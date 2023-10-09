Bag a BRILLIANT price drop on the Fitbit Charge 5 this Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is back with a vengeance and, if you’re on the lookout for a fantastic deal, look no further than this phenomenal Fitbit Charge 5 offer. The sleek and stylish fitness tracker is temporarily available on Amazon for an incredible £99, down from its usual price of £128.

But don’t wait too long to snag this deal, though, because it’s only available until the end of Wednesday 11 October! Bear in mind that you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of this fantastic offer, but you can easily sign up for a free trial here.

View deal at Amazon

We gave the Fitbit Charge 5 a solid rating of four stars out of five in our original review, singing the praises of its more stylish design compared to its predecessors. It’s not just a fitness tracker; it’s a fashion statement. With its sleek and modern look, you can wear it comfortably all day, whether you’re at the gym or doing a nerve-wracking presentation in the boardroom.