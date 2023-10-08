Nab a KNOCK-OUT early Amazon Prime Day Deal on the five-star Kindle

So why should you go for the Kindle (2022) iteration? Well, we garlanded it with five stars out of five and a coveted Expert Reviews Best Buy award in our original review – and for good reason. This e-reader is a game-changer for avid readers.

It boasts a sharp, 300ppi E ink display, meaning using this device feels just like reading a physical book, with crisp text and no glare – even in direct sunlight. Whether you’re enjoying a thrilling novel, 1,000-page fantasy tome or studying for hours, your eyes will thank you for the comfortable, paper-like experience.