BRILLIANT price drop on the Fitbit Charge 5 this Amazon Prime Day
Grab yourself a Fitbit Charge 5 for under £100 in the Amazon Prime Day sale
Amazon Prime Day is back with a vengeance and, if you’re on the lookout for a fantastic deal, look no further than this phenomenal Fitbit Charge 5 offer. The sleek and stylish fitness tracker is temporarily available on Amazon for an incredible £99, down from its usual price of £128.
But don’t wait too long to snag this deal, though, because it’s only available until the end of Wednesday 11 October! Bear in mind that you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of this fantastic offer, but you can easily sign up for a free trial here.
We gave the Fitbit Charge 5 a solid rating of four stars out of five in our original review, singing the praises of its more stylish design compared to its predecessors. It’s not just a fitness tracker; it’s a fashion statement. With its sleek and modern look, you can wear it comfortably all day, whether you’re at the gym or doing a nerve-wracking presentation in the boardroom.
The watch also boasts a OLED screen, which is bright, colourful and provides clear visuals, making it easy to check your stats and notifications at a glance when you’re on the move. Whether you’re tracking your steps, heart rate or sleep patterns, everything is displayed in an intuitive way.
Another major plus is the built-in GPS, a feature that sets the Fitbit Charge 5 apart from its competition. There’s no need to rely on your smartphone for GPS tracking because this device has it built right in.
This class-leading Fitbit Charge 5 deal for Amazon Prime Day is an opportunity you don’t want to miss. Again, just make sure you get in there before the end of Wednesday 11 October to avoid being left disappointed.