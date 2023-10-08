Scoop a SUPERB early Amazon Prime Day deal on the brilliant Kindle Scribe
This early Amazon Prime Day deal sees the premium Kindle Scribe fall to its lowest-ever price
The early Amazon Prime Day deals are coming thick and fast, but this outrageous offer stands out from the crowd. The Amazon Kindle Scribe, the company’s premium e-reader, has seen its price drop from £410 to just £330. That’s the cheapest it’s ever been – by a country mile.
However, keep in mind that deals this eye-catching don’t tend to last for very long so get in there as quickly as possible while it lasts.
So why should you go for a Kindle Scribe anyway? Well, our comprehensive review gave it an impressive four stars out of a possible five, singing the praises of its beautiful sharp E Ink screen that provides a reading experience comparable to real paper. The text is crystal clear, and there’s no glare – even in bright sunlight.
And the Kindle Scribe has quite the tech trick up its sleeve: adding notes to your Kindle books via the bundled stylus. This enables you to interact with your content, highlight key passages, and jot down thoughts and ideas directly on the page.
The Amazon Kindle Scribe is a must-have for anyone passionate about reading and digital note-taking. With its substantial price drop in this early Amazon Prime Day deal, it’s an opportunity you won’t want to miss. Whether you’re a student, professional or simply an avid reader, the Kindle Scribe’s sharp E Ink screen, note-taking capabilities and bundled pen make it a worthwhile investment.