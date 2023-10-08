Oral-B iO9 Special Edition gets MEGA price cut for Amazon Prime Day

For instance, it can provide two weeks of charge in just under three hours. This means you can enjoy uninterrupted use without the hassle of frequent, irritating plugging in. It’s a convenience that ensures your toothbrush is always ready whenever you are. What’s more, the inclusion of a slimline travel case, which allows you to charge the brush while on the move, adds to the toothbrush’s convenience.

When it comes to the actual task of cleaning, the Oral-B iO9 is one of the best electric toothbrushes you can buy. Its advanced technology and design guarantee a superior clean for your teeth and gums. Features such as real-time tracking and customisable brushing modes allow you to tailor your oral care routine to your specific needs.