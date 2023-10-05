Get a CORKING Google Pixel 8 Pro preorder deal plus a FREE smartwatch

The Google Pixel 8 Pro, the latest addition to Google’s smartphone lineup, has just been announced. If you’re eager to get your hands on one, this top-drawer preorder offer from iD Mobile is the way to go. This limited-time deal, available until the phone officially releases on 12 October, offers the Google Pixel 8 Pro with 100GB of 5G data from iD Mobile for just £41/mth with an upfront cost of only £99. Sweetening the deal, you’ll also receive a complimentary Google Pixel Watch 2 worth £349.

By taking advantage of this offer, you’re not only securing a cutting-edge smartphone but also ensuring your data needs are met, all while keeping your wallet happy and bagging a phenomenal freebie. Just get in there as soon as possible while it lasts!