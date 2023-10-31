Get a GIANT Black Friday discount on these Dyson hair straighteners

The Dyson Corrale is celebrated for its cordless design, rendering it an excellent companion for travel, alongside its flexing plate technology, which ensures hair is straightened flawlessly with just one pass.

This device has revolutionised hair styling, offering a swift yet gentle approach to achieving sleek, straight locks. Unlike conventional straighteners, the Dyson Corrale operates with less heat, minimising heat damage and maintaining the integrity of your hair. The flexing plates adapt to your hair, providing even heat distribution and reducing the need for multiple passes, ensuring a faster and more efficient styling experience.