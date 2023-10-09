Get a JAW-DROPPING discount on the GoPro Hero9 this Amazon Prime Day
Save over £100 on this five-star action camera, thanks to a staggering Amazon Prime Day price drop
Amazon Prime Day is back and barmier than ever, bringing with it great discounts on literally thousands of products. However, some stick out from the crowd and this stunning GoPro Hero9 deal is a prime example. While the versatile action camera usually comes with a fairly hefty average price tag of £292 on Amazon, you can now pick one up for a commendably low total of just £179. Blimey.
One thing to keep in mind, this offer will only last until midnight on Wednesday 11 October when Prime Day ends, so be sure to secure your new GoPro before then. You also need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of this bargain, but you can sign up for a generous free trial here, if you don’t already have a subscription.
After seriously impressing in testing, the action camera earned a full five-star rating and our sought-after Recommended award in our in-depth GoPro Hero9 review. Our reviewer praised the Hero9 for offering substantial upgrades on previous iterations. The Hero9 boasts improved battery life, a newly-added front-facing colour screen, a slicker and more easily navigable user interfact as well as a notable increase in resolution. Thanks to its new image sensor, it can now capture 20-megapixel stills (up from 12-megapixel) and record 5K videos.
Shaky action shots are a thing of the past too, thanks to the Hero9’s new Hypersmooth 3.0, which improves on the series’ already solid stabilsation technology. A final welcome new addition to the Hero9’s setup is interchangeable lenses. You can easily swap out lenses if they get damaged, where previously you’d have to plump for a whole new camera, as well as experiment with add-ons and peripherals to capture a wide range of creative shots.
This Amazon Prime Day deal is an opportunity to pick up the GoPro Hero9, a top-tier action camera loaded with features and improvements, at an unbeatable price. Act swiftly and pick one up before the carnival of cost-cutting ends at midnight on 11 October.