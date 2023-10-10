Get a TOP robot lawn mower for less this Amazon Prime Day
Ditch your traditional lawn mower and replace it with a five-star robot during the Amazon Prime Day sale
Amazon Prime Day is in full swing and, if you’re in the market for a top-notch lawn mower, why not go the robot route? For instance, the Bosch Indego S+ 500 robot vacuum cleaner has had its price slashed from £898 to just £660. And no, that’s not a typo – you’ll really be saving £238.
Don’t delay, though – this unbeatable offer is valid only until midnight tomorrow, Wednesday 11 October. And, as with all of the Amazon Prime Day deals, you’ll need to be a Prime subscriber to make the most of it, but you can easily sign up for a free trial here.
And it’s certainly worth doing so: we gave the Bosch Indego S+ 500 an impressive five stars out of five and a Recommended award in our original, in-depth review. Why? The nifty Indego S+ 500 navigates your lawn with precision and efficiency, with its sensors and algorithms ensuring that it covers every inch of your garden and leaves no blade of grass unattended. You can trust it to handle even complex lawn shapes with ease.
Thanks to its intelligent route planning, it also optimises its mowing pattern to minimise overlap and maximise efficiency. This not only saves you time but also reduces energy consumption, making it an eco-friendly choice for your lawn care needs.
Perhaps one of the most compelling reasons to choose this robotic lawn mower, however, is its ability to cause less wear on your grass. Traditional mowers can leave unsightly wheel marks and compact the soil, leading to damaged grass. The Bosch Indego S+ 500’s gentle yet effective cutting action ensures that your lawn remains healthy and vibrant.
It’s time to invest in your lawn with the Bosch Indego S+ 500 this Amazon Prime Day, but, again, act fast to secure this fantastic deal before it disappears!