Get a BARKING discount on the best dry dog food for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and if you’re a pet parent looking to provide the best for your furry friend, this James Wellbeloved Adult Turkey & Rice dry dog food deal is a steal. For a limited time, you can grab a 7.5kg bag for just £28, down from its previous price of £32. That’s an outstanding offer on the best dry dog food overall.

But act fast because this incredible offer is only available until midnight on Wednesday 11 October! You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to make the most of this deal tailor-made for dog owners who only want the best for their canine companion, but you can sign up for a free trial by following this link.