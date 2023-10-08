Oral-B iO9 Special Edition gets MEGA price cut for Amazon Prime Day
The Oral-B iO9 Special Edition toothbrush has had its price slashed by over 50% for Amazon Prime Day
Why not give your teeth a serious autumn clean by grabbing an outstanding Oral-B iO9 electric toothbrush this Amazon Prime Day? Available for a massively discounted £225, which is 55% less than its previous price, now is the perfect time to upgrade your dental care routine.
Just bear in mind that the offer will expire at the end of Wednesday 11 October and you’ll need to sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime first, if you’re not already a member.
The Oral-B iO9 Special Edition is our favourite premium toothbrush, seamlessly combining exceptional performance and advanced features to provide you with the ultimate in dental hygiene. Trusted by both professionals and users alike, it’s the top choice for those who demand the best in oral care.
For instance, it can provide two weeks of charge in just under three hours. This means you can enjoy uninterrupted use without the hassle of frequent, irritating plugging in. It’s a convenience that ensures your toothbrush is always ready whenever you are. What’s more, the inclusion of a slimline travel case, which allows you to charge the brush while on the move, adds to the toothbrush’s convenience.
When it comes to the actual task of cleaning, the Oral-B iO9 is one of the best electric toothbrushes you can buy. Its advanced technology and design guarantee a superior clean for your teeth and gums. Features such as real-time tracking and customisable brushing modes allow you to tailor your oral care routine to your specific needs.
This remarkable offer on the Oral-B iO9 Special Edition is available only until midnight on Wednesday 11 October, which is when Amazon Prime Day draws to a close. Don’t miss the opportunity to replace your existing toothbrush with something snazzier, handier and just better overall.