Save SHEDLOADS on a Black & Decker grass trimmer this Amazon Prime Day
Keep your grass neat this Amazon Prime Day with a terrific 30% saving on the Black & Decker GL7033
There’s no better time to upgrade your garden tool arsenal than Amazon Prime Day. For instance, the Black & Decker GL7033 grass trimmer has had its price slashed by a whopping 30% discount, saving you £28. That means you can transform your garden for just £64.
Just bear in mind that the offer will only be around until the end of Wednesday 11 October and you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to make the most of it, but you can sign up for a free trial here.
One of most attention-grabbing features of the Black & Decker GL7033 strimmer is its ability to handle a heavier workload than many other of its rivals. Whether you have a sprawling garden or a small yard, it’s designed to keep it all trim. Its robust construction and powerful motor make quick work of tough overgrowth, turning all your previously tedious gardening tasks into a breeze.
The motor placement at the top of the shaft is also innovative. This provides a significant advantage – you won’t have to deal with a heavy cutting end while you work. This ergonomic design also enables you to navigate even the tightest spaces with ease.
In short, this Amazon Prime Day deal has a lot going for it, apart from being a chance to save money: you can tackle heavy workloads with ease, carry out your gardening tasks with precision and bid farewell to the hassle of line tangling. Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer.