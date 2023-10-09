Get a JAW-DROPPING discount on the GoPro Hero9 this Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is back and barmier than ever, bringing with it great discounts on literally thousands of products. However, some stick out from the crowd and this stunning GoPro Hero9 deal is a prime example. While the versatile action camera usually comes with a fairly hefty average price tag of £292 on Amazon, you can now pick one up for a commendably low total of just £179. Blimey.

One thing to keep in mind, this offer will only last until midnight on Wednesday 11 October when Prime Day ends, so be sure to secure your new GoPro before then. You also need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of this bargain, but you can sign up for a generous free trial here, if you don’t already have a subscription.

View deal at Amazon

After seriously impressing in testing, the action camera earned a full five-star rating and our sought-after Recommended award in our in-depth GoPro Hero9 review. Our reviewer praised the Hero9 for offering substantial upgrades on previous iterations. The Hero9 boasts improved battery life, a newly-added front-facing colour screen, a slicker and more easily navigable user interfact as well as a notable increase in resolution. Thanks to its new image sensor, it can now capture 20-megapixel stills (up from 12-megapixel) and record 5K videos.