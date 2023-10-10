Get a TOP robot lawn mower for less this Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing and, if you’re in the market for a top-notch lawn mower, why not go the robot route? For instance, the Bosch Indego S+ 500 robot vacuum cleaner has had its price slashed from £898 to just £660. And no, that’s not a typo – you’ll really be saving £238.

Don’t delay, though – this unbeatable offer is valid only until midnight tomorrow, Wednesday 11 October. And, as with all of the Amazon Prime Day deals, you’ll need to be a Prime subscriber to make the most of it, but you can easily sign up for a free trial here.

And it’s certainly worth doing so: we gave the Bosch Indego S+ 500 an impressive five stars out of five and a Recommended award in our original, in-depth review. Why? The nifty Indego S+ 500 navigates your lawn with precision and efficiency, with its sensors and algorithms ensuring that it covers every inch of your garden and leaves no blade of grass unattended. You can trust it to handle even complex lawn shapes with ease.