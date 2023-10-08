Get a BARKING discount on the best dry dog food for Amazon Prime Day
Here’s an Amazon Prime Day deal for your four-legged friend: a huge discount on the best dry dog food around
Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and if you’re a pet parent looking to provide the best for your furry friend, this James Wellbeloved Adult Turkey & Rice dry dog food deal is a steal. For a limited time, you can grab a 7.5kg bag for just £28, down from its previous price of £32. That’s an outstanding offer on the best dry dog food overall.
But act fast because this incredible offer is only available until midnight on Wednesday 11 October! You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to make the most of this deal tailor-made for dog owners who only want the best for their canine companion, but you can sign up for a free trial by following this link.
Why should you choose James Wellbeloved Adult Turkey & Rice dry dog food from Amazon Prime Day? One standout feature of this dog food is its high meat content, with its formula providing the essential protein your dog needs to thrive.
That said, it’s still designed with sensitive dogs in mind. The food is free from ingredients that can lead to food intolerances, making it an excellent choice for dogs with dietary sensitivities. You can trust that your pooch is getting a meal that won’t lead to any unfortunate accidents.
In terms of value, a 7.5kg bag can last anywhere between six and eight weeks, depending on the size of your dog. This means you get to enjoy both savings and convenience – no more last-minute, frantic trips to the local shop!
The James Wellbeloved Adult Turkey & Rice dry dog food deal from Amazon Prime Day is an ideal opportunity to provide your dog with high-quality nutrition at a discounted price. With its high meat content and sensitivity-friendly formula, you’re making a choice that benefits both your dog’s health and your wallet. Don’t wait, though, and secure this deal before it’s gone at midnight on Wednesday 11 October.