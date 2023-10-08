Expert Reviews

Nab a KNOCK-OUT early Amazon Prime Day Deal on the five-star Kindle

Deals

Always coveted a Kindle? This early Amazon Prime Day deal is a golden opportunity to bag one for less

This is one of the best early Amazon Prime Day deals we’ve seen so far: the ever-popular Amazon Kindle (2022) is now available for just £75, down from its original price of £85 – a healthy 18% discount. However, you’ll need to get in there as soon as possible because the deal will only last until 9am on Thursday 12 October.

So why should you go for the Kindle (2022) iteration? Well, we garlanded it with five stars out of five and a coveted Expert Reviews Best Buy award in our original review – and for good reason. This e-reader is a game-changer for avid readers.

It boasts a sharp, 300ppi E ink display, meaning using this device feels just like reading a physical book, with crisp text and no glare – even in direct sunlight. Whether you’re enjoying a thrilling novel, 1,000-page fantasy tome or studying for hours, your eyes will thank you for the comfortable, paper-like experience.

Another key feature is the handy inclusion of USB-C charging. No more fumbling around with different cables – simply plug in your Kindle with ease and enjoy faster, more convenient charging. Plus, the battery life on this device is remarkable, allowing you to go weeks without needing to recharge, even with regular use.

With the 2022 Kindle, you have access to a vast library of e-books, audiobooks, and magazines at your fingertips. It’s your ticket to a world of literary adventures, all in a compact and portable package. The built-in adjustable light ensures you can read comfortably at any time of day or night too.

The Amazon Kindle (2022) is a top-notch e-reader that delivers an exceptional reading experience and, with a reduced price in this early Amazon Prime Day deal, it’s the ideal time to take the plunge.

