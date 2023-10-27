Don’t miss this UNBEATABLE Dyson deal on a top hair dryer

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect hair dryer, we’ve got the ultimate Dyson deal for you. As a free member of MyJL, you can now enjoy an exclusive offer when purchasing the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer from John Lewis. When you grab this premium hair dryer, you’ll also receive a £100 John Lewis gift card – a truly exceptional deal.

The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is renowned for its quick drying abilities, surprisingly quiet operation, and, of course, the impeccable build quality that Dyson is famous for. This deal makes it an even more attractive choice for those looking to upgrade their hair care routine.

This deal is all about unbeatable value. The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer typically retails for £299, but with your purchase, you’ll receive a generous £100 John Lewis gift card to spend on whatever you like.