Get a CORKING Google Pixel 8 Pro preorder deal plus a FREE smartwatch
This stunning iD Mobile offer will net you a Google Pixel 8 Pro with 100GB of 5G data, plus a free Pixel Watch 2, all for just £41/mth
The Google Pixel 8 Pro, the latest addition to Google’s smartphone lineup, has just been announced. If you’re eager to get your hands on one, this top-drawer preorder offer from iD Mobile is the way to go. This limited-time deal, available until the phone officially releases on 12 October, offers the Google Pixel 8 Pro with 100GB of 5G data from iD Mobile for just £41/mth with an upfront cost of only £99. Sweetening the deal, you’ll also receive a complimentary Google Pixel Watch 2 worth £349.
By taking advantage of this offer, you’re not only securing a cutting-edge smartphone but also ensuring your data needs are met, all while keeping your wallet happy and bagging a phenomenal freebie. Just get in there as soon as possible while it lasts!
With its vibrant OLED display, powerful new G3 Tensor chipset, and a plethora of new AI features, the Google Pixel 8 Pro offers users some genuinely fresh functionality, as Google aims to compete on price, power and innovation with its Apple counterpart, the iPhone 15 Pro.
As well as getting a top-notch new smartphone, this deal will also secure you a large data bursary from a solid provider. iD Mobile earned a respectable four-star rating in our recent iD Mobile review. In said review, the network drew praise for its improving 5G speeds, free EU roaming and its history of delivering excellent value deals – just like this one.
And, lest we forget, the icing on the cake – with this preorder deal you’ll also receive a free Google Pixel Watch 2 worth a whopping £349. This smartwatch represents a significant improvement over its predecessor, addressing previous concerns about speed and battery life and should complement your Google Pixel 8 Pro perfectly.
This Google Pixel 8 Pro preorder offer from iD Mobile is a red-hot deals opportunity. It saves you money, gives you access to a remarkable smartphone, connects you to a reliable service provider, and sweetens the deal with a cutting-edge smartwatch. Be sure to snap it up before the phone’s official release date on 12 October.
How do we discover the best Google Pixel 8 Pro deals for you? At Expert Reviews, we put a lot of time and thought into the offers we recommend and always look to get the most for your money. We’ve detailed our deal-finding strategy further in a full-length article, which you can read by clicking on this link.