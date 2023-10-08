Save SHEDLOADS on a Black & Decker grass trimmer this Amazon Prime Day

There’s no better time to upgrade your garden tool arsenal than Amazon Prime Day. For instance, the Black & Decker GL7033 grass trimmer has had its price slashed by a whopping 30% discount, saving you £28. That means you can transform your garden for just £64.

Just bear in mind that the offer will only be around until the end of Wednesday 11 October and you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to make the most of it, but you can sign up for a free trial here.