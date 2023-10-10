Snatch up a SPARKLING electric toothbrush offer this Amazon Prime Day
This Oral-B Smart 6 bundle is simply outstanding, but get in there before Amazon Prime Day ends
After a terrific toothbrush saving this Amazon Prime Day? Look no further than this bonkers Oral-B Smart 6 electric toothbrush bundle, which is now available at an incredible price of £65, down from its average of £101 on the site. Just get in there before the offer expires at midnight tomorrow Wednesday 11 October – your pearly whites will thank you later.
Bear in mind that you’ll need to sign up for a free trial of Prime to make the most of it, which you can do here. It’s very easy, with the whole process just taking a handful of clicks.
The Oral-B Smart 6 electric toothbrush currently holds the title of the best mid-range Oral-B toothbrush on our dedicated roundup for its performance and features. What’s more, the Smart 6 bundle offers all these benefits at a smaller price compared to the higher-end Genius X or iO6 models. You can enjoy premium features without the premium cost.
The bundle also includes a smartphone holder, enhancing your brushing experience: you can easily monitor your dental routine or follow brushing tutorials while keeping your phone within reach. It comes with a convenient charging stand too.
Meanwhile, the lithium-ion battery lasts well over two weeks on a single charge, meaning you won’t be constantly reaching for the charger – the main downside of older or cheaper electric toothbrushes. That makes it an ideal travel companion.
The bargain Oral-B Smart 6 electric toothbrush bundle, available exclusively during Amazon Prime Day, is a fantastic investment in your oral health. With its substantial discount, recommendation from our experts, affordability compared to higher-end models, smartphone holder and long-lasting lithium-ion battery, it offers a comprehensive solution for your dental needs.