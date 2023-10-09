Snap up a FLASHY Amazon Prime Day saving on the Polaroid Go
A retro-inspired camera that serves up instant snaps, the Polaroid Go is now cheaper than ever for Amazon Prime Day
If you’ve been hard at work sifting through the reams of Amazon Prime Day deals for something unique, look no further: this excellent offer on the Polaroid Go is something special indeed. For a limited time, you can snag this adorable instant camera for just £60, down from its average £83 price tag on Amazon. That’s its lowest price ever offered on the site. Not bad, eh?
Just note, if you want to bag the Polaroid Go and its instant photo-taking abilities, you’ll have to act fast. This offer is available only until midnight on Wednesday, 11 October, when Prime Day ends. Note that you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of this snap-happy saving, but you can sign up for a free trial here.
As well as being nicely discounted, the camera has also earned its stripes in our book, garnering four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our in-depth Polaroid Go review.
In said review, we praised the classic boxy Polaroid design, complete with the iconic rainbow streak, which has now been condensed into a smaller, more portable form factor. Whether you’re on a weekend getaway or documenting your everyday adventures, this pocketable camera is perfectly suited for life on the move.
Features wise, the Polaroid Go plugs a few modern touches under its retro hood. It boasts auto exposure for optimal lighting, a built-in flash, a convenient self-timer and even a double exposure mode that’s tons of fun to experiment with. While nicely fully-featured for an instant camera, the Polaroid Go is still simple to use. A straightforward point-and-shoot model, the Polaroid quickly and easily produces lovely retro, white-bordered prints.
The Polaroid Go at its Amazon Prime Day price is a steal that you won’t want to miss. Combining a cool exterior, nice range of features and undeniably charming photographic results, the Polaroid Go is the instant camera to beat.