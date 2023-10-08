Jump on this STUNNING Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Amazon Prime Day deal
Ultra by name, ultra by deal – get a whopping 44% off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for Amazon Prime Day
The newest version of the Amazon Prime Day carnival has arrived in town and, if you’re in the market for a top-tier tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 14.6in is simply unmissable. Now an attention-grabbing £749, this extraordinary offer allows you to save a whopping £600 on a tablet that boasts remarkable features.
Note that the dazzling deal will only last until the end of Wednesday 11 October, though, so get in there quickly to avoid disappointment. You’ll also need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of it, but signing up for a free trial is a simple process.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra earned itself a solid four-star rating in our original, in-depth review, where we subjected it to a raft of different tests to put it through its paces. One of its best features is the superb AMOLED display, which serves up stunning colours and sharp details. Whether you’re watching movies, working on documents or browsing the web, you’ll appreciate the clarity and vibrancy of the screen.
Another handy extra is the bundled stylus, which provides an accuracy you just can’t get with your hands, allowing you to take notes, draw and navigate with precision. It’s a valuable addition for professionals, students and creatives who need a tablet that can handle a wide range of tasks.
For 44% less than its usual price, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is definitely worth considering during Amazon Prime Day. You’re getting a premium tablet with high-end features at a significantly reduced mark-up. It won’t hang around forever so, again, get in before the deal expires at midnight on Wednesday 11 October.